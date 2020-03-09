D.C.-area companies’ stock prices tumble as market has worst day since 2008

Stocks on U.S. exchanges almost universally plummeted Monday as markets experienced their worst day since December 2008 on fears of the fast-growing economic impacts of the novel coronavirus, combined with a global oil price war.
The hospitality industry, especially lodging real estate investment trusts, were especially hard hit in Greater Washington, with both Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts withdrawing their first quarter and full year 2020 revenue guidance.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2,013 points, or 7.79%. Here’s a look at how some of Greater Washington’s public companies fared Monday, according to Bloomberg data:
Marriott International’s (NASDAQ: MAR) stock closed at $104.51, down 5.6% from its prior close of $110.66
Hilton Worldwide Holdings’ (NYSE: HLT) stock closed at $85.80, down 5.1% from its prior close of $90.45
Park Hotels and Resorts’ (NYSE: PK) stock closed at $13.96, down 14.3% from its prior close of $16.28
Choice Hotels’ (NYSE:…