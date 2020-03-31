Despite Coronavirus, Iowa Farmers Continue to Move Forward

IOWA CITY, IOWA–There is a meme making its way around agricultural communities that shows the inside of a high-tech tractor…

IOWA CITY, IOWA–There is a meme making its way around agricultural communities that shows the inside of a high-tech tractor cabin with this caption: “As the world prepares for social isolation, farmers prepare isolation pods for planting season.”

[READ: Social Distancing by State]

The punchline is intended to highlight how farmers already find themselves to be socially distanced as part of their daily job responsibilities — and thus are supposedly better prepared for the practices recommended for limiting the spread of COVID-19.

“You and I suddenly might have to be working from home and developing cabin fever; that’s not the problem on the farm,” says Greg Horstmeier, editor of DTN/Progressive Farmer magazine. “They are going to be outdoors anyway getting things done.”

Yet all farming also depends on connections with other parts of the supply chain. For conventional farmers, those interactions stretch from input dealers to co-op staff to custom applicators to feedlot operators to livestock plant workers.

“If we can’t turn grain and livestock into food as quickly as we need to, if we can’t deliver it timely — those are the kind of things that are starting to creep into everybody’s mind,” Horstmeier says.

For smaller-scale farmers, the connections also include face-to-face interactions with customers at farmers markets or through selling shares of a farm’s produce via a Community Supported Agriculture program. And with states imposing tight restrictions on gathering sizes, and with cities beginning to postpone the opening of their farmers markets, smaller-scale operations have begun considering various new ways of getting their produce to the customers who live within driving distance.

[READ: Iowa Connects Prisoners With Jobs]

“Every day I get a couple more sign-ups (to our farm-share program) as people realize they want to know where their food is coming from this summer,” says Kate Edwards, who operates the 10-acre Wild Woods Farm CSA in Solon, Iowa. “I keep thinking about that phrase, ‘Keep Calm and Carry On,’ but for me it’s ‘Keep Calm and Grow On.'”

Changing distribution systems, however, would be a “pretty challenging pivot” for farmers who haven’t already been considering such alternatives, says Brandi Janssen, a clinical assistant professor of public health at the University of Iowa and author of the book “Making Local Food Work.”

“The farmers I know who have moved from focusing on farmers markets to something like CSA or other delivery strategies have only done so after a long time spent building up a dedicated customer base at the market,” Janssen says.

In the eight years since Marcus and Emma Johnson moved onto Buffalo Ridge Orchard in Central City, the couple has focused specifically on diversifying the produce that they sell as well as the means by which they sell it. Where their profits used to come solely from selling apples at farmers markets, now 40% of their annual income comes via the 5 acres on which they raise vegetables for a late-season CSA.

[ MAP: The Spread of Coronavirus]

“It hasn’t always been easy,” Marcus Johnson says, “but we’re trying to keep things diverse as we keep an open mind.”

Johnson says Buffalo Ridge plans to move forward with full production in the hopes that they can figure out ways to connect with their customers. Having purchased seeds and other supplies more than two months before cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Iowa, they have little choice other than to move forward with the planting and harvesting schedule.

“It’s always easier to figure out how to sell stuff when you have stuff to sell,” Johnson says.

Their optimism, in part, comes from having been able to secure some additional “financial cushioning” through securing Whole-Farm Revenue Protection. Unlike traditional crop insurance, which focuses on the projected value of a specific crop, Whole-Farm Revenue Protection is based on the farm’s overall annual income from diverse and more unpredictable sources.

“That helps us get a little more speculatively optimistic … but not too optimistic,” Johnson says.

At Wild Woods Farm, owner Kate Edwards says the current round of intensive social distancing is not likely to impact her operation just yet. The first deliveries from the CSA aren’t scheduled until June, so she is still talking in hypotheticals about what restrictions may be in place by then.

[MORE: The 5 Most Stressed States in America]

Yet Edwards has had to make some changes in the short term. Her farm depends on volunteer labor, and many of those volunteers are over 60 and among the most vulnerable populations to the novel coronavirus. She has had to ask several to stay away from the farm for the time being.

“That’s really hard because people find our farm to be a place of solace,” Edwards says.

Janssen says local farmers also have to worry about the impact of having so many of their customers face COVID-related layoffs or salary cuts.

“People will still need to eat,” Janssen says, “but if they are losing jobs, they’re going to be looking for cheap food; they’re not going to be helping local food.”

Some of the people facing those layoffs include the spouses of farmers whose off-farm jobs provide health and benefits to supplement the farm income. And that’s in addition to the other financial, meteorological, physical and psychological variables that all farmers have to navigate.

“I am not hearing as much about coronavirus in farm circles as much as general issues of mental health, low prices and concerns about spring flooding,” Janssen says.

More from U.S. News

Iowa Prepares Prisoners to Fill the State’s Most In-Demand Jobs

These States Are Best at Social Distancing During the Coronavirus

The 5 Most Stressed States in America

Despite Coronavirus, Iowa Farmers Continue to Move Forward originally appeared on usnews.com