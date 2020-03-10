Coronavirus on Campus: How College Students Can Stay Safe

Typical finals week anxiety quickly morphed into a new kind of fear in recent weeks as University of Washington students…

Typical finals week anxiety quickly morphed into a new kind of fear in recent weeks as University of Washington students woke up to a “ghost town” on campus Monday morning. The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, which causes a disease called COVID-19, jumped quickly in the state, which became home to one of the first cases of apparent community transmission in the U.S.

“It’s normally pretty packed, there are students who are walking around, hanging out outside, and especially in the Husky Union Building — the common area is usually jam-packed,” Kelty Pierce, a senior and student body president at the University of Washington, says about her walk through campus Monday morning. “I’ve counted two students in there so far today.”

Colleges across the country are responding to the coronavirus outbreak at a breakneck pace, transitioning in-person courses to online overnight and, at some institutions, asking students to modify travel plans or vacate student housing with little notice. Around 130 colleges have canceled in-person classes as of Wednesday.

For students who remain on their college campuses, whether finishing their courses virtually or continuing to attend in person, experts advise hygiene measures to limit or slow COVID-19 spread. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advice for the public also applies to college students:

— Practice social distancing.

— Wash hands vigorously with soap.

— Minimize face-touching.

— Try alternatives to a handshake.

— Contact a health care provider if exhibiting symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath.

College students may face some unique risks.

“College students, by nature of the fact that they spend a large portion of their time in close quarters with large groups of people (dorms, classrooms, sporting events, libraries, parties, etc.) can be at a higher risk of transmitting contagious illnesses to each other compared to the general public,” Dr. John A. Vaughn, director of Student Health Services at Duke University in North Carolina, wrote in an email to U.S. News.

Further, the timing of the outbreak comes not just during finals at many college campuses that operate on a quarter system, but also as spring break approaches on campuses nationwide. For example, Harvard University in Massachusetts has asked that students not return from spring break to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“The impact of large groups of students traveling and congregating has the potential to accelerate the spread of COVID-19,” Vaughn says. “The public health implications of spring break are recognized by universities, healthcare providers and health systems. Most of us anticipate a spike in confirmed cases in the weeks following spring break and have developed contingency plans for managing students with symptoms.”

The elevated risk has led many college administrators to suggest the limiting of nonessential travel domestically and internationally. Near New York, a state that’s accumulated the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, Rutgers University in New Jersey issued a statement saying, “We strongly suggest that all members of the Rutgers community reconsider any upcoming domestic travel, especially to areas where there has been a significant incidence of COVID-19.”

Numerous other universities have issued similar guidance.

Some college students are facing another health concern resulting from the virus outbreak, Vaughn says: mental health issues.

“At this point, it is fair to say that for the vast majority of college students, the anxiety produced by this COVID-19 outbreak is far more likely to have a negative impact on their lives than the actual illness,” he wrote. “In addition to the fear that we all experience in these situations, students are living away from their families and dealing with the possibility that they won’t be able to travel home to see them. In addition, there are many international students studying in the US and there have been instances of students facing biased treatment because of their ethnicity or country of origin.”

To mitigate mental health issues, which Pierce says are evident and have been rising among students at the University of Washington, Vaughn says students should lean on their communities and support systems, which can include university counseling services.

Students across the country may experience the outbreak differently depending on their geographical location and their specific college’s policies. And issues of equity and accessibility may further differentiate one student’s experience from another’s, particularly as reports of food insecurity and a shortage of affordable housing on college campuses have become common in recent years, says Nimisha Barton, former associate director of the Freshman Scholars Institute and Programs for Access and Inclusion at Princeton University in New Jersey.

“For many students I’ve worked with, just going to Princeton or going away to college was the first time in their life they had had regular, stable access to all of those things,” including food, housing, and health care, says Barton, who currently works as the director of equity and inclusion at Vistamar School in Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, the university announced it would cancel in-person classes.

Asking students to change travel plans on short notice can pose additional challenges to low-income or first-generation students, Barton says.

At Ohio State University — where a decision was made Monday night to cancel in-person classes as the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the state — student body president and senior Kate Greer says students showing symptoms may be afraid to go to the doctor.

“Cost is a big issue among students, as well as access,” she says.

This week, Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading a task force that is responding to the crisis, said tests for the coronavirus will be covered for those with health insurance, but questions remain about whether deductibles may still apply for people with employer-provided insurance.

Greer says many Ohio State students rely on campus jobs like catering, technical work and the setup and staging of events that could be canceled due to the virus, but she says she’s received reassurances that managers and campus administrators will seek to replace that income however possible. She suggests students contact their professors about their concerns and any resources that may be available to them.

As college students and administrators wade into uncharted waters in responding to COVID-19, many questions remain. While the world awaits a treatment or vaccine for the virus, health care professionals continue to emphasize hygiene practices and their power to prevent further spread.

“Adherence to preventative hygiene measures and early symptom reporting are measures that all students can implement to minimize the risks (of) COVID-19 transmission,” Vaughn wrote. “We recommend that students with fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath contact their personal physician or the Office of Student Health at their university for further instructions about testing and subsequent care.”

