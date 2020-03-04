Asparagus provides an array of nutrients and health benefits. Asparagus is a versatile, nutrition-packed vegetable that can be served as…

Asparagus provides an array of nutrients and health benefits.

Asparagus is a versatile, nutrition-packed vegetable that can be served as a tasty side dish or the star ingredient in a main course.

“Asparagus has a sweet, nutty flavor and is more than just delicious,” says Lana Nasrallah, a clinical dietitian with UNC Health Care, a not-for-profit integrated health care system based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. In addition to being tasty, the vegetable provides a wealth of health benefits. Asparagus is good for digestive and cardiovascular health and has nutrients that help ward off chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease, Nasrallah says.

Asparagus is a good source of an array of nutrients, including:

— Vitamin A.

— Vitamin C.

— Vitamin E.

— Vitamin K.

— Fiber.

— Folate.

Here are nine health benefits of asparagus:

1. Chronic disease prevention

Asparagus is packed with antioxidants, compounds found in plant foods that research suggests can help keep free radicals in check and therefore ward off some chronic diseases, Nasrallah says. Free radicals are associated with cancer and cardiovascular disease.

The vegetable also contains beta carotene, a red-orange pigment that the body converts into vitamin A. This vitamin, also known as retinol, is important to maintain good vision.

2. Improved regularity

One cup of asparagus contains about 3 grams of fiber, which is crucial for good digestion and satiety, says Maggie Michalczyk, a registered dietitian based in Chicago.

The Food and Drug Administration recommends that adult men up to age 50 consume 38 grams of fiber daily. The FDA recommends that women in that age group get 25 grams of fiber daily. Men and women above age 50 should get 30 and 21 grams of fiber, respectively, the FDA recommends.

“Fiber is necessary for good digestion and satiety, so adding these green stalks to your plate can help fill you up in a healthy way,” Michalczyk says.

3. Better overall digestive tract function

In addition to providing dietary fiber, asparagus contains other nutrients that boost your digestive system, Nasrallah says.

The vegetable contains prebiotic compounds, like inulin, non-digestible, naturally occurring substances in food. These compounds help the growth of good bacteria flourish in your gut.

“Having enough good bacteria in your gut can boost nutrient absorption, and improve your digestive health and immune system,” Nasrallah says.

4. Positive diuretic effects

Asparagus contains compounds that can increase the excretion of water from the body, promote the production of urine and help manage bloating, Nasrallah says.

“Essentially, eating asparagus can help you urinate and drive out excess salt and fluid from your body,” Nasrallah says. “The nutrients in asparagus can be helpful for people who have high blood pressure or need to keep an eye on their sodium intake.”

5. Improved pregnancy health

Asparagus is a great source of folate, a B vitamin. Its folate content makes it one of the best vegetables to eat during pregnancy.

“Folate is an essential nutrient during pregnancy since it helps promote and maintain cellular growth,” Nasrallah says. A cup of cooked or boiled asparagus contains a little more than 134 micrograms of folate.

Folate is also known as vitamin B9. Pregnant women should consume between 400 and 800 micrograms of vitamin B9 on a daily basis, according to the American Pregnancy Association. Four boiled spears of asparagus contain 89 micrograms of the vitamin, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Getting enough folate during pregnancy can help decrease the risk of neural tube defects — that is, birth abnormalities — like spina bifida.

6. Improved blood clotting

A half-cup of cooked or boiled asparagus has about 45 micrograms of vitamin K. That’s 50% and 37% of the amount adult women and men should consume on a daily basis, respectively, according to the NIH. Youngsters need less of the vitamin; between the ages of 4 and 18, kids should get between 55 and 75 micrograms of vitamin K daily.

“Vitamin K is a dependent protein vital to the blood clotting process,” says Jacob Meyers, a registered dietitian with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance in Fort Worth, Texas. “The purpose of blood clotting is to prevent excessive bleeding.”

The vitamin is also associated with strong bones. “Vitamin K helps to maintain bone health through bone formation and bone remodeling,” he says. “Bone remodeling is the process of removing ‘old’ and creating ‘new’ bone.” Consuming inadequate levels of the vitamin could lead to low bone density and a greater risk of fracture.

7. Better blood glucose control

Consuming asparagus can help improve your blood glucose levels and help manage diabetes, Meyers says. The fiber in asparagus is beneficial for managing:

— Prediabetes.

— Type 1 diabetes.

— Type 2 diabetes.

— Gestational diabetes.

“Non-starchy vegetables should be an important part of any diabetes meal plan,” Meyers says.

8. Cell protection

Asparagus contains a mineral, selenium, and a protein, glutathione, that may help protect cells from damage and reduce chronic disease, says Beth Stark, a registered dietitian and nutrition consultant based in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.

Selenium plays an important role in thyroid hormone metabolism, which means protecting your cells from oxidative damage and DNA synthesis, according to the NIH.

Glutathione helps protect cells from free radicals, which are associated with chronic diseases like Alzheimer’s, cancer and diabetes.

9. Better blood pressure

Because it’s a good source of potassium, asparagus may help counteract the effects of sodium in your diet to promote healthy blood pressure, Stark says.

A cup of cooked asparagus contains 400 milligrams of potassium, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The recommended adequate potassium intake for men and women age 19 and older are 3,400 milligrams and 2,600 milligrams a day, respectively, according to the NIH. The recommended daily intake is lower for youngsters.

“Potassium also helps to ease tension in your blood walls, which helps to further lower blood pressure,” Stark says.

