Diversity in College and Why It Matters

The term diversity can be as multifaceted as the individuals to whom that label is applied. Colleges often highlight the broad-ranging term as part of their mission or a selling point to applicants.

But what do colleges mean when they talk about diversity?

“It can range in terms of what (diversity) actually means,” says J. Luke Wood, chief diversity officer and professor of education at San Diego State University.

Diversity often means race, ethnicity or tribal affiliation, but also extends well beyond those factors to sexual identity and orientation, income level, first-generation status, cultural background and gender.

But depending on what a college needs or wants in a class, that term can extend even further. Essentially, the term diversity means underrepresented populations, says Antonio R. Flores, president and CEO of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, based in San Antonio.

Colleges want diversity in both admitted classes and individual programs, he adds.

“The school of engineering might not get very many women, and for them the female applicants would be viewed as bringing a perspective to the learning of engineering that may not be very frequent,” Flores says.

Why Colleges Value Diversity

Colleges emphasize a diverse class because different perspectives allow students to learn from one another, says Monica Inzer, vice president for enrollment management at Hamilton College in New York.

Diverse college campuses offer more worldviews for students to consider and engage with. College students can learn from peers with different perspectives shaped by a variety of experiences.

The interaction between students with different worldviews can help change minds or shape ideas.

“Their learning is elevated to a different level because they can appreciate and understand and hear from someone from a different background, which may change their thinking,” Inzer says. “Or maybe it doesn’t, but it informs how they position themselves in their own thoughts and opinions.”

While colleges often tout their commitment to diversity, minority students still face many challenges both in the admissions process and when they get to campus in terms of support and inclusion, some experts say.

Wood says students should look beyond the lip service to determine what a college’s commitment to diversity and inclusion truly is. Colleges must demonstrate actions taken to enhance campus diversity, he says, and prospective students should weigh the success of minority populations on campus.

“What they should consider, first and foremost, are graduation rates,” Wood says.

Applicants should also look at the numbers of students like themselves. Wood says this can indicate commitment to a diverse population of students and uncover other factors such as the climate and infrastructure to support the minority population on campus.

Flores says students should also look to the faculty and staff ranks to gauge a college’s diversity. Is diversity reflected in these positions? The answer could signal a college’s level of commitment to diversity and inclusion.

How Students Can Leverage Diversity in Admissions

Students should consider all aspects of their identity and how those fit when choosing a college.

“Context matters for an admission office when we’re considering applicants and trying to assemble a class that reflects the world in which our graduates will go into,” Inzer says.

Colleges look for classes that will round out a range of majors, activities and experiences. Race and ethnicity may be considered in applications, but that is alongside many other facets of student identity.

“You want to represent who you are to that (college) community and hope they will accept you or not based on your academic merit, taking into consideration all these other things that don’t count nearly as much as people believe they do, but still matter as we consider the context,” Inzer says.

Flores encourages minority students to think of their diversity “as an asset that they are offering to the institution to enrich the educational experience for all students” when they are applying to a college.

Student identity spans a spectrum, he notes, spilling out of easily checked boxes. Student identity extends beyond racial and ethnic considerations to the many facets that make them who they are. When applying to a college, prospective students should think about the layers that comprise them.

Wood also encourages applicants to consider what values or programs at the college attract them.

“They should talk about (diversity) as something that’s important to them in terms of their identity, and link it to the different things that are taking place at the institution that draw them to that institution,” Wood says.

Ethical Considerations About Diversity and Admissions

Scandals and lawsuits have dominated the college admissions headlines in recent memory.

The Varsity Blues scandal in 2019 revealed wealthy families lying about various matters of identity to get their children into highly selective colleges through a so-called “side door.”

The lies sometimes extended to fabrications along racial and ethnic lines, with families appropriating minority status in the hope of gaining a boost in the admissions process and getting into highly selective colleges.

Checking boxes that don’t apply is clearly unethical, Inzer says, noting that most colleges have an honor code attached to the application process.

“If, in fact, we learned that someone had falsified an application for a number of reasons including self-identification of race or ethnicity, we would rescind admission very rapidly,” Inzer says.

Students should represent themselves honestly in terms of how they recognize their own identity, Wood says. Even if there is distant ancestry to a particular community, students may be dishonest if they highlight that on an application and it isn’t a group they have engaged with or consider part of their identity.

And lying outright about who you are is an even bigger issue.

“If you have to feel like you have to become a lie in order to advance yourself, then that speaks to a moral failing that may speak about broader implications about your moral compass,” Wood says.

A lawsuit alleging Harvard University in Massachusetts discriminated against Asian American applicants in favor of black and Hispanic applicants with lower grades and standardized test scores drew significant attention to and criticism of race-related admissions practices and affirmative action.

Though a judge ruled in favor of Harvard‘s apparent restriction on the number of Asian American students accepted — which typically is disproportionately higher than their percentage of the U.S. population and significantly higher than either black or Hispanic students admitted — some Asian American high school students have said they are reexamining whether to indicate their status as Asian American on college applications.

Wood, however, says applicants should stay true to their identity. “If you’re in a position where you have to downplay who you are to be able to get into a college or university, that institution is probably not a good fit for you and probably won’t be a welcoming environment.”

