Explore the 2021 Best Business Schools

See the top 40 business schools.

College graduates and working professionals who want to develop their business skills may benefit from enrolling in an MBA degree program. See which 40 universities outperformed their peers to earn a top spot among the 2021 U.S. News Best Business Schools.

40. Michigan State University (Broad)

Full-time enrollment: 164

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $33,142 (in-state), $52,502 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 59%

More about the Broad Graduate School of Management.

39. University of Pittsburgh (Katz)

Full-time enrollment: 133

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $54,820 (in-state), $73,720 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 38%

More about the Katz Graduate School of Business.

37 (tie). Ohio State University (Fisher)

Full-time enrollment: 168

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $31,139 (in-state), $54,727 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 52%

More about the Fisher College of Business.

37 (tie). University of Wisconsin–Madison

Full-time enrollment: 145

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $22,618 (in-state), $44,155 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 44%

More about the Wisconsin School of Business.

35 (tie). Arizona State University (W.P. Carey)

Full-time enrollment: 162

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $29,608 (in-state), $49,288 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 31%

More about the W.P. Carey School of Business.

35 (tie). University of Rochester (Simon) (NY)

Full-time enrollment: 210

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $48,236

2019 acceptance rate: 26%

More about the Simon Business School.

33 (tie). University of Georgia (Terry)

Full-time enrollment: 104

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $36,487 (in-state), $55,506 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 41%

More about the Terry College of Business.

33 (tie). University of Texas–Dallas

Full-time enrollment: 100

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $17,279 (in-state), $32,312 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 41%

More about the Naveen Jindal School of Management.

30 (tie). Brigham Young University (Marriott) (UT)

Full-time enrollment: 242

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $13,450 (members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints), $26,900 (non-LDS members)

2019 acceptance rate: 59%

More about the Marriott School of Business.

30 (tie). University of Notre Dame (Mendoza) (IN)

Full-time enrollment: 268

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $56,988

2019 acceptance rate: 53%

More about the Mendoza College of Business.

30 (tie). Washington University in St. Louis (Olin)

Full-time enrollment: 232

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $63,360

2019 acceptance rate: 43%

More about the Olin Business School.

28 (tie). University of Florida (Warrington)

Full-time enrollment: 111

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $13,237 (in-state), $30,630 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 17%

More about the Warrington College of Business.

28 (tie). University of Minnesota–Twin Cities (Carlson)

Full-time enrollment: 176

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $44,830 (in-state), $56,110 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 48%

More about the Carlson School of Management.

27. Georgia Institute of Technology (Scheller)

Full-time enrollment: 174

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $31,532 (in-state), $42,776 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 40%

More about the Scheller College of Business.

25 (tie). Georgetown University (McDonough) (DC)

Full-time enrollment: 528

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $59,834

2019 acceptance rate: 60%

More about the McDonough School of Business.

25 (tie). Rice University (Jones) (TX)

Full-time enrollment: 226

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $63,162

2019 acceptance rate: 37%

More about the Jones Graduate School of Business.

23 (tie). Indiana University (Kelley)

Full-time enrollment: 319

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $30,086 (in-state), $53,675 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 50%

More about the Kelley School of Business.

23 (tie). Vanderbilt University (Owen) (TN)

Full-time enrollment: 326

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $60,000

2019 acceptance rate: 60%

More about the Owen Graduate School of Management.

22. Emory University (Goizueta) (GA)

Full-time enrollment: 325

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $66,471

2019 acceptance rate: 50%

More about the Goizueta Business School.

20 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)

Full-time enrollment: 523

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $51,491 (in-state), $66,614 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 53%

More about the Kenan-Flagler Business School.

20 (tie). University of Washington (Foster)

Full-time enrollment: 245

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $35,334 (in-state), $51,531 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 36%

More about the Foster School of Business.

19. Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) (PA)

Full-time enrollment: 439

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $68,872

2019 acceptance rate: 43%

More about the Tepper School of Business.

18. University of Texas–Austin (McCombs)

Full-time enrollment: 531

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $50,384 (in-state), $55,774 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 38%

More about the McCombs School of Business.

17. University of Southern California (Marshall)

Full-time enrollment: 434

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $73,104

2019 acceptance rate: 30%

More about the Marshall School of Business.

16. University of California–Los Angeles (Anderson)

Full-time enrollment: 702

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $70,013 (in-state), $70,113 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 31%

More about the Anderson School of Management.

15. Cornell University (Johnson) (NY)

Full-time enrollment: 564

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $70,940

2019 acceptance rate: 38%

More about the Johnson Graduate School of Management.

12 (tie). Dartmouth College (Tuck) (NH)

Full-time enrollment: 575

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $78,222

2019 acceptance rate: 35%

More about the Tuck School of Business.

12 (tie). Duke University (Fuqua) (NC)

Full-time enrollment: 832

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $72,827

2019 acceptance rate: 23%

More about the Fuqua School of Business.

12 (tie). University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)

Full-time enrollment: 831

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $66,376 (in-state), $71,736 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 31%

More about the Ross School of Business.

11. University of Virginia (Darden)

Full-time enrollment: 671

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $68,182 (in-state), $70,500 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 37%

More about UVA Darden.

10. New York University (Stern)

Full-time enrollment: 717

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $76,860

2019 acceptance rate: 26%

More about the Stern School of Business.

9. Yale University (CT)

Full-time enrollment: 722

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $74,560

2019 acceptance rate: 25%

More about the Yale School of Management.

8. Columbia University (NY)

Full-time enrollment: 1,284

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $80,460

2019 acceptance rate: 16%

More about Columbia Business School.

7. University of California–Berkeley (Haas)

Full-time enrollment: 591

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $62,450 (in-state), $64,656 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 18%

More about the Haas School of Business.

6. Harvard University (MA)

Full-time enrollment: 1,868

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $80,896

2019 acceptance rate: 12%

More about Harvard Business School.

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)

Full-time enrollment: 825

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $79,708

2019 acceptance rate: 15%

More about MIT Sloan School of Management.

3 (tie). Northwestern University (Kellogg) (IL)

Full-time enrollment: 1,289

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $75,134

2019 acceptance rate: 27%

More about the Kellogg School of Management.

3 (tie). University of Chicago (Booth)

Full-time enrollment: 1,193

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $73,248

2019 acceptance rate: 24%

More about the Booth School of Business.

1 (tie). Stanford University (CA)

Full-time enrollment: 848

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $74,253

2019 acceptance rate: 7%

More about the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

1 (tie). University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

Full-time enrollment: 1,740

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $81,378

2019 acceptance rate: 23%

More about the Wharton School.

