Coronavirus Likely to End Australia’s Recession-Free Economic Run

SYDNEY — Australia’s golden run of 28-plus years of uninterrupted economic growth looks likely to come to an end this year, with the impact of the novel coronavirus spelling trouble for an economy already weakened by drought and a devastating bushfire season.

Australia has avoided a recession — defined by economists as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction — since September 1991, a feat unparalleled among developed nations.

But the coronavirus impact, coupled with months of bushfires, is predicted to shave up to 0.7 percentage points from economic growth in the first six months of 2020. That means the only thing standing between Australia and a mid-year recession is the size of the anti-coronavirus stimulus package that Prime Minister Scott Morrison will unveil as early as March 11, with analysts predicting it will run to several billion Australian dollars.

Morrison’s conservative coalition government has already pledged 1 billion Australian dollars (about $668 million) jointly with state governments to meet hospital costs associated with treating coronavirus patients.

While Australia has had only three coronavirus deaths so far and about 80 infections nationwide, a worst-case scenario where millions of people are infected over several weeks is part of the country’s contingency planning, according to Australian Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Murphy. He said the Australian health-care system is well prepared to cope with such high projections.

Australia acted earlier than most other countries in confronting coronavirus, with Murphy declaring it to have “pandemic potential” on Jan. 21, ahead of a similar declaration by the World Health Organization. Since then, the government has banned visitors from China, Iran and South Korea, and imposed strict admission tests on visitors from northern Italy.

But Australia’s heavy dependence on Chinese tourists, students, property investors and buyers of commodities such as iron ore, coal and liquefied natural gas means it is highly vulnerable to the Chinese slowdown that has been taking place since the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan first became public in December.

Many of Australia’s top universities, including Sydney University, Melbourne University and the University of New South Wales, rely heavily on enrollments from China. Under a travel ban introduced by the government on Feb. 1, foreign nationals were barred from entering Australia for 14 days after leaving or transiting through mainland China. That meant up to 100,000 Chinese students were unable to take up their places for the first semester of 2020, potentially costing the education sector up to 8 billion Australian dollars. Some students were able to work around the ban, by spending 14 days in another country before seeking to enter Australia. Melbourne University offered “student support grants” of 7,500 Australian dollars each to help them.

Australia finished 2019 with economic growth of 0.5% in the final quarter, giving the country a growth of 2.2% for the year. On March 5, the Federal Treasury’s top official, Steven Kennedy, told a Senate committee that the coronavirus outbreak will cut at least half a percentage point from growth over the first quarter of this year, on top of a 0.2% hit from bushfires. He said it is too early to tell what the full extent of the outbreak will be on the economy.

On March 3, the central Reserve Bank of Australia cut its benchmark cash rate from 0.75% to a record low of 0.5%, to support the economy’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. Bank Gov. Philip Lowe said it was difficult to predict how large and long-lasting the coronavirus effect would be, but the March quarter would be “noticeably weaker than earlier expected.”

Most commentators now believe an economic contraction is inevitable for the first quarter, and likely for the second quarter, as well, creating the conditions for a recession. The ANZ Bank has estimated the impact of the travel ban on tourism and education alone will cut Australia’s gross domestic product by about 0.5%.

Shane Oliver, chief economist for the AMP financial services group, said in a March 6 commentary that Australia’s underlying growth was soft even before the coronavirus outbreak. “Our assessment remains that the hit from the bushfires and the virus — mainly to tourism, education and commodity exports — will see the economy contract in the current [March] quarter,” he said.

“While our base case has been that growth will bounce back in the June quarter, it’s now looking like it will be negative too as the spread of coronavirus drags on global growth and economic activity in Australia.”

Oliver said he was hopeful of a second-half recovery if conditions returned to normal, helped by a government stimulus. He said a stimulus package targeted at business investment and jobs looked to be on the way, but questioned whether its mooted size of A$3-4 billion would be big enough. He said up to A$20 billion could be needed, with help ideally extended to households as well as business.

Morrison and Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg are working on a rescue package that Morrison says will be “measured” and “scalable,” indicating that the government has money in reserve if more firepower is needed.

Morrison won a surprise election victory in May last year, defeating then-Labor leader Bill Shorten. A series of missteps in recent months has seen his approval rating decline, and in January, new Labor Opposition leader Anthony Albanese overtook Morrison for the first time as the preferred prime minister, hedging him 43% to 39%.

Morrison was criticized for taking an ill-timed vacation to Hawaii at the height of the bushfire crisis, and for not responding quickly or forcefully enough when the fires engulfed large parts of eastern Australia in late 2019. Since then, he has been at pains to ensure Australia is at the forefront of the global coronavirus response.

