Coronavirus: How to Stay Healthy While Traveling

It seems like recommendations to travel or not travel right now are changing by the minute. Whether you must travel soon or your travel plans can wait until COVID-19 cases subside, there are tips you can follow to keep yourself healthy.

In fact, these suggestions can apply anytime, says Bernadette Boden-Albala, director and founding dean of the program in public health at UC Irvine in Irvine, California. A frequent traveler, Boden-Albala says she follows common-sense precautions year-round to stay healthy while on the road.

If you must travel, here are tips to keep yourself safe and healthy:

1. Check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for the latest travel advisories — including COVID-19 travel advisories. The CDC issues travel guidelines based on levels ranging from 1 to 3. Level 3 countries are ones that should be avoided for all nonessential travel because there is widespread, continuous disease transmission. As of March 18, this list included China, Iran, most countries in Europe, Ireland and the U.K. There also are restrictions on people traveling from these countries entering the U.S.

South Korea is also a level 3 country, but it currently doesn’t have restrictions on entering the U.S.

Based on the coronavirus pandemic, the CDC advises older adults and anyone with serious chronic conditions to consider delaying nonessential travel to all other countries. This is the CDC’s level 2 advisory. A level 1 health notice indicates that there’s only limited community health transmission, but the CDC website does not list any countries in this category.

The CDC also advises delaying all cruise ship travel.

Although the CDC does not generally advise on U.S. travel, its website does have a few considerations before domestic travel:

— Find out what the COVID-19 outbreak is like where you’re going.

— Consider if you would potentially be in large gatherings that would put you or your travel companions at greater risk.

— Think about the health of those with whom you are traveling. Older people or those with chronic medical conditions would be at a higher risk for COVID-19.

— Know whether or not you could stay at home for 14 days upon your return if needed. You may have to do this to monitor your symptoms if you have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

2. Keep the immune system strong even before you travel. Adequate sleep, healthy eating, regular exercise and stress management all can go a long way in keeping your immune system strong even before you start your journey. As you plan the trip itself, do your best to pick flight times that still give you enough time to catch shuteye.

3. Do some research in advance about the medical services in the country where you are traveling. Consider what would happen if you got sick and had to see a doctor or go to a hospital, Boden-Albala cautions. Both she and her husband have needed medical services in other countries.

“In a low- or middle-income country, if the system is already stressed or strained and something happens to you, you’d be in a difficult position to get access,” she says. One extra health tip: Pack extra medication in case you get stuck somewhere longer than you expected.

4. Keep up with your vaccinations. The flu vaccine is a basic recommendation for both adults and children, but also find out in advance what vaccines are recommended for where you are traveling. “There are a lot of microbes traveling around. Travel is great, but you need to have caution,” Bolden-Albala says. There’s no vaccine yet for COVID-19.

5. Wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. You’ve heard it over and over because this is one of the top ways to prevent the spread of illness. Wash your hands frequently, including after touching surfaces. Use soap and water for 20 seconds. If that’s not available, then use hand sanitizer.

Boden-Albala often travels to countries where soap may be scarce, so she always has a bar of soap among her travel supplies. She also brings “an abundance of tissues” with her in case she needs to sneeze, cough or rub something off her face. Other items you can pack: sanitizing wipes and disposable gloves.

6. Don’t touch your face. Again, it’s been said repeatedly these past few weeks, but that’s because it’s good advice. It’s because you may touch something, such as a surface that has the virus, and then you might touch your face. The mucous membranes around your mouth, nose and eyes are more likely to pick up the virus, says Dr. Gregory Schrank, an infectious disease physician and associate hospital epidemiologist at the University of Maryland Medical Center and assistant professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. “Not touching your face is the best action you can take to reduce the risk,” Schrank says.

Boden-Albala wears sunglasses when she travels to help remind herself not to touch her face.

7. Don’t use a face mask unless you are sick. Using masks is not helpful and could even cause harm as you may want to touch your face more often when you wear one, says Dr. Prashant Malhotra, an infectious disease specialist and an associate professor with the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in Manhasset, New York.

8. Take a few extra moves to protect yourself on an airplane. Modern airplanes have HEPA filters that change the cabin air every two to three minutes, Malhotra says. HEPA filters in the aircraft are able to filter out the majority of viruses and bacteria to prevent the spread of disease.

Additionally, airlines are currently using hospital-level disinfectants on surfaces, he adds. However, there are still some important steps you can take to lower your risk of getting sick during air travel. This includes:

— Using alcohol-based cleaning wipes on high-touch surfaces, such as trays and armrests, Schrank recommends. Clean those surfaces before you use them.

— Keep up your hand washing and hand sanitizer use.

— It’s not always possible on a plane, but keep some more space between you and the passengers sitting near you to maintain social distance.

— If possible, choose a window seat. There is some evidence that those seating areas are associated with less virus transmission, Boden-Albaba says. That’s because people sitting by the window usually have the least amount of contact with other passengers.

— Don’t travel if you’re sick. This doesn’t apply only to suspected COVID-19 but any type of illness. If you’re sick when you travel — be it a cold, stomach bug or other cause — the trip will be miserable for you and those around you. Plus, you risk getting others sick.

9. Watch what you eat and drink. ” Staying well hydrated helps the body in fighting infections, so drink plenty of water,” Malhotra recommends.

Hydration also is important if you’re already sick, as our bodies can lose a lot of water when feverish or from coughing, Schrank adds.

When on the plane, stick with healthy foods that you like and are easily digestible, such as cheese or nuts, Bolden-Albala says. She always brings food with her on the plane. One healthy item that she finds at most airports is hummus and crackers or pretzels.

After you eat, wipe down common areas like seat tables to prevent spreading germs, and wash your hands.

10. Take a deep breath. Consider steps to reduce coronavirus-related anxiety and relax. “We have lived through many outbreaks, including SARS and Ebola in the past,” Malhotra says. “If we continue to adhere to simple techniques that have a scientific basis, we will be able to make it through this one as well.”

