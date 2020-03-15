Face in the Crowd: Paid sick leave matters more than ever now

As another flu season rolls on and cases of the latest coronavirus outbreak, COVID-19, increase in the U.S., a few…

As another flu season rolls on and cases of the latest coronavirus outbreak, COVID-19, increase in the U.S., a few basics are vital: Wash your hands. Cover your mouth when you cough. Avoid touching your face. Stay home when you’re sick.

Did you get that last one, Washington workaholics? Let’s say it again: Stay home when you’re sick. If you’re showing symptoms of the flu — a fever, cough, sore throat or body aches, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — you should not be in the office, no matter how big or important your workload. Taking advantage of sick days or remote work options is not a sign of weakness or an inconvenience to coworkers. It’s a necessary part of containing the spread of illness.

Those of us with paid time off should not only take advantage when we need it, but realize that we are some of the lucky ones. According to data from the Labor Department, around 25% of workers in the U.S. have no access to paid sick leave. Those workers tend to be…