Hawaii Orders 14-Day Quarantine for Those Entering the State

Beginning March 26, everyone traveling to Hawaii must self-quarantine for 14 days, according to a recent emergency proclamation signed by…

Beginning March 26, everyone traveling to Hawaii must self-quarantine for 14 days, according to a recent emergency proclamation signed by Hawaii Gov. David Ige.

The order applies both to Hawaii residents returning to the state and visitors, and those who violate it face a misdemeanor charge punishable by a maximum fine of $5,000 and/or up to a year of imprisonment, according to the Democratic governor’s office.

“With the majority of Hawai?i’s COVID-19 cases linked to travel, it is critical that we further mitigate the spread of the virus by both residents and visitors who are coming from out-of-state,” Ige said. “This plan was developed in collaboration with our county mayors and Hawai?i’s business, community and visitor industry leaders.”

Visitors entering the state of Hawaii must quarantine in their hotel room or rented lodging, while returning residents must remain in their home, only leaving for medical emergencies or to seek medical care.

“These actions are extreme, but they will help flatten the curve and lay the groundwork for a quicker recovery. We need everyone to comply with these quarantine orders to help protect Hawai?i’s residents,” Ige said in a press release.

On March 17, Ige also asked all individuals with plans to visit Hawaii to postpone their trips for the next 30 days.

“We do know there will be a significant impact,” Ige said, according to the Star Advertiser. In 2018, more than 9.7 million people visited Hawaii by air, in addition to approximately 127,400 who visited by cruise ship, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s latest report. These visitors spent a total of $17.64 billion, the report noted.

According to Hawaii’s Department of Health, the state had 56 cases of the coronavirus as of Sunday, with non-residents accounting for eight of those cases.

More from U.S. News

Photos: Staying Connected in Times of Coronavirus

Rand Paul Becomes First Senator to Test Positive for Coronavirus

U.S. Sees 260 Coronavirus Deaths, Nears 20,000 Cases

Hawaii Orders 14-Day Quarantine for Those Entering the State originally appeared on usnews.com