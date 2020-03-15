Discover the 2021 Best Law Schools

See the top 40 law schools. Whether you want to be a public defender, private attorney or specialized lawyer, the…

See the top 40 law schools.

Whether you want to be a public defender, private attorney or specialized lawyer, the first step in pursuing a legal career is finding the right school to earn your law degree. Discover which law schools earned a top spot in the 2021 U.S. News Best Law Schools rankings.

38 (tie). Indiana University–Bloomington (Maurer)

Full-time enrollment: 511

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $36,647 (in-state); $56,872 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 38%

More about the Maurer School of Law at Indiana University–Bloomington.

38 (tie). Ohio State University (Moritz)

Full-time enrollment: 577

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $31,450 (in-state); $46,402 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 41%

More about the Moritz College of Law at Ohio State University.

38 (tie). University of California–Davis

Full-time enrollment: 592

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $49,455 (in-state); $58,558 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 31%

More about the School of Law at the University of California–Davis.

38 (tie). University of Wisconsin–Madison

Full-time enrollment: 627

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $25,687 (in-state); $44,384 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 44%

More about the University of Wisconsin–Madison Law School.

37. Brigham Young University (Clark) (UT)

Full-time enrollment: 336

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $13,450 (in-state); $26,900 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 41%

More about the Clark Law School at Brigham Young University.

31 (tie). Boston College

Full-time enrollment: 719

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $56,940

2019 acceptance rate: 31%

More about the Law School at Boston College.

31 (tie). University of Alabama

Full-time enrollment: 379

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $23,920 (in-state); $43,370 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 33%

More about the University of Alabama Law School.

31 (tie). University of Georgia

Full-time enrollment: 586

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $19,894 (in-state); $38,652 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 21%

More about the School of Law at University of Georgia.

31 (tie). University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign

Full-time enrollment: 399

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $38,146 (in-state); $48,146 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 37%

More about the University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign College of Law.

31 (tie). Washington and Lee University (VA)

Full-time enrollment: 401

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $51,390

2019 acceptance rate: 34%

More about the Washington and Lee University School of Law.

31 (tie). William & Mary Law School (VA)

Full-time enrollment: 603

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $35,000 (in-state); $44,000 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 30%

More about William & Mary Law School.

27 (tie). Fordham University (NY)

Full-time enrollment: 1,093

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $62,652

2019 acceptance rate: 27%

More about the School of Law at Fordham University.

27 (tie). University of California–Irvine

Full-time enrollment: 519

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $47,565 (in-state); $53,628 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 21%

More about the School of Law at University of California–Irvine.

27 (tie). University of Iowa

Full-time enrollment: 426

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $28,151 (in-state); $47,766 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 60%

More about the College of Law at University of Iowa.

27 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill

Full-time enrollment: 600

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $24,480 (in-state); $41,626 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 34%

More about the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill School of Law.

24 (tie). Arizona State University (O’Connor)

Full-time enrollment: 812

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $28,058 (in-state); $47,302 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 29%

More about the Arizona State University O’Connor College of Law.

24 (tie). Emory University (GA)

Full-time enrollment: 817

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $58,842

2019 acceptance rate: 31%

More about the School of Law at Emory University.

24 (tie). University of Florida (Levin)

Full-time enrollment: 780

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $21,803 (in-state); $38,039 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 21%

More about the Levin College of Law at University of Florida.

23. George Washington University (DC)

Full-time enrollment: 1,415

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $63,205

2019 acceptance rate: 31%

More about the George Washington University Law School.

22. University of Notre Dame (IN)

Full-time enrollment: 599

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $60,730

2019 acceptance rate: 24%

More about Notre Dame Law School.

21. University of Minnesota

Full-time enrollment: 667

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $46,012 (in-state); $54,868 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 39%

More about the University of Minnesota Law School.

20. Boston University

Full-time enrollment: 742

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $56,982

2019 acceptance rate: 23%

More about the Boston University School of Law.

18 (tie). University of Southern California (Gould)

Full-time enrollment: 590

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $67,191

2019 acceptance rate: 18%

More about the USC Gould School of Law.

18 (tie). Vanderbilt University (TN)

Full-time enrollment: 557

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $59,550

2019 acceptance rate: 22%

More about Vanderbilt Law School.

17. Washington University in St. Louis

Full-time enrollment: 718

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $59,460

2019 acceptance rate: 25%

More about the Washington University in St. Louis School of Law.

16. University of Texas–Austin

Full-time enrollment: 974

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $36,429 (in-state); $54,096 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 18%

More about the UT School of Law.

15. University of California–Los Angeles

Full-time enrollment: 975

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $47,989 (in-state); $54,052 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 22%

More about the UCLA School of Law.

14. Georgetown University (DC)

Full-time enrollment: 1,788

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $64,548

2019 acceptance rate: 20%

More about the Georgetown Law Center.

13. Cornell University (NY)

Full-time enrollment: 603

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $67,833

2019 acceptance rate: 21%

More about Cornell Law School.

12. Duke University (NC)

Full-time enrollment: 683

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $67,358

2019 acceptance rate: 19%

More about Duke Law School.

9 (tie). Northwestern University (Pritzker) (IL)

Full-time enrollment: 747

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $66,806

2019 acceptance rate: 18%

More about the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

9 (tie). University of California–Berkeley

Full-time enrollment: 986

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $52,017 (in-state); $55,346 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 20%

More about the Berkeley School of Law.

9 (tie). University of Michigan–Ann Arbor

Full-time enrollment: 1,024

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $61,944 (in-state); $64,944 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 17%

More about the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor Law School.

8. University of Virginia

Full-time enrollment: 964

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $63,200 (in-state); $66,200 (out-of-state)

2019 acceptance rate: 15%

More about the UVA School of Law.

7. University of Pennsylvania (Carey)

Full-time enrollment: 772

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $67,998

2019 acceptance rate: 15%

More about Penn Law.

6. New York University

Full-time enrollment: 1,379

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $68,934

2019 acceptance rate: 22%

More about the NYU School of Law.

4 (tie). Columbia University (NY)

Full-time enrollment: 1,244

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $72,465

2019 acceptance rate: 16%

More about Columbia Law School.

4 (tie). University of Chicago

Full-time enrollment: 614

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $66,651

2019 acceptance rate: 19%

More about the University of Chicago Law School.

3. Harvard University (MA)

Full-time enrollment: 1,740

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $67,081

2019 acceptance rate: 13%

More about Harvard Law School.

2. Stanford University (CA)

Full-time enrollment: 567

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $64,554

2019 acceptance rate: 10%

More about Stanford Law School.

1. Yale University (CT)

Full-time enrollment: 630

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $66,128

2019 acceptance rate: 8%

More about Yale Law School.

