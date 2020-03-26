D.C.-area hospitals add more beds, and real estate, ahead of COVID-19 surge

The region’s health systems have been working around the clock to prepare for a surge of patients expected from the…

The region’s health systems have been working around the clock to prepare for a surge of patients expected from the novel coronavirus outbreak, but their biggest undertaking may be actually adding more beds, and the physical space to house them.

“Hospitals typically operate close to capacity, so beds will need to be added to accommodate the increased demand from the COVID-19 virus,” Annice Cody, president of the Holy Cross Health Network, wrote in an email.

In parallel with conservation of medical supplies, postponement of elective procedures and doubling down on staff safety, many hospitals are actively looking for ways to add beds to prepare for a surge.

One of those is Holy Cross Health System, based in Silver Spring, which is working with the state and Montgomery County to determine “the best and most expeditious options for expanding capacity in an emergent situation,” Cody said.

The nonprofit health system is planning to file a certificate of need (CON) application…