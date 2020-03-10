10 Graduate Degree Jobs That Can Pay More Than $100K

Discover high-paying graduate degree jobs. Graduate school is a major commitment of time and money. But the return on investment…

Graduate school is a major commitment of time and money. But the return on investment can be high, as a more advanced credential may help open the door to higher-paying jobs. The following careers, listed in alphabetical order, are a few examples of where a graduate degree can lead to a job with an annual salary of more than $100,000.

Aerospace engineer

Individuals who are fascinated by the sun, planets and stars and who want to get involved with space exploration might enjoy a career as an aerospace engineer. Though only a bachelor’s degree is necessary for an entry-level position in this field, people who wish to do research and development or who want to teach this subject at the college level typically need a graduate degree, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The median annual salary for aerospace engineers was $115,220 in 2018, according to the BLS, which predicts that jobs in this field will increase by 2% between 2018 and 2028 — a growth rate that is slower than the 5% norm among all U.S. occupations.

Anesthesiologist

When a health care patient needs serious surgery and must be put under anesthesia, the doctor who ensures that the patient is safe and feels as little pain as possible is an anesthesiologist. The job of this highly trained specialist physician sometimes requires making life-or-death, split-second decisions, so good judgment is paramount. The average salary among anesthesiologists in 2018 was $267,020, and the BLS predicts that jobs in this field will increase by 4% between 2018 and 2028, slightly below the average growth rate for U.S. occupations overall.

Architectural or engineering manager

When a building is constructed or a machine is being made, the person in charge of the project is often an architectural or engineering manager. Architectural managers typically need a master’s degree in architecture, and although it is possible to get an engineering management position with only an undergraduate degree, it is common for people who want to advance along that career path to seek a management-related graduate degree such as a Master of Business Administration, or MBA. According to the BLS, the median annual wage within this profession in 2018 was $140,760. The BLS predicts a 3% increase in jobs within this field between 2018 and 2028.

Astronomer

An astronomer is a scientist who studies celestial bodies using telescopes and other devices. He or she might be an expert on black holes or galaxies, comets or asteroids. An astronomer’s goal is to increase understanding of the universe through compelling research. In exchange for this scholarly work, an astronomer can expect to receive a six-figure salary, according to the BLS, which reports that the median annual wage in this field was $105,680 in 2018. The BLS predicts that the number of jobs in this field will be 5% higher in 2028 than 2018, the same job growth rate as the average among all U.S. occupations.

Biochemist or biophysicist in the wholesale trade industry

Biochemists and biophysicists are scientists who research the chemical and physical aspects of living organisms. They often work in laboratories, using devices like lasers, microscopes and X-rays to investigate scientific questions. In 2018, the median annual salary among U.S. workers in this field who were employed by wholesale companies was $114,930, according to the BLS. Working in this field in independent research and development ordinarily requires a Ph.D. degree, the BLS reports.

Chief executive

Though becoming a CEO entails taking on an intimidating amount of responsibility, being in charge often results in some significant perks, including generous paychecks. The average median salary among chief executives in 2018 was $189,600. However, according to the BLS, these leadership roles will likely become more scarce in the near future. The BLS predicts the number of chief executive jobs will be 5% lower in 2028 than it was in 2018. The BLS notes that the education and work experience required to become a chief executive varies widely depending on industry — and so does the salary — but the agency notes that CEOs of big corporations frequently have MBA degrees.

Computer and information systems manager

Computer and information systems managers, sometimes called IT managers, are responsible for directing the maintenance and improvement of their organization’s technology systems. Though it is possible to work in this kind of management position with only a college degree, many organizations require these managers to have grad degrees. The median annual salary among IT managers was $142,530 in 2018, according to the most recent data from the BLS, which estimates 11% growth in the number of IT manager jobs from 2018 to 2028.

Computer and information research scientist

People who are interested in inventing new technology and coming up with clever applications of existing technology may want to become a computer and information research scientist. These computer science scholars and innovators sometimes create new computing languages, and they often find ways to optimize the way people use technology. They ordinarily receive six-figure paychecks, according to the BLS, which reports that the median salary in this field in 2018 was $118,370. Employment in this field will likely be 16% higher in 2028 than it was in 2018, the BLS predicts.

Computer hardware engineer

Though it is possible to find a job as a computer hardware engineer with only a bachelor’s degree, some employers require a master’s degree and experienced workers in this profession often choose to pursue an MBA. This kind of engineer focuses on designing computer equipment. The median U.S. salary in this field in 2018 was $114,600, according to the BLS. The BLS predicts that the number of jobs for computer hardware engineers will be 6% higher in 2028 than in 2018.

