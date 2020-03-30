Coronavirus Recovery: What to Know

Here in the U.S., patients and health professionals are just starting to find out what recovery looks like for people…

Here in the U.S., patients and health professionals are just starting to find out what recovery looks like for people infected with the new coronavirus. The picture changes depending on whether patients stay at home or are hospitalized, and if hospitalized, whether they need intensive care. Medical experts describe what they’re seeing with recovery so far in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recovery at Home

The precise line between a mild versus a moderate case of COVID-19 is uncertain, and the terms themselves are nonspecific, says Dr. Richard Martinello, an associate professor of medicine (with a focus on infectious diseases) and pediatrics and medical director of infection prevention at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut.

“Mild or moderate disease usually refers to somebody who is well enough to remain in their home,” Martinello says. That decision may involve a discussion with your physician, he adds. “Severe disease would be someone who requires hospitalization because they’re so sick.”

Here’s what it’s like to recover at home:

— Mild coronavirus can feel pretty miserable. A dry cough, sore throat, shortness of breath and fever are hallmarks of COVID-19. Fevers tend to be low-grade but can go up to 102 or 103 degrees, Martinello says. Patients describe feeling run down. Some experience chest pain as a part of their illness. This type of chest pain, called substernal chest pain, involves an ache in the middle of your chest, under the breastbone, he explains. (If you experience any type of chest pain, let your doctor know right away.)

— Resting should relieve your shortness of breath. Shortness of breath is fairly common with COVID-19, but doctors make distinctions in how serious it is. “Some people may feel more short of breath than normal when they’re walking up the stairs or otherwise active,” Martinello says. “If they’re feeling comfortable when they’re at rest in a chair or lying down, then that’s usually a pretty good sign that they can stay home. But it’s always best to have this discussion with their physician.”

— Staying hydrated is important. Viral illness and fever can lead to dehydration. Increased thirst, dry mouth, urinating less than usual, dizziness and fatigue are dehydration signs. You need to drink plenty of water and other fluids to stay well-hydrated while you recover. Eat if you can but don’t force it — it’s not unusual for people with mild COVID-19 to temporarily lose their appetites.

— Self-isolation protects others in your household. COVID-19 is highly contagious. “It does seem that this is much more transmissible than the flu,” Martinello says. Self-isolation during recovery is important. If possible, stay in a separate room, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends. Use a separate bathroom if available, practice respiratory etiquette — like covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze, either with a tissue or your inner elbow — and wear a face mask if you need to be around others. Avoid sharing towels, bedding, utensils, dishes and other personal items. Clean frequently touched surfaces like doorknobs, tabletops and counters.

— You’ll gradually start feeling better. Before you can be around other people, self-isolation lasts for roughly 10 days — at least seven days from the start of your illness plus another three days, typically, where you’re free of any symptoms. Experts say it’s important to be cleared by a health provider before discontinuing home isolation, as the duration varies by the individual case. Your energy will gradually return. For people who are not sick enough to be in the hospital, recovery is not dramatically different than what’s typically experienced with the flu, says Dr. J. Randall Curtis, a professor in the division of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at University of Washington Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. “It may take a few days or a week before people feel back to themselves, and a cough may linger,” he says.

Going to the Hospital

Symptoms can change quickly with COVID-19, so seek medical advice if your condition worsens. If you start to have more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath even at rest, or dizziness when you stand, you need immediate medical attention. Difficulty breathing, persistent chest pain or pressure, a bluish face or lips, and becoming confused or difficult to arouse are emergency signs associated with COVID-19, according to the CDC.

“If you have trouble keeping fluids down and keeping yourself hydrated, that would be another reason to go to the hospital,” Curtis says. Here’s what can happen there:

— You will probably be tested for COVID-19. With COVID-19 testing, a clinician uses a long cotton swab to take a sample from the back of your throat. This sample is sent to a laboratory, either in-house or off-site, for testing. The lab will perform a polymerase chain reaction or PCR test, which uses extracted genetic viral material from the sample, to confirm a COVID-19 diagnosis. Because testing resources are currently strained nationwide, you might not be tested immediately or receive your results for several days.

