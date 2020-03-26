First-Person Stories From Isolation Due to the Coronavirus

There are millions of Americans who are staying home for all but the most essential tasks, due to orders from…

There are millions of Americans who are staying home for all but the most essential tasks, due to orders from their state or city to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Before these mandates started, some Americans had already decided to self-isolate. Although you may hear the term quarantine used to describe this, isolation is a more accurate description for what most people in the U.S. are doing because quarantine is a legal term, says Dr. David Witt, a regional health care epidemiologist with Kaiser Permanente Northern California.

A quarantine is used to separate and restrict someone who has been exposed to a contagious disease to see if they get sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s stricter than isolation. “For a quarantine, there is a legal penalty if you violate it,” Witt says. However, during the current COVID-19 pandemic, many people and media sources are not using the word quarantine in the legal sense.

The last large-scale U.S. federal quarantine was during the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918 and 1919, according to the CDC. That pandemic killed about 50 million people around the globe.

Self-isolation can bring with it frustrations, challenges and opportunities. Here are three stories of people who self-isolated before the recent mandates and why they chose to do so.

Isolation Three Times in a Row

Michael Tran of Jersey City, New Jersey, traveled to China in January to meet his partner’s family in Beijing for the first time. Little did they know that it would set off a chain of COVID-19-related isolations. When Tran and his partner flew into China, news about the new coronavirus had started but seemed to be centered in the Hubei province, hundreds of miles away. However, as Chinese leaders quickly realized its spread, it led many around the country to stay at home, some under governmental order to do so.

This happened during the Chinese Lunar New Year, a holiday during which many in the country travel. Tran, his partner and her family stayed at home for seven days, except for one day when they drove around to look at some tourist sights. “It was remarkable because Beijing was a ghost town. It’s a city of 20 million people, and there was no one out,” he says.

When airlines began to stop flights, Tran and his partner knew they had to head back home and booked a one-way ticket from Beijing to New York via a layover in Tokyo. In Tokyo’s airport, they walked through giant temperature-taking machines. Tran doesn’t recall having his temperature taken upon his arrival in the U.S., even though his travel documents indicated he was coming from China. However, they did get a postcard that said if they had any symptoms to contact a local hospital by phone.

Due to the seriousness of the virus, Tran had already decided upon his arrival to stay at home four to five days in case he had any exposure. As a freelance marketer for his company MKTg Robot, he was already set up to work remotely. However, just a day after his return, his father in Houston had a stroke. “I was told not to go because it’d potentially expose him. It was three days of agony just sitting here,” Tran says.

By day three, with no symptoms of COVID-19 or any illness, Tran flew to Texas. While visiting, Tran was able to help his father stock up on hand sanitizer, face masks and groceries. His father continues to recover from his stroke, although he is temporarily blinded by it.

Then, earlier this month, local authorities in Jersey City ordered residents to shelter in place. Since then, Tran has once again stayed home, working and going out only for basics. “I’ve never spent so much time indoors,” he says, relishing at the idea of going for a hike or run if possible. Although the local parks could provide a much-needed respite for cabin fever, he wondered if they might get closed as well due to too many people. New Jersey implemented a stay-at-home order for its residents on March 21.

Fortunately, Tran is able to work from home. However, not all workers across the U.S. can do this, making the current closures and shelter-in-place mandates more challenging, Witt says. Despite this, Witt has been encouraged in the San Francisco area to see the number of people respecting the mandate to stay at home, which can help reduce the number of people exposed to or contracting COVID-19.

Avoiding the Spread to Others

Anastasia Bendebury of Portland, Oregon, has a unique perspective on COVID-19 because of her Ph.D. studies in biology from Columbia University in New York. Bendebury works as a tour guide while her fiance substitute teaches; together, they also write a blog called Demystifying Science.

As Bendebury started to learn more about the new coronavirus, she realized how vulnerable some of her customers might be. “I had one woman who told me she was on immunosuppressants from a kidney transplant earlier in the year, and she didn’t realize (coronavirus) would be so dangerous for her,” Bendebury says.

Immunosuppressants are medicines that block or slow down the immune system from working as it usually would. Being immunocompromised can make one more susceptible to infections like the coronavirus. They are often used in organ transplant patients.

Evaluating her own situation — age 30 and in great health — Bendebury realized she could be a carrier of COVID-19, meaning that she might not have any symptoms of the new coronavirus but could pass it to others, including those with weaker immune systems. This led her to decide to self-isolate earlier this month.

Bendebury and her fiance have used their time at home to work on their blog. She also considers them fortunate to have saved a few months of expenses so they can rely on those funds during this time. Her fiance leaves the home to go to the grocery store.

Bendebury worries about misinformation and the politicizing of the virus on both sides of the U.S. political spectrum. She also is concerned about the people who are choosing not to stay home across the country, but understands how some of them — in particular, those struggling to pay bills — may feel pulled to continue working in some capacity, if they can.

“It’s crazy. We’ve never lived through something like this, and there’s no science for it,” she says. She would like to see people put in a collective effort to stay home and lower the risk for everyone. “This is an opportunity to show we’re watching out for each other,” Bendebury says.

A Different Point of View From South Korea

Jihee Kang Lombardi and her husband, Daniel Lombardi of Seoul, South Korea, lived as self-described “digital nomads” before settling in South Korea more than two years ago with their 6-year-old son.

Ms. Kang Lombardi was born and raised in South Korea. The couple has a social media platform, Becoming Confident, where they share some of their stories and experiences.

They had started to hear in January about a cluster of cases of the new coronavirus that were mostly in Daegu, located about 150 miles south of Seoul. Although news of the virus initially seemed relatively removed from their daily life, the number of cases grew higher, leading them to pull their son out of his private school for now and be home schooled by his father.

In South Korea, there has been more emphasis on testing and isolating people who are sick instead of ordering people to stay home. At one point, South Korea was second only to China for its number of cases. However, the country now has a declining number of cases each day.

Those in South Korea continue to social distance and wear masks — something not recommended right now in the U.S. unless you’re sick, but that is common practice in many Asian countries when someone is sick or thinks they may get sick.

Cafes that may usually have 100 customers at a time have 50 on average now. “It’s not a ghost town,” Mr. Lombardi says. He does branding and logo design and walks to and from work to avoid any large congregation of people on public transportation. Avoiding public transportation can help avoid the risk of exposure from people packed closely together, Witt says.

South Korea also makes use of its technology to identify who may have COVID-19. Even in fast-food restaurants like Shake Shack, there is temperature-reading technology and hand sanitizer everywhere, he says.

Staying home with their son all day and homeschooling him is challenging, but their son already has some understanding of hand washing and staying healthy. Between a three-day hospital stay in November and a helpful episode of “Magic School Bus,” he’s doing well through these changes.

“We just say count 1 to 30 every time we wash our hands,” Ms. Kang Lombardi says. However, she says it’s sad to see the children wearing masks and not able to touch everything and get dirty, as she remembers from her own childhood.

When COVID-19 cases first began in South Korea, Mr. Lombardi’s American clients would ask him how he was doing. Now, he finds himself checking in with them to make sure they’re OK, and they’ll ask him for advice. Both recommend staying in touch with friends, family or neighbors in whatever way you realistically can do so. It’s important even if — or especially if — you’re staying home with family for an extended amount of time.

If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19 or another illness that may need help from a doctor, check with local or state recommendations for how to proceed, Witt advises. “Much can be done over the phone, at least to assess if it is urgent or not,” Witt says.

Telehealth can help for many illnesses, and it’s better to lower the risk of exposure for both health care workers and yourself by not showing up to an emergency room in person unless asked to do so, he cautions.

