Home Remedies for a Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Recognize and minimize UTIs.

Three big signs of a urinary tract infection are urgent, frequent and painful urination. You feel the need to pee right away, and often urinating causes an unpleasant burning sensation. Your urine could be cloudy, red-tinged and foul-smelling.

If you have these symptoms, a simple urine culture can confirm whether you have a UTI. Although test results typically don’t come back for two or three days, your doctor will start you on antibiotics anyway with the presumption that culture results will be positive for UTI-causing bacteria.

In the meantime, you can take steps to ease UTI symptoms and possibly prevent future episodes. See which home remedies may help.

Cranberries

Cranberry is probably the first UTI home remedy to pop into most people’s minds.

A type of bacteria called E. coli is the most common cause of UTIs, by far. Chemical compounds in cranberries called proanthocyanidins, or PACs, prevent bacteria like E. coli from sticking to cells of the urinary tract and causing an infection.

Cranberry can be offered as a preventive measure to patients with recurrent UTIs, according to the latest guidelines for clinicians from the American Urological Association. Although cranberry poses little risk, the guidelines note, people with diabetes should avoid fruit juices with sugar content. One cup of unsweetened cranberry juice contains 31 grams of sugar (a lot).

“There is some efficacy to cranberry extract or cranberry juice,” says Dr. Michael O’Leary, a urologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and a professor at Harvard Medical School. “Cranberry juice can be bacteriostatic. It’s not bactericidal. But it’s not completely placebo, either.” In other words, cranberry can prevent bacteria growth although it doesn’t kill bacteria. It’s been more effective at preventing UTIs than sham treatments in some comparison studies.

Probiotic lactobacillus

Lactobacillus, a type of naturally occurring bacteria in the female genital tract, is displaced by the bacteria E. coli during a urinary tract infection. For women with recurrent UTIs, treatment with lactobacillus probiotics may possibly help prevent future infections, although research on its effectiveness is still emerging.

Lactobacillus treatments come in either vaginal suppositories or oral capsules, and some types of yogurt also contain it.

Growing concerns about antibiotic resistance, as well as the desire to use natural remedies, have raised people’s interest in using alternative treatments for UTIs. Although untreated UTIs can lead to complications like pyelonephritis, or a kidney infection, an uncomplicated UTI in a generally healthy person may eventually clear up on its own.

However, O’Leary advises against waiting for UTIs to resolve on their own. “I wouldn’t encourage people to wait, because they’re easily treatable with a short course of antibiotics,” he says. If you’re having symptoms such as fever and pain, you should see a doctor to determine if you have a UTI and discuss treatment options.

D-mannose

D-mannose is a type of sugar found in several fruits and in dietary supplements. A D-mannose supplement may help rid your urinary tract of UTI-causing bacteria. You can find the supplement in health food stores or online.

Evidence to support D-mannose for reducing UTIs is growing, although — as with other alternative treatments — more conclusive studies are needed.

“There’s starting to be more evidence that D-mannose does actually decrease the rate of UTIs,” says Dr. Howard Goldman, a professor and vice chair of quality and patient safety in the Glickman Urologic and Kidney Institute at Cleveland Clinic. Many patients are interested, adds Goldman, who prescribes a total dose of 1 to 2 grams a day to some patients.

D-mannose may not be advisable for people with diabetes, who need to control blood-sugar levels. In addition it can cause mild side effects like diarrhea.

Blueberries

Hailed for healthful effects from lowering blood pressure to warding off dementia, blueberries may also provide a buffer against UTIs. Their protective action — preventing bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract lining — is similar to that of cranberries.

Standard antibiotic treatment is typically reserved for people actually experiencing UTI symptoms. If your urine culture is positive but you aren’t having any physical problems, mixing blueberries into oatmeal, smoothies or yogurt could lower your UTI risk.

“There are some patients who have bacteria in the urine, particular older women, who are not symptomatic,” O’Leary says. “That’s different — that’s not an infection.” Known as asymptomatic bacteriuria, this isn’t harmful. “Many women are colonized with bacteria,” he says. “But the problem is treating it, because that’s how you end up developing antibiotic-resistant organisms.”

Peeing after sex

For some women, having sex can make them more likely develop a UTI. Anatomy — not hygiene — is the explanation.

Sexual activity can transfer bacteria into the urinary tract. “The vagina is normally colonized with bacteria that belong there,” O’Leary says. “The reason women are just more prone to bacterial infections in their urine is because their urethra is relatively short compared to the male urethra.”

Getting up to pee soon after sex could rid the urinary tract of bacteria that could otherwise cause a UTI before there’s time for an infection to build.

Hydration

Drinking water — plenty of water — might help prevent recurrence in younger women who tend to experience frequent UTIs

In a study of 140 women who had three UTIs in the previous year, on average, those randomly assigned to drink an extra 1.5 liters a day (or more than six additional 8-ounce glasses of water daily) lengthened the intervals between their UTI episodes. Results of the study appeared in the November 2018 issue of JAMA Internal Medicine.

Trying this at home means consuming a lot of water above and beyond what you ordinarily drink, Goldman points out. “For most patients, there isn’t any harm in drinking (significantly) more water,” he says. “For many patients, there’s this idea that it flushes things out.” However, he adds, data supporting super-hydration to prevent UTIs is not particularly strong.

OTC pain relievers

Reducing inflammation helps ease UTI pain. Over-the-counter nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications, such as Advil, Motrin and Naprosyn, can provide symptom relief.

Certain oral medications are intended specifically for urinary pain. Phenazopyridine, the main ingredient, reduces irritation in the urinal tract, though it won’t treat the cause. Used as a prescription drug in stronger doses, it’s also available in lower doses in over-the-counter products like AZO Urinary Pain Relief or Uristat tablets. Phenazopyridine is actually a dye, so don’t be surprised when your pee temporarily turns orange.

Heat

Applying gentle heat on your lower abdomen can ease bladder pain from a UTI. A heating pad or even a warm bath may help you feel better.

Comfort measures and other home remedies don’t take the place of UTI treatment. “If after five to 10 days, patients are still having symptoms, or if they’ve develop fever or anything beyond just the typical urgency, frequency, burning and a little bladder pain, they should definitely see their physician or another health care provider,” Goldman says.

