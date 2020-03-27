Family Matters: Smitty’s has been a Falls Church fixture for decades. Today, the barbershop is looking to survive.

Smitty’s barbershop opens at 9 a.m. At 9:12 on a rainy February morning, a green Buick took its time to back…

Smitty’s barbershop opens at 9 a.m.

At 9:12 on a rainy February morning, a green Buick took its time to back into one of the handful of empty spots in front of the Falls Church barbershop, which sits next to a beauty salon. Out of the Buick emerged Smitty himself.

Smitty — or Herman Smith, in full, sometimes Mr. Smith — is the longtime owner of the barbershop at 303 Douglass Ave.

Not more than two minutes after settling in and tying up his white barber smock, Smith gets his first customer — Vern, a gentleman who lives in one of the units attached to the barbershop. And five minutes after Vern sits in Smitty’s chair, Al Marshal walks in for the haircut he gets every two weeks.

For 30 years.

Marshal first started coming to the shop during his lunch breaks while working as a janitor cleaning cars for a nearby car dealership.

“Mr. Smitty is a legend here. Always treats everybody with respect,” says Marshal, who now resides in Annandale and owns an auto body…