Coronavirus Prevention Steps That Do or Do Not Work

We’re all in this together.

Approaches to limit the spread of infection from the coronavirus encompass everything from mitigation and suppression policies at state and national levels to personal practices such as hand-washing and cough etiquette.

In the past few weeks, the large-scale U.S. response to the COVID-19 threat has become much more intense and coordinated on the state and national level. Efforts to clamp down on the coronavirus include:

— Closing schools.

— Shifting agencies and businesses to telework.

— Shuttering gathering places like bars and restaurants.

— Advising people to shelter at home as much as possible and avoid socializing in person.

Much of this effort was influenced by findings from a World Health Organization collaboration based at Imperial College London. On March 16, the research team published its report on the impact of public health measures to reduce death and illness from the respiratory virus. It concluded that multiple, combined interventions — like those now in place — are needed to have a substantial impact on transmission.

You can shape your own response with evidence-based approaches to protect yourself and your family from the COVID-19 threat. See which methods experts recommend for infection control and prevention, along with some methods that need improvement.

Social distancing

By keeping at least 6 feet away from other people, you reduce your risk of COVID-19 infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Social distancing is a deliberate public health effort to widen the space between people to help prevent the spread of disease.

Anyone could be infected with the coronavirus without realizing it. So it’s important for everyone to practice social distancing — even if they believe they’re healthy — to avoid unintentionally infecting others or becoming infected.

Effective social distancing requires significant cultural changes in how people meet, greet, converse and interact with one another. It’s difficult to keep at a safe difference in a crowd or in spaces where people typically sit or stand close together, so many social activities and events have been canceled.

More intensive social distancing now in effect includes actions like these:

— Canceling sports events, conferences, festivals and live performances.

— Shifting to telecommuting instead of working in an office.

— Closing schools and changing to online classes.

— Prohibiting in-restaurant dining with only takeout allowed.

— Suspending cruise operations.

Social distancing is a type of suppression strategy. The aim is to slow down an outbreak in the critical early stages and ultimately lower the number of cases and deaths.

Quarantine

Self-quarantine means staying home and following certain precautions if you’ve been exposed to the coronavirus and are at risk for developing COVID-19. Typically lasting 14 days, self-quarantine involves the following:

— Staying at home and not having any visitors.

— Within your household, staying at least 6 feet away from other people.

— Washing your hands frequently and disinfecting household surfaces.

— Avoiding shared use of utensils, towels and other personal items.

Quarantine is not always self-imposed. Passengers on cruise ships with coronavirus outbreaks have been involuntarily quarantined as government authorities prohibited them from disembarking.

However, although quarantine reduced likely coronavirus spread compared to taking no preventive actions, evacuation of all passengers and crew would have prevented many more COVID-19 cases than quarantine measures used in the Diamond Princess cruise ship outbreak, according to a study published February 28 in the Journal of Travel Medicine. Keeping cruise passengers in that confined space amplified the spread of the already highly transmissable disease, researchers noted.

Home isolation

Slightly different from quarantine, which includes anyone who might have been exposed to the coronavirus, home isolation focuses on patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. Home isolation is a mitigation approach to slow spread of the disease to healthy people.

With home isolation, patients and other household members are supplied with and use protective equipment, such as gloves and face masks, as needed. This helps healthy individuals avoid contact with infected droplets spread by coughing or sneezing, or on shared items or surfaces. The patient has a separate bedroom in which to recover.

Home isolation can be used for medically stable patients who do not require hospitalization and can receive care at home, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition, patients discharged to home after being hospitalized with a confirmed COVID-19 infection should adhere to home isolation. How long that lasts depends on when health care professionals determine that the risk of transmitting the virus is low.

Hand hygiene

Consistent hand washing with soap and water is one of the best methods for avoiding COVID-19 infection. After touching surfaces in public places or having physical contact with anyone, vigorously washing your hands for at least 20 seconds is ideal.

In the absence of soap and clean water, using a hand sanitizer or hand rub with at least 60% alcohol content is also effective. However, hand sanitizer is hard to come by in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic. It’s actually much easier to find bar and hand soap on supermarket shelves.

In the absence of store-bought hand sanitizer, a homemade concoction may not be your best bet. “We are not recommending that people make their own hand sanitizer off the internet at the moment, because we don’t know the effect,” says Dr. R. Sean Morrison, a professor and chair of geriatrics and palliative medicine at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City.

Respiratory etiquette

Even if someone feels perfectly fine, they could be carrying the coronavirus.

“At this point, we have to assume there is community spread of the infection by people who actually have the virus, and are shedding it, but are not symptomatic,” says Paula Nersesian, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins School of Nursing who specializes in public health.

Coughing, sneezing, yelling or even singing can propel virus-filled droplets into the environment. Respiratory hygiene or cough etiquette uses simple steps to avoid spreading infection:

— Cover your mouth with your inner elbow — not your hand — when you cough or sneeze.

