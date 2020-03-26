Explore the 2021 Best Medical Schools for Research

See the top 40 medical research schools. Aspiring doctors who dream of discovering vaccines and treatments for diseases like cancer…

Aspiring doctors who dream of discovering vaccines and treatments for diseases like cancer should find a program that emphasizes research. Discover which universities earned a top 40 spot in the 2021 U.S. News Best Medical Schools for Research rankings.

40 (tie). Albert Einstein College of Medicine (NY)

Full-time enrollment: 779

2019-2020 tuition: $53,709

2019 acceptance rate: 4.3%

More about the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

40 (tie). University of California–Davis

Full-time enrollment: 463

2019-2020 tuition: $38,340 (in-state), $50,585 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 3.1%

More about the UCD School of Medicine.

40 (tie). University of Florida

Full-time enrollment: 561

2019-2020 tuition: $32,744 (in-state), $45,000 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 5.1%

More about the UF College of Medicine.

40 (tie). University of Minnesota

Full-time enrollment: 1,019

2019-2020 tuition: $39,402 (in-state), $56,547 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 4.9%

More about the University of Minnesota Medical School.

38 (tie). Brown University (Alpert) (RI)

Full-time enrollment: 598

2019-2020 tuition: $63,082

2019 acceptance rate: 2.8%

More about the Warren Alpert Medical School.

38 (tie). University of Utah

Full-time enrollment: 500

2019-2020 tuition: $40,538 (in-state), $76,745 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 4.7%

More about the University of Utah School of Medicine.

34 (tie). Ohio State University

Full-time enrollment: 813

2019-2020 tuition: $30,690 (in-state), $41,798 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 5.7%

More about the OSU College of Medicine.

34 (tie). University of Iowa (Carver)

Full-time enrollment: 609

2019-2020 tuition: $36,382 (in-state), $57,157 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 7.1%

More about the Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine.

34 (tie). University of Maryland

Full-time enrollment: 629

2019-2020 tuition: $37,810 (in-state), $66,905 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 6.6%

More about the UMD School of Medicine.

34 (tie). University of Rochester (NY)

Full-time enrollment: 423

2019-2020 tuition: $59,100

2019 acceptance rate: 5.7%

More about the Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry.

31 (tie). University of Alabama–Birmingham

Full-time enrollment: 799

2019-2020 tuition: $28,978 (in-state), $62,714 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 6.0%

More about the UAB School of Medicine.

31 (tie). University of Colorado

Full-time enrollment: 744

2019-2020 tuition: $40,348 (in-state), $66,304 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 3.7%

More about the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

31 (tie). University of Southern California (Keck)

Full-time enrollment: 747

2019-2020 tuition: $64,538

2019 acceptance rate: 4.6%

More about the Keck School of Medicine.

29 (tie). Boston University

Full-time enrollment: 709

2019-2020 tuition: $62,872

2019 acceptance rate: 6.5%

More about the BU School of Medicine.

29 (tie). University of Virginia

Full-time enrollment: 615

2019-2020 tuition: $43,828 (in-state), $53,952 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 11.7%

More about the UVA School of Medicine.

28. Oregon Health and Science University

Full-time enrollment: 630

2019-2020 tuition: $43,488 (in-state), $66,844 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 4.0%

More about the Oregon Health and Science School of Medicine.

27. University of Wisconsin–Madison

Full-time enrollment: 731

2019-2020 tuition: $36,266 (in-state), $50,201 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 5.5%

More about the School of Medicine and Public Health at University of Wisconsin–Madison.

26. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Full-time enrollment: 911

2019-2020 tuition: $19,910 (in-state), $33,010 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 7.0%

More about UT Southwestern Medical Center.

24 (tie). Case Western Reserve University (OH)

Full-time enrollment: 943

2019-2020 tuition: $65,476

2019 acceptance rate: 7.0%

More about the Case Western School of Medicine.

24 (tie). Emory University (GA)

Full-time enrollment: 582

2019-2020 tuition: $51,000

2019 acceptance rate: 4.0%

More about the Emory School of Medicine.

