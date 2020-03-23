Explore the 2021 Best Nursing Master’s Programs

See the top 40 nursing master’s programs. College graduates and working nurses who want to continue their education or advance…

College graduates and working nurses who want to continue their education or advance their career may benefit from enrolling in a nursing master’s program. See which master’s programs earned a top 40 spot in the 2021 U.S. News Best Nursing Schools rankings.

40 (tie). Arizona State University

Full-time enrollment: 37

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $11,720 (in-state), $23,544 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 47.8%

More about the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation.

40 (tie). Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (MD)

Full-time enrollment: 5

2019-2020 tuition and fees: N/A

2019 acceptance rate: 100%

More about the Graduate School of Nursing at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.

40 (tie). University of California–Davis

Full-time enrollment: 181

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $23,628 (in-state), $35,873 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 35%

More about the UC–Davis Nursing School.

40 (tie). University of Nevada–Las Vegas

Full-time enrollment: 33

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $286 per credit (in-state), $429 per credit (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 20.8%

More about the UNLV School of Nursing.

40 (tie). Wayne State University (MI)

Full-time enrollment: 43

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $926 per credit (in-state), $1,717 per credit (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 57.5%

More about the College of Nursing at Wayne State University.

36 (tie). The Catholic University of America (DC)

Full-time enrollment: 12

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $1,860 per credit

2019 acceptance rate: 81%

More about the Catholic University of America School of Nursing.

36 (tie). Indiana University-Purdue University–Indianapolis

Full-time enrollment: 17

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $578 per credit (in-state), $1,553 per credit (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 60.8%

More about the IUPUI School of Nursing.

36 (tie). Oregon Health and Science University

Full-time enrollment: 126

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $625 per credit (in-state), $809 per credit (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 90%

More about the OHSU School of Nursing.

36 (tie). University of San Diego

Full-time enrollment: 159

2019-2020 tuition and fees: N/A

2019 acceptance rate: 24.9%

More about the Hahn School of Nursing and Health Science.

33 (tie). George Washington University (DC)

Full-time enrollment: 47

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $1,395 per credit

2019 acceptance rate: 77.4%

More about the GW School of Nursing.

33 (tie). Villanova University (PA)

Full-time enrollment: 118

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $940 per credit

2019 acceptance rate: 80.5%

More about the Villanova College of Nursing.

33 (tie). Virginia Commonwealth University

Full-time enrollment: 144

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $16,824 (in-state), $34,608 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 78.1%

More about the VCU School of Nursing.

30 (tie). Pennsylvania State University–University Park

Full-time enrollment: 25

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $21,960 (in-state), $37,694 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 73.9%

More about the Penn State–University Park College of Nursing.

30 (tie). Purdue University–West Lafayette (IN)

Full-time enrollment: 49

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $11,243 (in-state), $32,393 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 73.8%

More about the Purdue School of Nursing.

30 (tie). University of Utah

Full-time enrollment: 40

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $707 per credit (in-state), $1,593 per credit (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 100%

More about the University of Utah College of Nursing.

27 (tie). Boston College

Full-time enrollment: 188

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $1,460 per credit

2019 acceptance rate: 49.8%

More about the William F. Connell School of Nursing.

27 (tie). University of Miami

Full-time enrollment: 53

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $1,200 per credit

2019 acceptance rate: 55.6%

More about the Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies.

27 (tie). University of Texas Health Science Center–Houston

Full-time enrollment: 175

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $7,056 (in-state), $26,772 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 38.7%

More about the Jane and Robert Cizik School of Nursing.

26. University of Rochester (NY)

Full-time enrollment: 12

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $1,562 per credit

2019 acceptance rate: 62.2%

More about the University of Rochester School of Nursing.

25. University of Tennessee–Knoxville

Full-time enrollment: 31

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $21,538 (in-state), $51,213 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 19.8%

More about the University of Tennessee College of Nursing.

