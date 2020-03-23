Delaware governor orders more expansive virus control effort

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Gov. John Carney has declared a public health emergency as Delaware officials are reporting a tenfold-increase…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Gov. John Carney has declared a public health emergency as Delaware officials are reporting a tenfold-increase in the number of coronavirus cases compared to a week ago. The declaration took effect at 5 p.m Monday. It authorizes state officials to take sweeping measures to try to control the spread of the virus. Carney also ordered all Delaware schools to remain closed through May 15. He previously had ordered schools closed for a two-week period that ends Friday. The new moves come one day after Carney issued a stay-at-home order and directed the closing of “non-essential” businesses.

