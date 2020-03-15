Discover the 2021 Best Law Schools

See the top 40 law schools.
Whether you want to be a public defender, private attorney or specialized lawyer, the first step in pursuing a legal career is finding the right school to earn your law degree. Discover which law schools earned a top spot in the 2021 U.S. News Best Law Schools rankings.
38 (tie). Indiana University–Bloomington (Maurer)
Full-time enrollment: 511
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $36,647 (in-state); $56,872 (out-of-state)
2019 acceptance rate: 38%
More about the Maurer School of Law at Indiana University–Bloomington.
38 (tie). Ohio State University (Moritz)
Full-time enrollment: 577
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $31,450 (in-state); $46,402 (out-of-state)
2019 acceptance rate: 41%
More about the Moritz College of Law at Ohio State University.
38 (tie). University of California–Davis
Full-time enrollment: 592
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $49,455 (in-state); $58,558 (out-of-state)
2019 acceptance rate: 31%
More about the School of Law at the University of California–Davis.
38 (tie). University of Wisconsin–Madison
Full-time enrollment: 627
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $25,687 (in-state); $44,384 (out-of-state)
2019 acceptance rate: 44%
More about the University of Wisconsin–Madison Law School.
37. Brigham Young University (Clark) (UT)
Full-time enrollment: 336
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $13,450 (in-state); $26,900 (out-of-state)
2019 acceptance rate: 41%
More about the Clark Law School at Brigham Young University.
31 (tie). Boston College
Full-time enrollment: 719
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $56,940
2019 acceptance rate: 31%
More about the Law School at Boston College.
31 (tie). University of Alabama
Full-time enrollment: 379
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $23,920 (in-state); $43,370 (out-of-state)
2019 acceptance rate: 33%
More about the University of Alabama Law School.
31 (tie). University of Georgia
Full-time enrollment: 586
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $19,894 (in-state); $38,652 (out-of-state)
2019 acceptance rate: 21%
More about the School of Law at University of Georgia.
31 (tie). University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign
Full-time enrollment: 399
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $38,146 (in-state); $48,146 (out-of-state)
2019 acceptance rate: 37%
More about the University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign College of Law.
31 (tie). Washington and Lee University (VA)
Full-time enrollment: 401
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $51,390
2019 acceptance rate: 34%
More about the Washington and Lee University School of Law.
31 (tie). William & Mary Law School (VA)
Full-time enrollment: 603
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $35,000 (in-state); $44,000 (out-of-state)
2019 acceptance rate: 30%
More about William & Mary Law School.
27 (tie). Fordham University (NY)
Full-time enrollment: 1,093
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $62,652
2019 acceptance rate: 27%
More about the School of Law at Fordham University.
27 (tie). University of California–Irvine
Full-time enrollment: 519
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $47,565 (in-state); $53,628 (out-of-state)
2019 acceptance rate: 21%
More about the School of Law at University of California–Irvine.
27 (tie). University of Iowa
Full-time enrollment: 426
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $28,151 (in-state); $47,766 (out-of-state)
2019 acceptance rate: 60%
More about the College of Law at University of Iowa.
27 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill
Full-time enrollment: 600
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $24,480 (in-state); $41,626 (out-of-state)
2019 acceptance rate: 34%
More about the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill School of Law.
24 (tie). Arizona State University (O’Connor)
Full-time enrollment: 812
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $28,058 (in-state); $47,302 (out-of-state)
2019 acceptance rate: 29%
More about the Arizona State University O’Connor College of Law.
24 (tie). Emory University (GA)
Full-time enrollment: 817
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $58,842
2019 acceptance rate: 31%
More about the School of Law at Emory University.
24 (tie). University of Florida (Levin)
Full-time enrollment: 780
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $21,803 (in-state); $38,039 (out-of-state)
2019 acceptance rate: 21%
More about the Levin College of Law at University of Florida.
23. George Washington University (DC)
Full-time enrollment: 1,415
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $63,205
2019 acceptance rate: 31%
More about the George Washington University Law School.
22. University of Notre Dame (IN)
Full-time enrollment: 599
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $60,730
2019 acceptance rate: 24%
More about Notre Dame Law School.
21. University of Minnesota
Full-time enrollment: 667
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $46,012 (in-state); $54,868 (out-of-state)
2019 acceptance rate: 39%
More about the University of Minnesota Law School.
20. Boston University
Full-time enrollment: 742
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $56,982
2019 acceptance rate: 23%
More about the Boston University School of Law.
18 (tie). University of Southern California (Gould)
Full-time enrollment: 590
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $67,191
2019 acceptance rate: 18%
More about the USC Gould School of Law.
18 (tie). Vanderbilt University (TN)
Full-time enrollment: 557
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $59,550
2019 acceptance rate: 22%
More about Vanderbilt Law School.
17. Washington University in St. Louis
Full-time enrollment: 718
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $59,460
2019 acceptance rate: 25%
More about the Washington University in St. Louis School of Law.
16. University of Texas–Austin
Full-time enrollment: 974
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $36,429 (in-state); $54,096 (out-of-state)
2019 acceptance rate: 18%
More about the UT School of Law.
15. University of California–Los Angeles
Full-time enrollment: 975
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $47,989 (in-state); $54,052 (out-of-state)
2019 acceptance rate: 22%
More about the UCLA School of Law.
14. Georgetown University (DC)
Full-time enrollment: 1,788
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $64,548
2019 acceptance rate: 20%
More about the Georgetown Law Center.
13. Cornell University (NY)
Full-time enrollment: 603
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $67,833
2019 acceptance rate: 21%
More about Cornell Law School.
12. Duke University (NC)
Full-time enrollment: 683
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $67,358
2019 acceptance rate: 19%
More about Duke Law School.
9 (tie). Northwestern University (Pritzker) (IL)
Full-time enrollment: 747
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $66,806
2019 acceptance rate: 18%
More about the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.
9 (tie). University of California–Berkeley
Full-time enrollment: 986
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $52,017 (in-state); $55,346 (out-of-state)
2019 acceptance rate: 20%
More about the Berkeley School of Law.
9 (tie). University of Michigan–Ann Arbor
Full-time enrollment: 1,024
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $61,944 (in-state); $64,944 (out-of-state)
2019 acceptance rate: 17%
More about the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor Law School.
8. University of Virginia
Full-time enrollment: 964
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $63,200 (in-state); $66,200 (out-of-state)
2019 acceptance rate: 15%
More about the UVA School of Law.
7. University of Pennsylvania (Carey)
Full-time enrollment: 772
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $67,998
2019 acceptance rate: 15%
More about Penn Law.
6. New York University
Full-time enrollment: 1,379
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $68,934
2019 acceptance rate: 22%
More about the NYU School of Law.
4 (tie). Columbia University (NY)
Full-time enrollment: 1,244
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $72,465
2019 acceptance rate: 16%
More about Columbia Law School.
4 (tie). University of Chicago
Full-time enrollment: 614
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $66,651
2019 acceptance rate: 19%
More about the University of Chicago Law School.
3. Harvard University (MA)
Full-time enrollment: 1,740
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $67,081
2019 acceptance rate: 13%
More about Harvard Law School.
2. Stanford University (CA)
Full-time enrollment: 567
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $64,554
2019 acceptance rate: 10%
More about Stanford Law School.
1. Yale University (CT)
Full-time enrollment: 630
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $66,128
2019 acceptance rate: 8%
More about Yale Law School.