24. Rush University (IL)

Full-time enrollment: 293

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $1,015 per credit

2019 acceptance rate: 14.2%

More about the Rush College of Nursing.

22 (tie). University of Maryland–Baltimore

Full-time enrollment: 217

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $824 per credit (in-state), $1,461 per credit (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 43.5%

More about the UM–Baltimore School of Nursing.

22 (tie). University of Texas–Austin

Full-time enrollment: 198

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $12,773 (in-state), $23,308 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 55.1%

More about the UT School of Nursing.

21. University of Iowa

Full-time enrollment: 2

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $967 per credit (in-state), $1,996 per credit (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 100%

More about the University of Iowa College of Nursing.

20. University of California–Los Angeles

Full-time enrollment: 338

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $23,628 (in-state), $35,873 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 34.6%

More about the UCLA School of Nursing.

19. University of Illinois–Chicago

Full-time enrollment: 254

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $20,472 (in-state), $32,712 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 88.1%

More about the UIC College of Nursing.

17 (tie). New York University (Meyers)

Full-time enrollment: 244

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $35,166

2019 acceptance rate: 61.9%

More about the Rory Meyers College of Nursing.

17 (tie). Rutgers University–Newark (NJ)

Full-time enrollment: 7

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $907 per credit (in-state), $1,315 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 76.7%

More about the Rutgers School of Nursing.

15 (tie). University of Alabama–Birmingham

Full-time enrollment: 149

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $656 per credit

2019 acceptance rate: 67.2%

More about the UAB School of Nursing.

15 (tie). University of Virginia

Full-time enrollment: 164

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $17,808 (in-state), $29,076 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 62%

More about the UVA School of Nursing.

14. Yale University (CT)

Full-time enrollment: 347

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $43,990

2019 acceptance rate: 45.5%

More about the Yale School of Nursing.

11 (tie). Case Western Reserve University (OH)

Full-time enrollment: 158

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $2,133 per credit

2019 acceptance rate: 62.2%

More about the Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing.

11 (tie). Columbia University (NY)

Full-time enrollment: 263

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $84,700

2019 acceptance rate: 56.3%

More about the Columbia School of Nursing.

11 (tie). University of California–San Francisco

Full-time enrollment: 397

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $12,570 (in-state), $24,815 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 35.5%

More about the UCSF School of Nursing.

9 (tie). University of Michigan–Ann Arbor

Full-time enrollment: 108

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $1,326 per credit (in-state), $2,721 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 79.6%

More about the University of Michigan School of Nursing.

9 (tie). Vanderbilt University (TN)

Full-time enrollment: 470

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $1,642 per credit

2019 acceptance rate: 66.1%

More about the Vanderbilt School of Nursing.

6 (tie). Ohio State University

Full-time enrollment: 550

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $973 per credit (in-state), $2,447 per credit (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 63.4%

More about the OSU College of Nursing.

6 (tie). University of Pittsburgh

Full-time enrollment: 4

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $920 per credit (in-state), $1,098 per credit (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 68.4%

More about the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing.

6 (tie). University of Washington

Full-time enrollment: 20

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $17,556 (in-state), $30,345 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 97.5%

More about the UW School of Nursing.

5. Emory University (GA)

Full-time enrollment: 386

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $1,906 per credit

2019 acceptance rate: 57%

More about the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing.

3 (tie). University of Pennsylvania

Full-time enrollment: 119

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $44,376

2019 acceptance rate: 69.6%

More about the Penn School of Nursing.

3 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill

Full-time enrollment: 157

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $20,352 (in-state), $41,670 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 58.9%

More about the UNC School of Nursing.

2. Duke University (NC)

Full-time enrollment: 405

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $1,838 per credit

2019 acceptance rate: 35.2%

More about the Duke School of Nursing.

1. Johns Hopkins University (MD)

Full-time enrollment: 437

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $1,688 per credit

2019 acceptance rate: 52.7%

More about the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing.