Dentist

A career in dentistry is one of the top job options in the U.S., according to the U.S. News Best Jobs rankings. Dentists earned a median salary of $156,240 in 2018, per BLS data. The job outlook for this career will give aspiring dentists something to smile about: The BLS projects 7% growth in this occupation from 2018 to 2028.

Doctor

Though getting into medical school and earning a medical degree is an arduous process, it can serve as a steppingstone to a lucrative career. Physicians and surgeons were among the highest-paid professionals in the U.S. in 2018, when they had a median annual salary of at least $208,000, according to the BLS. Plus, high demand for doctors means an abundance of job opportunities. The BLS predicts that jobs for doctors will increase by 7% between 2018 and 2028.

Economist

Economists conduct research and offer analysis on a variety of financial topics such as employment, wages and the economic impact of proposed laws or regulations. Workers in this field took home a median salary of $104,340 in 2018, according to the BLS. The number of economist jobs is expected to grow by 8% from 2018 to 2028, per BLS data.

Environmental engineer for the federal government

People who care about the environment and love tinkering may enjoy a job as an environmental engineer. This type of engineer can design technologies and facilities that help protect the environment, provide guidance on pollution cleanup efforts and conduct environmental inspections. Environmental engineers who work for the federal government often receive six-figure paychecks. The median annual wage for federal environmental engineers was $105,410 in 2018, according to the BLS. The BLS predicts that employment in this field will be 5% higher in 2028 than 2018 and notes that job prospects should be especially favorable for individuals with master’s degrees.

Family and general practitioner

One of the advantages of becoming a primary care doctor is the opportunity to forge a long-term bond with a patient and guide him or her through various health challenges ranging from minor ailments to major issues. Family and general physicians tend to have numerous regular clients. The average salary among U.S. family and general practitioners was $211,780 in May 2018, according to the BLS, which predicts that employment in this field will be 10% higher in 2028 than it was in 2018.

Financial manager

Financial managers develop strategies to help organizations meet their long-term financial goals. Examples of types of financial managers are chief financial officers, controllers and risk managers. Workers in this profession earned a median salary of $127,990 in 2018, according to the BLS, which predicts employment growth of 16% from 2018 to 2028. This job typically requires a bachelor’s degree, but many employers of financial managers prefer to hire candidates with master’s degrees.

General or operations manager

A highly organized and analytical person could potentially thrive as a general or operations manager. This type of administrator can run nearly any type of organization and typically has a tremendous amount of authority. A general or operations manager is a key decision-maker within his or her organization and often makes crucial strategic choices about how to allocate the organization’s time, money and effort. He or she often gives assignments and may be responsible for enforcing deadlines and quality standards. The median annual wage within this profession in 2018 was $100,930, according to the BLS, which predicts that employment within this field will be 7% higher in 2028 than in 2018.

Industrial production manager

Manufacturing facilities have many moving parts, so they can be challenging to run. However, the industrial production managers there often receive generous paychecks, and a manufacturing career is usually lucrative. According to the BLS, the median salary within this profession in 2018 was $103,380. Employment in this field is expected to be 1% higher in 2028 than in 2018. Someone who joins this profession can expect to come up with strategies for increasing productivity and ensuring safety within manufacturing facilities, so this is a job for which one must be both creative and meticulous.

Information security analyst at a computer systems design firm

Given the large number of serious data breaches at corporations and in governments, information security analysts play a vital role in shielding confidential information from hackers. In 2018, the median salary among information security analysts who worked at computer systems design companies and related organizations was $102,620, the BLS reports. Employment within this field is expected to surge. The BLS predicts that the number of jobs available to information security analysts in general will be 32% higher in 2028 than it was in 2018.

Internist

Primary care physicians who typically work with adults are known as internists. They can diagnose and treat illness, though they usually provide care that does not involve surgery. They are experts at recognizing the signs of problems with a person’s internal organs such as the stomach, kidneys, liver and digestive tract. The average salary among these types of doctors in 2018 was $196,490, the BLS reports, and employment for general internists is expected to be 4% higher in 2028 than in 2018.

Judge, magistrate judge or magistrate

Whoever holds a gavel in a courtroom and renders legal verdicts has tremendous power and authority, which are usually accompanied by a high salary. According to the BLS, median annual wages among judges, magistrate judges and magistrates cashed in at $133,290 in 2018. The BLS predicts that employment within this field will be 3% higher in 2028 than in 2018.

