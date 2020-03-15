Coronavirus Wreaks Havoc on Spring Break in Florida

MIAMI–Spring break in Florida used to mean college kids roaming sun-drenched beaches, concert crowds waving cell phone lights, and little…

MIAMI–Spring break in Florida used to mean college kids roaming sun-drenched beaches, concert crowds waving cell phone lights, and little ones lining up to meet Cinderella in Disney World’s Princess Fairytale Hall.

This year it’s mostly about empty theme parks and music venues, social distancing rules and struggling small hotels. Baseball’s spring training is off for now. Colleges are telling students to stay away from campus and study online.

A health crisis is always bad, but the coronavirus pandemic couldn’t come at a worse time for Florida. Starting in late February, peaking now and ending in mid-April, spring break is a key driver of the state’s tourism-heavy economy. Year-end holidays are the other peak season.

Soon after Julia Tuttle used orange blossoms — plus some free land — to lure Henry Flagler’s railroad to Miami in 1895, Florida started depending on tourist dollars. This hasn’t changed.

About 40 million people visit every year and the hospitality industry generates more than $40 billion annually, making it the state’s biggest source of revenue.

Officials of the third most-populous state are monitoring Covid-19 disease with public health and financial impacts in mind. The Florida Legislature extended its session from March 13 through this week to reevaluate the budget, similar to what it did when the Sept. 11 attacks caused a severe drop-off in tourist spending.

They’ve already seen a decline, and experts say the situation will deteriorate before it improves.

“There certainly is some short-term pain for the tourism industry,” says Sean Snaith, director of the Institute for Economic Forecasting at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

He says students on spring break aren’t much of a negative factor, even though they’re potential carriers and spreaders of the coronavirus. “Unless there’s an institutional-type ban, they’re least likely to cancel, given what we know about ages. And young people are generally kind of reckless anyway.”

Snaith is more concerned about what big players in the tourism industry are doing: shuttering theme parks, cruise lines, sporting events and concerts. “Any that relate to large crowds are more likely to feel the pain as long as those proscriptions are in effect,” he says.

Some places are already producing alarming numbers. For March 22-28, Miami Beach’s hotel occupancy is expected to fall 34% below the same period in 2019, officials of the Greater Miami and the Beaches Hotel Association wrote in a March 11 Miami Herald opinion piece.

Miami Beach has the largest concentration of hotels in the Miami area, which employs 120,000 hospitality workers and rakes in $1.2 billion in annual sales taxes from tourists. The year 2018 saw a record 23 million visitors, according to the hotel officials.

Beachside enclaves reliant on seasonal tourism are suffering more than major cities such as Orlando that have diversified economies, Snaith says. Most of the spring break destinations listed on a website called FloridaRambler.com are beachy, not urban.

Owners and managers of small hotels and bed-and-breakfasts in Orlando, Daytona Beach and Cocoa Beach say the bulk of their cancellations are from Europeans kept away by President Donald Trump’s new travel ban.

“Every time I get an email notification I kind of wince,” says Stephen Pettinger, who rents out part of his English cottage-style duplex in downtown Orlando. He’s counting on the bookings he already has, for mostly U.S. retirees, from November through March.

Like Wall Street investors, independent hoteliers seem flustered by the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus testing, treatment and the overall prognosis. “It’s hard to say what will happen. Nobody knows, everybody’s just kind of guessing,” says the owner of the Lost Inn Paradise in Cocoa Beach, who asked to be identified only as “Don.”

Also unsettling is the speed at which businesses change course in response to the pandemic. As recently as Feb. 25, Bob Chapek, the new CEO of The Walt Disney Company, called the coronavirus “a bump in the road” but announced the closing of company parks in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Early last week Disney was still assuring visitors that extra precautions would keep its Florida facilities sanitary and virus-free. By the end of the week Disney had shut them down, turning off a major engine of the Orlando economy.

“We’re watching it on literally an hourly basis, it’s changing that rapidly,” says Dennis Speigel, a Cincinnati-based consultant to the theme park industry.

“They are putting into place plans for fumigation, disinfecting and points of contact throughout all of their facilities,” Speigel said in an interview the day before Disney announced it would be closing its Florida parks March 16. “People are going to visit theme parks in a way they’ve never visited them before until this is over.”

He noted that Disney had started reopening some of its ancillary locations in Asia, and suggested the timetable there foreshadows what will happen here. “As soon as Disney feels comfortable they’ll reopen,” Speigel says.

He’s bullish on the industry’s long-term prospects. “We’re not recession proof, but we are recession resilient,” Speigel says. “We bounce back very quick, quicker than hotels and airlines and other industries that support and feed us.” He says challenging times like Sept. 11, the 2008 economic downturn and the 2015 bird flu epidemic prove his point.

In the near term, Speigel says park executives are thinking about discounting tickets earlier than usual and increasing their marketing. The problem is what he calls a “perfect storm” of simultaneous events: the pandemic, stock market volatility and “election craziness. A lot of advertising time has already been bought up by the campaigns. There’s less advertising time and it’s two to three times the typical price.” The industry is using social media because it’s cheaper and the message can be more easily controlled, he says.

Speigel anticipates some benefit from the “staycation” concept that emerged about the time the economy went south in 2008. “What happened then was local parks fared better than destination parks because people stayed closer to home rather than venturing out for distant vacations,” he says.

Proprietors of small hotels hope Floridians embrace the idea. “Possibly we’ll get a bump from staycations,” says Guy Desai, owner of the 30-unit Shoreline & Cabana All Suites Inn in Daytona Beach.

“People don’t want to be cooped up inside their homes,” Desai says. “Here you have your little beach house and you’re still in isolation. It’s better to be in isolation on the beach than anywhere else.”

Snaith of UCF agrees local travel could help offset some of the anticipated losses, and noted that Visit Orlando in central Florida is retooling its marketing to attract visitors who are within driving distance. “Obviously if you’re planning to go to Europe, that’s not happening, so maybe you choose another destination,” Snaith says.

Interviewed while visiting Honolulu, he previewed his latest forecast. “Coronavirus is less of a black swan and more of an ugly duckling,” Snaith says. “Things aren’t too pretty now, but over time, energy prices and interest rates may set the stage for faster growth when we move beyond this.”