— Use tissues as needed and throw them away after single use. Have plastic-lined trash receptacles handy.

— Avoid touching your mouth or nose, and wash or sanitize your hands each time you touch your face.

— If you’re sick, avoid going out in public or use a mask to protect others.

— Tell health care professionals such as doctors and dentists if you have a cold or flu-like symptoms.

Telehealth

During the coronavirus pandemic, telemedicine can increase access to health care at a time when many patients, like older adults, are being advised to stay home. Keeping potentially infected people out of crowded waiting rooms and away from health care providers such as doctors, nurses, physician assistants and others can reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 further.

This week, the Trump administration announced expanded Medicare telehealth coverage to allow beneficiaries to receive a wider range of health care services without having to travel to a health facility. Clinicians will be reimbursed for providing telehealth services to beneficiaries throughout the U.S.

There are limits to telemedicine. In emergencies such as severe injuries or if you have shortness of breath or experience chest pain or pressure, or when a hands-on physical exam or procedure is necessary, patients will still need to receive in-person care.

Face masks

Disposable face masks help prevent the spread of viruses like COVID-19 when worn by an infected person. While used in health care settings, it’s less clear whether public use of basic surgical masks helps prevent a healthy wearer from being infected.

Respirator masks, also called N95 masks, are made from cloth-like filter material that protects wearers from inhaling infectious particles.

Mask use comes with caveats:

— Face masks are meant for episodic, not ongoing, use. Medical professionals put on a mask when entering the room of a potentially infected patient. When they leave the room, the mask comes off. “If we wear it all day and we’re continually touching it, or we take it off and put it back on, all we’re doing is transferring virus onto our hands,” Morrison says.

— Face masks must be intact and fit properly to work. Before putting on a mask, inspect it for holes or tears. Your mouth and nose should be fully covered, without any gaps at the sides, top or bottom of the mask.

Cleaning and disinfection

Inanimate surfaces can become “reservoirs for contamination” unless they’re routinely cleaned, warns Karen Hoffmann, an infection preventionist and immediate past president of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, or APIC.

The staying power on surfaces for the novel coronavirus is still being tested. To get an idea, a new study looks at combined research on older human coronaviruses including SARS and MERS. Coronaviruses can persist on inanimate surfaces such as glass, metal or plastic for up to nine days, according to the study published in the March issue of the Journal of Hospital Infection.

Fortunately, known coronaviruses can be effectively inactivated within one minute by surface disinfection products containing any one of these ingredients, researchers concluded: ethanol (62% to 71%) hydrogen peroxide (0.5%) and sodium hypochlorite, or bleach (0.1%).

The Environmental Protection Agency offers a list of disinfectants that meet EPA criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The list includes many name-brand cleansers and wipes.

Visitor restrictions

Nursing homes by their very nature provided a perfect storm of infection susceptibility. Clusters of vulnerable people living at close quarters — often older adults with underlying medical conditions — can facilitate spread of COVID-19. Nursing homes are restricting visits from family members and friends as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other senior residential complexes face increased risk, too. Assisted living facilities are following suit and asking family members to stay away. Staying connected virtually through video calls or social media can help during this time.

Stocking up, not hoarding

Stocking up on food and household supplies is smart. Hoarding supplies such as hand sanitizer or toilet paper is uncalled-for.

To prepare for sheltering in place or possible shortages, experts recommend stocking up on prescribed medications, self-care items like over-the-counter medications and supplies (like diabetes testing strips), nonperishable food, hand hygiene and home-cleaning supplies and cash, and filling your vehicles with gasoline.

Hoarding more hand sanitizer than you could ever need, or collecting cases of personal items such as disposable masks, gowns and gloves, disrupts overall infection-control efforts.

“If everyone goes out and buys an unnecessary mask, there won’t be masks for people who need them,” Morrison says. That includes depriving patients who are ill — to prevent them from spreading any infection — and the medical professionals taking care of them.

Travel precautions

As COVID-19 emerges in many parts of the world, individual nations are imposing travel restrictions and enforcing screening of incoming travelers. In the U.S., the CDC is continually updating its advisories for various types of travel:

— Cruise ships. As of March 19, the CDC recommended that travelers defer all cruise ship travel worldwide. The U.S. Department of State also recommends against cruise ship travel for several reasons, including the possibility of passengers being subject to quarantine procedures by local authorities.

— International air travel. If you’re arriving in the U.S. after leaving a country with a Level 3 travel health notice (with widespread, ongoing transmission), you’ll be asked to stay home and practice social distancing for 14 days after leaving the outbreak area.

— Domestic air travel. The CDC website provides a detailed list of what to consider when deciding whether it’s safe for you to travel in the U.S. For example: Is COVID-19 spreading where you’re going? Will you be in close contact with others during your trip?

Coronavirus Prevention Steps That Do or Do Not Work originally appeared on usnews.com