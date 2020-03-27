Face in the Crowd: Our region’s business is changing. Our print edition is, too.

If there’s one theme to the last few weeks in the Greater Washington business community, it’s adaptation. Whether it’s restaurants…

If there’s one theme to the last few weeks in the Greater Washington business community, it’s adaptation.

Whether it’s restaurants pivoting to takeout or nearly every industry scrambling to figure out just how virtual meetings work, we are in an unprecedented era of rapid disruption, followed by rapid adaptation. This is the new normal in the age of COVID-19.

On our website and in our paper, we have made way for coronavirus coverage. It’s a story that touches every beat we cover. Even The Back Page.

The Back Page section of our print edition has long been dedicated to the Washington Business Journal’s version of “party pics” — photos from networking happy hours, fundraising galas, store openings. Smiling and sipping and shaking hands. And big crowds.

Those days are now on pause. The outbreak of this novel coronavirus has halted the entire events industry. Our own events are being rescheduled for later in the year. And across Greater Washington, businesses are heeding…