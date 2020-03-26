Coronavirus Stimulus Package: What’s in It for You

Congress has finally passed its $2 trillion stimulus package, known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or…

Congress has finally passed its $2 trillion stimulus package, known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.

While there is plenty of money that will be going to large corporations, such as airlines, there is a lot that should help everyday Americans. Here are some of the changes that could send funds to your bank account in the weeks ahead.

Financial Assistance

If your adjusted gross income is $75,000 or less, you’ll receive one check of $1,200. If you and a spouse filed jointly, earning up to $150,000, you’ll receive a check for $2,400. If you file as head of household, you’ll get $2,400 if you earn $112,500 or less.

That said, your check could be a little bigger if you have children. Parents will receive an extra $500 for each child under age 17.

What if your adjusted gross income is more than $75,000 per person? You may still get a check, but the amount decreases with higher incomes. If you earn more than $99,000 per person, you will not get a check.

If you already filed your 2019 federal taxes, qualifying income levels will be based on that. If you haven’t gotten around to filing your taxes yet ( the filing deadline has been extended until July 15), don’t worry — the IRS will look at your 2018 returns.

As for when you can expect the money, there has been no official date announced. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said that he hopes the money will be sent via direct deposit or mail in the next few weeks, but it may be better to plan on later rather than sooner.

When the money comes, it should help people stay afloat — and help businesses benefit once the checks are spent.

Jack Strauss, professor of finance at the Daniels College of Business at the University of Denver, says the $1,200 “will be sorely needed relief from outstanding bills and necessities.”

Strauss points out that even for people who hang onto their jobs and are relatively unaffected by the virus, the infusion of cash should help the economy.

He predicts: “The money will be spent quickly, since roughly two-thirds of American households have less than $1,000 in savings.”

Unemployment Insurance Benefits

Unemployment benefits will be extended from the usual 26 weeks to 39 weeks. That’s about 10 months.

For approximately four months in that period, Americans will be paid $600 a week, on top of their regular unemployment checks, which varies depending on the state you live in.

If you are self-employed and now unemployed due to losing your clients during the pandemic, you are covered in this bill, so you could receive unemployment benefits and the extra $600 a week.

Small Business Loans

If you own a small business or work for one, you may benefit from the zero-interest loans that the federal government will be offering through the Small Business Administration. The loans are for businesses with fewer than 500 employees. They are loans that need to be paid back, but they may be forgiven if the companies follow certain requirements — such as not firing employees.

Student Loans

If you have federal student loans, you’ll be happy to know that until Sept. 30, there will be automatic payment suspensions and no interest accruing. It may take a few weeks, but if you check your lender’s account online, soon, it should show that there is no money currently due.

What if you have a loan with a private lender? The stimulus package doesn’t cover that. With any luck, though, your lender may be offering a break.

If You Are Struggling With Money

There’s something in the bill for you, too.

If your wages are being garnished because you’re behind on your student loans, that will stop for the next six months — though you have to ask your employer to make those adjustments; they won’t automatically happen. If debt collectors have been after you for defaulted student loan payments, that should stop for the time being as well.

And if you are in the midst of a foreclosure and have a federally backed mortgage loan, you’ll be given a forbearance for up to 60 days. Though if you need more time to sort things out, you can request additional periods of 30 days each, so that you have 180 days. If you are close to foreclosure, the process can’t begin for 60 days from March 18. You also wouldn’t be allowed to have fees, penalties or additional interest thrown at your either.

Renters may escape eviction, too, though your landlord would need to have a federally backed mortgage loan. If that’s your situation, you wouldn’t be allowed to be evicted due to not paying rent for a 120-day period.

The bill also gives $450 million to the Emergency Food Assistance Program (it supplies food banks), $200 million for food assistance in Puerto Rico and U.S. territories, $100 million for food to residents on American Indian reservations and billions toward the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Child Nutrition Program.

So will all of this help the economy? And should you care about CARES?

Well, it certainly shouldn’t hurt the economy. Ann Owen, a former Federal Reserve Board of Governors economist and current professor and chair of the economics department at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, says that it should “allow firms and households to keep afloat while we weather the coronavirus storm.”

After all, people will spend the money — and some businesses will be the beneficiaries of that money.

But she quips, “The bill is somewhat misnamed as ‘stimulus.’ It might be more appropriately called a ‘keeping our heads above the water’ bill.” And hopefully the CARES act will at least do that.