— Pneumonia could be diagnosed. “If people are sick enough to be hospitalized, often what they’re hospitalized with is viral pneumonia from the coronavirus,” Curtis says. Pneumonia is an infection of one or both of your lungs. As the air sacs of your lung become inflamed and infected, breathing becomes more difficult and oxygen flow to your body decreases. Older adults are the most severely affected by pneumonia, along with people who have other underlying medical conditions.

— You’ll receive supportive treatments. While you’re in the hospital for COVID-19, the staff will give you treatment to address symptoms. For instance, intravenous fluids may be given to reverse dehydration and vital signs may be monitored to make sure your condition is stable. Unlike flu viruses, for which there are known antiviral agents, the new coronavirus is different. “Right now, with COVID-19, we don’t have any antivirals that have proven to be effective,” Curtis says, although studies to identify antiviral treatments are now underway.

— Visitors won’t be allowed. In past hospitalizations, you’ve probably appreciated in-person support from family members and friends. However, hospitals are restricting visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic, in response to CDC guidelines for reducing the spread of infection. With few exceptions, you’ll have to keep in touch online or by phone.

— Hospitalization could be prolonged. Among patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19 but not sick enough to be in the intensive care unit, it can take days or weeks before they start to feel back to themselves as they recover, Curtis says.

— Recovery signs can be deceptive. One concern with the new coronavirus is that some people who appear to have recovered become symptomatic again. In such cases, Martinello says, patients whose conditions seemed to improve, who were breathing comfortably with their fever gone, have subsequently gotten worse. “We’ve had a modest number of patients now where they’ve actually seemed as though they’re better — well enough to be discharged from the hospital — but then they get worse a few days later and end up getting rehospitalized,” he notes.

It isn’t yet clear whether people who’ve recovered from COVID-19 can get it again. “That’s something we really don’t know yet,” Martinello says. A lot of research is now being done to examine people’s immune response, he adds. “We know that people will develop antibodies specific to COVID-19.”

Severely Ill in the ICU

If pneumonia gets bad enough, patients require intensive care. In the ICU, patients are closely monitored to make sure their condition doesn’t deteriorate and that oxygen levels in their body don’t drop dangerously low. Although patients may start off by receiving extra oxygen through a nasal tube, that might not be enough to get sufficient oxygen into their blood. Here’s what patients with COVID-19 can experience in the ICU:

— Ventilator support could be necessary. Ventilators are machines that supply oxygen to the lungs of patients with severe respiratory problems whose oxygen levels in the blood go below a certain point. To go on a ventilator, patients need to have a tube placed down their throat, or intubation. Ventilators can be life-saving. “A good portion of patients who are sick enough to be in our intensive care units are actually on ventilators at a much higher proportion than we usually see with our influenza patients,” Martinello says.

— ICU patients face an extended recovery. Coming off a ventilator is a gradual process as patients with COVID-19 progressively recover the ability to breathe on their own. “What we’re seeing in patients who end up on ventilators is that they often stay on them for several weeks,” Curtis says. “And then, coming off the ventilator, they’re often going to be in the ICU for several days, and then back (on a regular hospital unit) for a few days to a week or so to regain their strength.” It’s likely that some patients will need to go into a rehabilitation or nursing facility to build their overall strength in the recovery phase, he says.

Recovery and Prevention

“It’s a prolonged period to get back to your normal self, but the overwhelming majority of people with COVID-19 do experience a full recovery,” Martinello says. “For those who are sick enough to be hospitalized, most are discharged and (also) have a full recovery.”

However, a grim reality is that the sickest patients on ventilators can die from COVID-19. In the absence of a vaccine or targeted treatments for the new coronavirus, public health efforts like social distancing, or physical distancing, are critical. “If we’re going to get a handle on this, that’s probably the single most important thing that we do,” Curtis says. “And if you’re sick, stay home and self-isolate.”