Law professor

Law professors are responsible for training the next generation of attorneys. They can show law students how to practice law in a variety of ways, such as through the Socratic method question-and-answer style of teaching or via law school clinics where they give J.D. students a chance to apply the law and see how it works. The BLS reports that the median annual salary for this line of work was $111,140 in 2018, and the bureau also notes that employment in this field is likely to be 10% higher in 2028 than in 2018.

Lawyer

A law degree can lead to jobs in many different fields, such as intellectual property law or real estate law. The median salary for attorneys was $120,910 in 2018, according to the most recent BLS data. This occupation’s outlook for growth is 6% from 2018 to 2028, according to the BLS.

Marine engineer or naval architect for the federal government

Aspiring shipbuilders may want to pursue a career as a marine engineer or naval architect. According to the BLS, the median salary among individuals who held this type of position in the federal government in 2018 was $101,720. People in this sector who work at the federal level often design military ships for the U.S. Army, Navy or Coast Guard, so they play a critical role in defending the country. The BLS predicts that employment in this field will be 9% higher in 2028 than in 2018.

Marketing manager

Business leaders who help to promote companies often earn enormous salaries. According to the BLS, the median salary among marketing managers in 2018 was $134,290. A marketing manager is someone who determines what the level of demand is for a particular product or service, identifies potential consumers and markets that a company can sell to and helps set the price for whatever a company is selling. Employment within this field will likely be 8% higher in 2028 than in 2018, the BLS reports.

Mathematician

Those with a graduate degree in math might research mathematical theories or work to apply mathematical techniques in fields such as engineering and management. Mathematicians brought home a median annual salary of $101,900 in 2018, according to BLS data. Students with an interest in numbers will be encouraged to hear that the BLS predicts that the number of jobs for mathematicians will increase 26% from 2018 to 2028.

Medical scientist at a pharmaceutical or medicine manufacturing company

Someone who dreams of making a scientific discovery that can save lives may enjoy a career as a medical scientist. This kind of scientist specializes in conducting research that clarifies what causes illness, what prevents sickness and which therapies work best. According to the BLS, employment within this occupation, excluding epidemiologists, will probably be 8% higher in 2028 than in 2018. As of 2018, the median salary among medical scientists at pharmaceutical and medical manufacturing firms was $115,450, the BLS reports.

Mining and geological engineer focusing on oil and gas extraction

Careers in the oil and natural gas sectors can lead to large paychecks. Mining and geological engineers who specialized in extracting oil or gas from the earth had a median salary of $110,470 in 2018, according to the BLS. The BLS predicts that employment in this sector will be 3% higher in 2028 than in 2018.

Nurse anesthetist

Nurse anesthetists deliver anesthesia to patients and provide related care before, during and after medical procedures. According to the most recent data available from the BLS, nurse anesthetists earned a median salary of $167,950 in 2018. The BLS predicts the number of nurse anesthetist jobs, which require at least a master’s degree, to grow 17% from 2018 to 2028.

Nurse practitioner

Though there are many kinds of nurses, and some do not need to have graduate degrees, nurse practitioners are required to have graduate credentials. These highly trained nurses can assess, diagnose and treat patients, and they ordinarily specialize in treating a particular area such as mental health. The median annual salary for NPs was $107,030 in 2018. The BLS predicts that the number of jobs for nurse practitioners will be 28% higher in 2028 than in 2018.

Nurse midwife

A nurse midwife focuses on providing primary care to women and newborns. He or she often performs gynecological exams and provides family planning assistance. Nurse midwives typically offer prenatal care and deliver babies. Their median salary in 2018 was $103,770, according to the BLS, and employment is expected to be 16% higher in 2028 than in 2018.

Obstetrician or gynecologist

An obstetrician-gynecologist, or OB-GYN, is a doctor who focuses on women’s health issues. He or she can help women by providing birth control, addressing fertility problems, performing cancer screenings of female sex organs and overseeing the pregnancy and childbirth process. The average salary for an OB-GYN physician in 2018 was $238,320, according to the BLS, and employment within this profession is expected to be 2% higher in 2028 than in 2018.

Operations research analyst for the federal government

People who love math can thrive in a career as an operations research analyst. An individual with this job designs analytical models that can decipher complicated data and determine the most efficient way to run an organization. Among people who held this position in the federal government in 2018, the median annual paycheck added up to $113,920. Plus, the job outlook for this profession is bright. According to the BLS, employment within this field will likely be 26% higher in 2028 than it was in 2018.

