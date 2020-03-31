Financial Pros Offer 7 Steps to Handling Your Investments Today

What the professionals say is best to do in a volatile market Today’s investors are concerned about their portfolios. The…

Today’s investors are concerned about their portfolios. The recent market upheaval has made the economic future uncertain, but experienced shareholders will remember that market declines are a regular part of economic cycles and a harsh reality of investing. After the tech stock bubble at the end of last century, the S&P 500 Index — an indicator of the U.S. stock market’s health — experienced three straight years of negative returns in 2000, 2001 and 2002. Following every downturn, markets have rebounded and gone on to experience outstanding returns. In fact, from 1970 to 2019, the market returned an average of 10.51% annually, despite periodic down years. Now is the perfect time to examine your investment mix through the lens of market turmoil and set yourself up for the long term. Here investment professionals weigh in with stock market advice and offer the seven best ways to handle your investments right now.

Make sure your risk tolerance is appropriate.

Investors are generally advised to set up an asset allocation of stocks, bonds, cash and alternative assets in line with their ability to withstand risk. Conservative investors own greater proportions of fixed assets, while younger or more aggressive investors’ portfolios are weighted toward riskier equities. “The headlines are scary, but they always are when there is a 30% drawdown in the equity markets,” says Clint Edgington, partner at Beacon Hill Investment Advisory in Columbus, Ohio. “If you can’t handle this volatility, you had too much risk.” It might be wise to dial back on stocks and beef up the bonds and cash in your portfolio if you experience too much distress during market volatility.

Avoid checking your retirement account daily.

“Resist the urge to log on to your retirement account — or other investment accounts — regularly to check your balance,” says Dan Keady, chief financial planning strategist at TIAA. Volatility is a characteristic of investment markets, and, in the short run, checking your investments too frequently will do more harm than good. Don’t put yourself on this emotional roller coaster, Keady says. Investing money in financial assets is a path to generate long-term wealth, not a get-rich-quick scheme. Actually, before putting a dollar in the markets, it’s wise to understand the principles of investing.

Buy high-quality companies.

When investing in the stock market, you’re buying into businesses. Stock prices will improve as the prospects for U.S. and global firms improve. “For investors with long-term horizons, this is an opportunity to invest in high-quality companies with solid balance sheets and high free cash flow that are currently poised to make it through this crisis due to excellent valuations,” says Sean O’Hara, president of Pacer ETFs. Individual stock pickers have a unique opportunity now to scoop up growing companies for prices significantly lower than the recent past. Buying sound assets on sale when others are fearful is a great way to make serious money in the markets. Don’t worry about predicting a bottom, but try to gradually buy good companies when they are on sale.

Consider investing in farmland.

Investing in farmland is a niche market that is less correlated with the returns of the stock and bond markets. By increasing assets with lower correlations to stocks and bonds, investors can reduce investment volatility. “Natural resources offer a superior hedge in times of market volatility,” says Chris Rawley, CEO of Harvest Returns. As farmers must continue to produce food, investing in farmlands today only seems logical. And there are many ways to capture the returns of farmland investing short of buying a farm. Both Nuveen and Harvest Returns offer farmland products. AcreTrader is another platform to consider, which focuses wholly on farmland investing. With various types of farmland investment opportunities, the recession-resistant farmland sector may offer diversification opportunities during uncertain times.

Buy an annuity.

Unlike investing in the financial markets, annuities can offer a guaranteed income stream. An annuity requires a lump-sum investment and provides a fixed rate of return over a certain period. The return continues, regardless of the financial market performance. This secure income stream is a comfort to those who are worried about the stock market volatility. Annuities provide many benefits. In some cases, this includes lifetime income for the purchaser and family members. There are many varieties of annuities with various payout structures. When investing in an annuity, it’s wise to review the fees and contract details, as some annuities have extremely high charges.

Use extra cash to buy assets on sale.

In today’s market, most asset classes have fallen more than 20%. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ticker: SPY) — a proxy for the U.S. market — has fallen more than 20% from its high on Feb. 19. Many famous investors, including Warren Buffet and John Templeton, experienced their greatest gains by purchasing financial assets during stock market declines. Wise investors can gradually purchase diversified index funds like SPY or the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ). QQQ includes the top 100 stocks listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, while SPY’s holdings correspond with those included in the S&P 500.

Do nothing (or rebalance to your preferred asset allocation).

Market turmoil can create an urge to act. But in some cases, the best course of action is to do nothing. This approach might increase investors’ chances of long-term investment success, says Dejan Ilijevski, president at Sabela Capital Markets. Resist the temptation to lock in a market loss by selling after a market crash. If your portfolio was too heavily weighted in equity investments, then doing nothing is a reasonable strategy as the stock allocation becomes a smaller proportion of your investable assets. If your asset allocation is not in line with your preferred mix, then rebalancing is appropriate. That means buying more of discounted assets (typically stocks in this market). You might also consider selling assets that have appreciated in value.

