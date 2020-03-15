Everything You Need to Know About Claiming a Mileage Tax Deduction

Claiming a deduction for business mileage can be a good way to reduce how much you owe Uncle Sam, but…

Claiming a deduction for business mileage can be a good way to reduce how much you owe Uncle Sam, but the government has tightened up the rules for tax-deductible miles in recent years.

“It used to be an employee could deduct their mileage, but that is no longer (allowed),” says Bob Charron, a certified public accountant and partner-in-charge of the tax department for accounting firm Friedman LLP in New York City.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 eliminated itemized deductions for unreimbursed business expenses like mileage. The tax reform law also significantly narrowed the mileage tax deduction for moving expenses. That can now only be claimed by active-duty military members who are relocating because of new orders. Still, a mileage deduction exists for certain situations.

Under the new tax code, you can claim a mileage deduction for:

— Business mileage for the self-employed.

— Mileage related to medical appointments.

— Mileage incurred while volunteering for a nonprofit.

[Read: Tax Reform and Changes That Affect 2019 Taxes.]

You need to know the rules for claiming mileage on your taxes and, more importantly, you need to keep careful records. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about mileage deductions.

Self-Employed Workers Hit the Mileage Jackpot

When it comes to mileage tax deductions, self-employed people have access to the highest deduction rate and fewest restrictions. For 2019 tax filings, the self-employed can claim a 58-cent deduction per business mile. Those miles could be racked up from meetings with clients, travel to secondary work sites or errands to pick up supplies.

Mileage for self-employed workers isn’t subject to any threshold requirements either. In other words, all miles are deductible regardless of how much a person drives for work. If a person drives for both business and personal purposes, only miles driven for business can be deducted.

Self-employed workers can claim their mileage deduction on their Schedule C tax form, rather than a Schedule A form for itemized deductions. Alternately, they can claim their actual vehicle expenses for maintenance, repairs and fuel. Taxpayers may want to calculate which option will result in the higher deduction. “If someone has a lot of miles, they will probably be better off at the 58 cents (mileage deduction rate),” Charron says.

Other driving-related expenses can be deducted as well. Tolls and parking costs are among those, says Eric Bronnenkant, a certified financial planner, CPA and head of tax at Betterment, an online investment company.

Itemize Your Deductions to Claim Medical and Charitable Mileage

[See: 8 Ways to Minimize Taxes in a Taxable Account.]

Self-employed people aren’t the only ones who can take advantage of mileage tax deductions, but everyone else will need to file a Schedule A and itemize their deductions if they want to get in on the tax savings. Those who do itemize may be able to deduct mileage for either medical care or charity work.

Mileage accrued when driving to and from doctor visits, the pharmacy and the hospital can all count toward a medical deduction. You can claim 20 cents per mile driven in 2019, but there’s a catch. Only medical expenses — both mileage and other bills combined — in excess of 7.5% of your adjusted gross income can be deducted. In 2020, this threshold will increase to 10% of the adjusted gross income.

“It’s a pretty high bar,” says Andy Phillips, director of The Tax Institute at H&R Block. However, if you had significant medical bills last year, it can be worthwhile to add up your annual mileage for doctor visits to boost your deduction amount.

If you drive to volunteer at your favorite nonprofit, that mileage is deductible as part of your charitable donations. The IRS allows volunteers to claim 14 cents per mile, but you have to be volunteering yourself. You can’t, for example, be driving a child to a volunteer activity. There is no threshold requirement for claiming these miles.

The IRS Will Want to See Your Records

While deducting mileage can save tax dollars, think twice before claiming travel time you can’t document. If you’re audited, the IRS will want to see a log that includes dates, destinations and the reason for travel.

To avoid losing the deduction during an audit, travel logs should be detailed, Bronnenkant says. “Statements such as ‘visiting customer’ are likely insufficient,” he explains, “but being more specific like ‘Visited Bob Jones Auto to discuss purchase of 1,000 mufflers for May 15, 2020, delivery’ is more persuasive.”

Tracking every drive can be a tedious process when done with a pen and paper, but technology is making it easier. “You might think about downloading an app on your phone,” Phillips says.

[See: 10 Ways to Reduce Taxes on Your Retirement Savings.]

MileIQ, TripLog and TrackMyDrive are a few of the apps available that automatically detect travel and log every trip. Users can then categorize their drives by purpose and run reports to document deductions. Other apps, such as ItsDeductible and QuickBooks, have features to track mileage, but these may require users to manually input trip information.

Those who didn’t track their travel in 2019 may still be able to take mileage deductions when filing taxes this spring. However, to do that, you should have evidence of when you traveled and why, and there is no guarantee the IRS will accept documentation compiled after the fact. It’s better to keep a log right from the start rather than risk a deduction being disallowed during an audit.

Claiming mileage on taxes can add up to a hefty deduction for many people, but the IRS has specific rules regarding when and how it can be claimed. If you are uncertain about the eligibility requirements for mileage to be tax deductible, consult with a tax professional who can evaluate your situation.

More from U.S. News

7 Most Common Tax Mistakes Investors Make

How to Reduce Your Tax Bill by Saving for Retirement

10 Tax Breaks for People Over 50

Everything You Need to Know About Claiming a Mileage Tax Deduction originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/16/20: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.