Optometrist

Optometrists perform eye examinations, prescribe glasses or contact lenses and may provide vision therapy treatments. These medical professionals brought home a median salary of $111,790 in 2018, according to the most recent BLS data. The number of jobs for optometrists is projected to increase by 10% from 2018 to 2028, according to the BLS. This growth is expected to be driven, in part, by an aging U.S. population with an increasing number of vision problems.

Oral and maxillofacial surgeon

There are many types of dentists, and one of these is a kind of dentist who is trained to perform surgeries on the mouth, jaws, teeth, gum, neck or head. That is an oral and maxillofocial surgeon. The median annual salary for this kind of surgeon is so high that the BLS describes it generally as “$208,000 or more” without citing an exact figure. The BLS predicts that employment in this field will be 7% higher in 2028 than in 2018.

Orthodontist

Dentists who specialize in aligning crooked teeth using braces and other techniques are referred to as orthodontists. The median salary among these health care providers in 2018 was “$208,000 or more” according to the BLS, and employment in this occupation will likely be 7% higher in 2028 than in 2018.

Pediatrician

A pediatrician is a doctor who specializes in treating children. He or she concentrates on addressing medical problems faced by children, including injuries and diseases. The median salary among U.S. pediatricians in 2018 was $183,240. According to the BLS, the number of jobs for pediatricians will be 2% higher in 2028 than in 2018.

Pharmacist

Pharmacists fill prescriptions, consult with patients about their medications, provide some immunizations and more. These professionals earned a median annual salary of $126,120 in 2018, according to the most recent BLS data. The number of jobs for pharmacists is expected to stay about the same between 2018 and 2028, according to the BLS, which is below the projected job growth rate average of 5% across all occupations.

Physician assistant

Physician assistants work in teams with other medical practitioners to provide patient care. They aren’t full-fledged physicians, but graduates with these degrees can examine, diagnose and treat patients. Physician assistant is the No. 3 occupation in the U.S. News Best Jobs rankings, and according to the BLS, these workers earned a median annual salary of $108,610 in 2018. The number of physician assistant jobs is projected to grow rapidly — by 31% — from 2018 to 2028, according to the BLS.

Physicist

Someone with an interest in the scientific laws that govern the universe may enjoy a career as a physicist. The science of physics often touches on complicated philosophical questions about how the universe began and why the universe looks the way it does today. Physicists may ask questions about the essence of space, time, energy or matter, and they sometimes are interested in the inner workings of atoms and subatomic particles. In 2018, the median salary for physicists was $120,950. According to the BLS, the number of jobs for physicists will likely be 9% higher in 2028 than in 2018.

Podiatrist

When a person suffers from pain in his or her feet, ankles or lower legs, he or she can seek help from a podiatrist. These health care professionals are the experts on treating health conditions that affect the lower extremities of the human body. The median annual wage among these professionals was $129,550 in 2018, according to the BLS, and employment within this field is expected to be 6% higher in 2028 than it was in 2018.

Political scientist

Someone who is fascinated by politics, wants to study how governments function and is concerned about government mismanagement might excel as a political scientist. These individuals often analyze government policies and practices, and they sometimes study voter behavior. The median salary among political scientists in 2018 was $117,570, the BLS reports. Employment within this field is expected to be 5% higher in 2028 than 2018, according to the BLS.

Prosthodontist

Dentists who specialize in helping individuals with missing or damaged teeth are called prosthodontists. These dentists can also replace missing gum tissue. The median salary among U.S. prosthodontists in 2018 was $176,540, according to the BLS, which predicts that employment within this occupation will be 7% higher in 2028 than in 2018.

Public relations or fundraising manager

Protecting and promoting the reputation of an organization or person is hard work. Raising money for organizations is also difficult. That could explain why public relations and fundraising managers typically receive six-figure salaries. According to the BLS, the median salary among public relations and fundraising managers in 2018 was $114,800. Employment within this field is expected to be 8% higher in 2028 than in 2018.

Software developer

Because of the increasing influence of technology on the way Americans work and live, there is a rising demand for individuals who are skilled at creating software. The BLS predicts that the number of jobs for software developers will be 21% higher in 2028 than in 2018. Median pay for these tech experts added up to $105,590 in 2018.

Surgeon

Doctors who cut people open and perform operations have a highly stressful job that requires a calm, steady hand. They must be highly precise. Becoming a surgeon requires years of specialized training after medical school, and not every med school graduate is able to get into a surgery residency since it tends to be especially selective. As a result, surgeons are usually paid extremely well. According to the BLS, the average salary among U.S. surgeons in 2018 was $255,110. The BLS predicts that the number of jobs for surgeons in the U.S. will be only 1% higher in 2028 than in 2018.