23. University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill

Full-time enrollment: 752

2019-2020 tuition: $32,746 (in-state), $60,140 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 4.0%

More about the UNC School of Medicine.

22. Baylor College of Medicine (TX)

Full-time enrollment: 758

2019-2020 tuition: $32,525

2019 acceptance rate: 4.9%

More about the Baylor College of Medicine.

21. University of California–San Diego

Full-time enrollment: 532

2019-2020 tuition: $34,977 (in-state), $47,222 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 3.8%

More about the UCSD School of Medicine.

20. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (NY)

Full-time enrollment: 578

2019-2020 tuition: $55,316

2019 acceptance rate: 5.7%

More about the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

18 (tie). Northwestern University (Feinberg) (IL)

Full-time enrollment: 632

2019-2020 tuition: $62,088

2019 acceptance rate: 6.4%

More about the Feinberg School of Medicine.

18 (tie). Vanderbilt University (TN)

Full-time enrollment: 398

2019-2020 tuition: $58,249

2019 acceptance rate: 5.3%

More about the Vanderbilt School of Medicine.

17. University of Chicago (Pritzker)

Full-time enrollment: 358

2019-2020 tuition: $56,550

2019 acceptance rate: 4.3%

More about the Pritzker School of Medicine.

15 (tie). University of Michigan–Ann Arbor

Full-time enrollment: 689

2019-2020 tuition: $39,416 (in-state), $59,390 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 5.0%

More about the Michigan Medical School.

15 (tie). Yale University (CT)

Full-time enrollment: 421

2019-2020 tuition: $62,974

2019 acceptance rate: 5.5%

More about the Yale School of Medicine.

14. University of Pittsburgh

Full-time enrollment: 597

2019-2020 tuition: $57,684 (in-state), $59,930 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 4.5%

More about the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

13. University of Washington

Full-time enrollment: 1,113

2019-2020 tuition: $37,635 (in-state), $67,830 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 4.1%

More about the University of Washington School of Medicine.

12. Duke University (NC)

Full-time enrollment: 502

2019-2020 tuition: $61,170

2019 acceptance rate: 4.0%

More about Duke School of Medicine.

11. Cornell University (Weill) (NY)

Full-time enrollment: 442

2019-2020 tuition: $58,760

2019 acceptance rate: 5.1%

More about the Weill Cornell Medical College.

6 (tie). Columbia University (NY)

Full-time enrollment: 580

2019-2020 tuition: $62,980

2019 acceptance rate: 3.5%

More about the College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia.

6 (tie). Mayo Clinic School of Medicine (Alix) (MN)

Full-time enrollment: 362

2019-2020 tuition: $57,170

2019 acceptance rate: 2.4%

More about the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine.

6 (tie). University of California–Los Angeles (Geffen)

Full-time enrollment: 731

2019-2020 tuition: $36,374 (in-state), $48,619 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 2.4%

More about UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

6 (tie). University of California–San Francisco

Full-time enrollment: 643

2019-2020 tuition: $35,649 (in-state), $47,894 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 3.8%

More about the UCSF School of Medicine.

6 (tie). Washington University in St. Louis

Full-time enrollment: 470

2019-2020 tuition: $62,664

2019 acceptance rate: 8.2%

More about the School of Medicine at Washington University in St. Louis.

4 (tie). New York University (Grossman)

Full-time enrollment: 430

2019-2020 tuition: $0

2019 acceptance rate: 2.5%

More about the Grossman School of Medicine.

4 (tie). Stanford University (CA)

Full-time enrollment: 489

2019-2020 tuition: $60,234

2019 acceptance rate: 2.3%

More about the Stanford School of Medicine.

3. University of Pennsylvania (Perelman)

Full-time enrollment: 612

2019-2020 tuition: $59,910

2019 acceptance rate: 4.4%

More about the Perelman School of Medicine.

2. Johns Hopkins University (MD)

Full-time enrollment: 476

2019-2020 tuition: $54,900

2019 acceptance rate: 6.0%

More about the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

1. Harvard University (MA)

Full-time enrollment: 712

2019-2020 tuition: $63,400

2019 acceptance rate: 3.3%

More about the Harvard Medical School.

