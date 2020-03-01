Healthy Carbs to Eat

Despite getting bad press, some carbohydrates can be healthy. Carbs are enduring a bit of a public relations crisis, says…

Despite getting bad press, some carbohydrates can be healthy.

Carbs are enduring a bit of a public relations crisis, says Katie Fitzgerald, a clinical nutritionist based in New York City.

“With so many people jumping on the keto diet bandwagon, ‘carbs’ have become a four-letter word,” says Fitzgerald, who is a co-founder of Hello Eden, a company that markets an all-in-one supplement for women designed to support reproductive health and daily hormone balance.

The keto diet aims to achieve weight loss through fat-burning. It calls for consuming less than 50 grams of carbs each day, which works out to about 5% of your daily calories.

While followers of the keto regimen shun carbs, it’s important to keep in mind that carbohydrates are essential for a well-rounded, healthy diet, Fitzgerald says.

Healthy foods that have carbs include:

— Fruits.

— Legumes.

— Whole grains.

— Vegetables.

Many foods with carbs are packed with nutrients.

An array of unprocessed foods that have carbs contain healthy amounts of fiber, vitamins and minerals. Many also have antioxidants, which research suggests can help shield against cancer.

For a healthy eating regimen, incorporate plenty of servings of whole-food-based carbohydrates, and limit your intake of processed grains and foods with added sugar, Fitzgerald says.

Here are 11 healthy carbs you should eat:

Apples

A medium-size apple of 6.4 ounces has about 25 grams of carbs — as well as 4 grams of fiber and 14% of the reference daily intake for vitamin C. The RDI is the daily intake level of a nutrient that would typically meet the federal government’s requirements for up to 98% of healthy people in all demographic groups in the U.S.

Eating apples is associated with a lower risk for such chronic diseases as cancer and diabetes, says Vanessa Spiller, a certified nutritionist based in Tysons Corner, Virginia. She’s also a coach with EMP180°, which provides weight-loss plans and customized coaching for people seeking to shed pounds and reach their health goals.

“The soluble fiber in apples can promote weight loss and gut health,” Spiller says.

Beans

In addition to supplying slowly digested carbohydrates, beans provide 7 grams of protein per ½ cup, says Brittney Bearden, a registered dietitian and sports nutrition manager with Texas Health Sports Medicine in Dallas.

“Beans are also a good source of iron and fiber,” Bearden says. Canned beans are a convenient item to keep stocked in your pantry and can be included in soups, stews, tacos, burrito bowls, salads or as a side dish.

Beets

A cup of beets contains 13 grams of carbohydrates. Beets are also packed with phytonutrients, which are chemical compounds that occur naturally in plant foods and have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, Bearden says.

This root vegetable contains folate, magnesium and vitamin C. Beets also have nitrates, which help expand blood vessels. This expansion can help lower blood pressure and improve exercise performance.

“Beets are great on salads or can be boiled, steamed or roasted,” Bearden says.

Berries

Various types of berries are tasty and healthy, says Andrea Dunn, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Human Nutrition.

A cup of blueberries, for instance, contains 21 grams of carbohydrates, 3.5 grams of fiber, 1 gram of protein and about 24% of the amount of vitamin C you’ll need on a daily basis.

Berries are flexible and can be eaten as is or tossed on top of yogurt or cereal, added to pancakes or waffles and pressed into peanut butter sandwiches in place of jelly or jam, Dunn says.

Depending on the season, consumers can choose from:

— Blackberries.

— Blueberries.

— Raspberries.

— Strawberries.

Brown rice

White and brown rice both have carbs. But when it comes to nutrition, brown rice has the clear advantage over its white counterpart, Spiller says.

“Brown rice packs more fiber and antioxidants, as well as more important vitamins and minerals,” she says. A cup of brown rice contains 4 grams of fiber, nearly 2 grams of manganese and 5 grams of protein.

Cauliflower

A cup of cauliflower has 5 grams of carbohydrates, which means the cruciferous vegetable is a great choice if you want something starchy but not too high in carbs, Fitzgerald says. In a number of dishes, you can exchange nutrient-packed cauliflower for ingredients that are higher in carbs. One cup of cauliflower contains 2 grams of fiber, as well as folate and vitamins C and K.

“Cauliflower is a carb chameleon,” she says. “For example, mashed white potatoes can be swapped with cauliflower puree, and white rice can be replaced with finely chopped and steamed cauliflower rice. These changes can cut calories in half while increasing the vitamin and mineral content of a meal.”

Chickpeas

A cup of boiled chickpeas contains 45 grams of carbs.

While adherents of the keto regimen aren’t likely to put this legume on their menu, chickpeas are a rich source of vitamins, minerals and fiber, Fitzgerald says.

For example, 1 cup of chickpeas contains 35 grams of fiber, which is 140% of what the government recommends you consume on a daily basis. It also has significant amounts of calcium, vitamin C, iron, vitamin B-6 and magnesium.

Lentils

Are you stressed and feeling moody? You may need more magnesium in your diet — and lentils are a terrific source for the mineral, Fitzgerald says.

Consuming inadequate levels of magnesium is associated with depression and anxiety, she notes. Magnesium is essential to healthy brain function. One cup of lentils contains 17% of the amount the federal government recommends for daily consumption.

“Feature lentils as a side dish, add them to bulk up a soup or sprinkle them on a salad to make it more interesting,” Fitzgerald says.

Oats

Oats are a great source of soluble fiber, which forms a soft gel inside your intestinal tract and contains chemical properties that may help lower cholesterol and blood glucose naturally, Dunn says.

A half-cup of dry, old-fashioned oats contains 27 grams of carbohydrates, 4 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein. Oats also contain thiamine, iron and magnesium.

Here are several types of oats:

— Oat groats.

— Steel-cut oats.

— Rolled oats (regular or quick-cooking).

“Choose your oats without added sugar,” Dunn says. “You can always add your own fruit for a sweet taste or flavor with cinnamon, ginger or pumpkin pie spice.”

Popcorn

For a fiber-rich, low-calorie snack that’s a treat not just at movie theaters but at home, consider popcorn, Bearden says. Popcorn can be a healthy snack — when it’s prepared the right way.

“Popcorn is a whole grain, and when you choose air-popped popcorn, it contains only 30 calories per cup,” she says. “Avoid popcorn layered with butter and instead use your favorite seasonings and/or herbs to create the flavor you like.”

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are rich in fiber and contain antioxidants and phytonutrients, natural chemicals found in plants that research suggests have anti-inflammatory properties and can help ward off cancer, Spiller says.

One cup of sweet potatoes contains 27 grams of carbohydrates, 4 grams of dietary fiber and nearly four times the recommended daily intake of vitamin A. It also contains calcium, vitamins C and B-6, iron and magnesium.

“Sweet potatoes are also lower on the glycemic index than white potatoes, which means they’re less likely to cause a blood sugar spike,” Spiller says.

The glycemic index is a measure of a carb’s effect on blood sugar.

