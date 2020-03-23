Delaware woman dies of injuries from car crash

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — State police say a Delaware woman has died of injuries suffered in a car crash. Authorities…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — State police say a Delaware woman has died of injuries suffered in a car crash. Authorities said Monday that 66-year-old Linda Marple of Newark died Saturday at Christiana Hospital. Marple was injured Friday morning in a wreck on East Chestnut Hill Road in Newark. Investigators said Marple was driving eastbound in the right lane while a 55-year-old woman from Elkton, Maryland, was traveling behind her in the left lane. Police said that after the other driver accelerated past her, Marple changed lanes to follow the other car. Marple lost control of her car and was seriously injured when it overturned.

