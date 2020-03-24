Guide to Home Office Tax Deduction

A growing number of people now work from home — whether they started their own business, do some freelance work…

A growing number of people now work from home — whether they started their own business, do some freelance work on the side, work remotely for an employer or were sent home for a few months because of the coronavirus. You may be able to take a tax break for your home office expenses, but you need to follow some strict rules.

There’s a lot of confusion around the home office deduction because many remote workers who took the break in the past are no longer eligible — the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act eliminated the home office deduction for employees who work from home for an employer. But self-employed people can still take the break if their home office qualifies. “I had to explain to a client why she, as an employee, lost the deduction, and yet her husband, who was a freelancer, kept his,” says Morris Armstrong, an enrolled agent in Cheshire, Connecticut (enrolled agents are authorized to represent taxpayers in front of the IRS).

Employees who worked remotely had been able to include expenses from an eligible home office as an unreimbursed employee business expense, which was one of several miscellaneous itemized deductions that was deductible above 2% of their adjusted gross income. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act eliminated those deductions starting in the 2018 tax year.

But self-employed people can still deduct their home office expenses from their business income — which isn’t subject to a 2% threshold — if they qualify. The calculations and record-keeping requirements can be much simpler than they had been in the past. If you have any income from self-employment, it’s worthwhile to see if you’re eligible for this break and to know the rules when setting up your home office.

Does Your Home Office Qualify for the Tax Break?

To qualify for the home office deduction, you must use part of your home “regularly and exclusively” for business. Your office doesn’t need to be in a separate room, but it has to be in an area of your home where you don’t do anything else. It can be a dedicated nook in the corner of your basement, for example, but it can’t be the kitchen table where your family also eats.

“There doesn’t have to be a wall that cordons it off — if you have an area that is designated as your home office and nothing else is done in that area, you have an exclusive area,” says Trish Evenstad, an enrolled agent and president of Evenstad Tax and Financial Services Inc. in Westby, Wisconsin. “It may be just your desk and 5 feet around it in your basement. But if it’s your kitchen table and your family eats dinner there too, you just lost the deduction.” There are special rules for day care centers and inventory storage.

The space must also be your principal place of business or a place where you meet regularly with clients or patients. It doesn’t have to be the only place where you do work — it can be the place where you usually do administrative activities for your business, for example. “If you’re a plumber and you work in different places but your administrative work is always done in that home office, then that would qualify,” says April Walker, a certified public accountant and the American Institute of CPAs’ lead manager for tax practice and ethics.

What Can You Deduct?

There are two options for taking the deduction. The simplified option is easier but may result in a smaller tax break. The standard option requires more complicated calculations and recordkeeping but could give you a larger deduction.

The standard option: With this method, you deduct your actual expenses. You can deduct a portion of some overall expenses based on the area of your home (or apartment) that you use as the home office. For example, if your home office is 1/10 th of the total square footage of your house, then you can deduct 10% of the total cost of some expenses, such as rent or mortgage interest, homeowners or renters’ insurance, and utilities (such as your electric, water and gas bills). You can also deduct a portion of your property taxes and depreciation on the home — those calculations are complicated, but the instructions to IRS Form 8829 can help, says Chris Hesse, a certified public accountant and principal, national tax office, at CliftonLarsonAllen LLP in Richland, Washington.

You can deduct 100% of some expenses that are specifically for your home office, such as the cost to paint or make repairs to that room.

For a list of eligible expenses, see IRS Publication 587, Business Use of Your Home. Keep receipts of these expenses in your tax files.

The simplified option: The IRS introduced a simpler option for deducting home office expenses in 2013. Instead of keeping records of all of your expenses, you can deduct $5 per square foot of your home office, up to 300 square feet, for a maximum deduction of $1,500. As long as your home office qualifies, you can take this tax break without having to keep records of the specific expenses.

“Many people are choosing this as a way to avoid the recordkeeping requirements, but it will probably come up with a lower deduction than what you would have if you actually went through the expenses,” says Hesse.

How to take the deduction: If you use the simplified method, you take the deduction directly on Schedule C reporting your business income and expenses. If you choose the standard method, you must submit Form 8829 with your income tax return and then report the total deduction from your business income on Schedule C.

What if You’re Working at Home for Just a Few Months?

If you’re working at home for just a few months — which so many people are doing now because of the coronavirus — you may be able to take a partial-year home office deduction when you file that year’s income tax return. But you must be self-employed, and the home office must be used regularly and exclusively for business during those months. Keep this requirement in mind if you’re setting up a temporary office in your home: It doesn’t have to be a separate room, but it has to be a space you use exclusively for your business.

If you qualify, you can take the simplified deduction of $5 per square foot (up to 300 square feet) and prorate the amount based on the number of months that you worked from home. For example, if your home office is 150 square feet and you work there for six months, you can get a $375 deduction, says Evenstad. Or you can deduct a portion of your actual expenses (such as mortgage interest or rent, utilities and insurance based on the percentage of your home’s square footage that you’re using as a home office) for the months when you’re working from home, she says.

