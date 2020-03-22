Foods That Can Support Your Immunity

To support your immune system, eat a healthy, well-balanced diet. Consuming a balanced diet consisting of adequate protein, fiber, vitamins…

To support your immune system, eat a healthy, well-balanced diet.

Consuming a balanced diet consisting of adequate protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals will help support your body’s immune system, says Lisa Jones, a registered dietitian in Philadelphia.

Eating a healthy diet that contains the nutrients you need is the best way to support your immunity. Supporting your immune system is particularly important during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Fill half of your plate with vegetables and fruit, and the rest of it with protein-rich foods, like eggs, chicken fish and beans and some whole grains like brown rice or oats,” she says.

Here are eight foods and food groups that can help support your immunity:

Almonds

Unsalted almonds are one of the best things to keep around the house for a quick immune-boosting snack, says Anna Kippen, a registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic.

Almonds are rich in vitamin E, which research suggests is important for maintaining the immune system, particularly as we get older. “This is because vitamin E is an antioxidant our immune system needs to function properly,” Kippen says.

The nut is also a good source of protein and healthy fat. “They can sit on the counter for a quick go-to snack and are so versatile,” she says. “I love throwing them into different recipes as a topping and using them instead of high-sugar granola with yogurt. My two favorite ways of snacking on nuts is pairing them with a small piece of fruit or dipping them into some delicious greater-than-72% dark chocolate or a healthy dessert.” (The percentage refers to the percentage of cacao in the chocolate. The higher the percentage, the greater the amount of antioxidants in the chocolate. A higher percentage of cacao also means a lower amount of sugar.)

Bell peppers

Kippen says bell peppers are one of her favorite immune-supporting foods, because they’re a great source of vitamin C. Bell peppers are also an excellent option for people who are trying to limit their carb consumption.

“One bell pepper on average provides us more vitamin C than our bodies need in a whole day,” she says. “They are rich sources of beta carotene and vitamin C, which is good for our immune system and our eye and skin health.”

Vitamin C is important for our body to form antibodies that will help it fight illnesses, Kippen says.

“I also love that bell peppers freeze so well,” Kippen says. “That can be helpful in the winter months or when we are doing our best to stay home.”

Broccoli

Broccoli is a great immune-boosting vegetable because it’s so rich in nutrients, Kippen says.

“It’s rich in antioxidants, vitamins A, C, E (and) potassium and has lots of healthy fiber, which makes it filling,” she says.

Broccoli is non-starchy so it’s a great option if you’re trying to lose or maintain your weight. Frozen broccoli is fine, just make sure the package you get is only broccoli and doesn’t include other ingredients, like cheese.

In addition to being highly nutritious, broccoli is extremely versatile. You can use it in stir fry dishes, soups, omelets, quiche or just topped with some spices and steamed. “It’s delicious and healthy,” she says.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits are high in plant compounds that have health benefits, such as anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, which can help support your immunity, says Vanessa Spiller, a certified nutritionist based in Tysons Corner, Virginia. She’s also a coach with EMP180°, which provides weight-loss plans and customized coaching for people seeking to shed pounds and reach their health goals.

In addition to helping support your immune system, citrus fruits also contain many vitamins and minerals that help our bodies function properly, she says.

Here are six healthy citrus fruits:

— Clementines.

— Lemons.

— Limes.

— Oranges.

— Grapefruit.

— Pomelos.

Dark, leafy greens

Dark, leafy greens are good sources of beta carotene, which is associated with reducing inflammation and increasing disease-fighting cells, which help support your immunity, Jones says.

Since beta carotene converts to the fat-soluble vitamin A, it’s a good idea to pair dark, leafy greens with a healthy fat, like nuts, for best absorption.

Dark leafy greens include:

— Arugula.

— Kale.

— Spinach.

Garlic

“I almost never go a day without eating some delicious, immune-boosting garlic,” Kippen says. “In addition to being my favorite way to spice up any dish, it is also very healthy.”

Garlic contains compounds that naturally act to destroy bacteria and infection, which helps support your immune system. Research suggests that consuming garlic may help reduce the risk of becoming sick and staying ill.

It’s easy to incorporate garlic into your eating regimen. “I add garlic to steamed and roasted vegetables or to my chicken while it cooks to make it more savory,” Kippen says.

Pumpkin seeds

“These small but mighty seeds are a good source of zinc, a mineral crucial for immune cells to function and do their jobs properly,” says Maggie Michalczyk, a registered dietitian based in Chicago. She’s the author of “Once Upon a Pumpkin: 50 Creative Pumpkin Seasoned, Flavored, Shaped & Spiced Recipes.”

About 1.5 ounces of pumpkin seeds provide about 20% of your daily requirement for zinc, Michalczyk says.

Red peppers

“Did you know that red bell peppers contain twice as much vitamin C as citrus fruit?” Spiller says. Vitamin C supports your immune system by helping your body form antibodies to fight illness.

Roasted red peppers are highly versatile.

Here are four ways you can use roasted red peppers:

— Folded into omelets or scrambled eggs.

— In red pepper soup.

— To top pizza or flatbread before baking.

— With chicken, steak and shrimp fajitas.

