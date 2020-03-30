Coronavirus and Diabetes

It would be an understatement to say that our lives have changed suddenly over the past several weeks. The new…

It would be an understatement to say that our lives have changed suddenly over the past several weeks.

The new coronavirus has put the economy in a spin, triggered a somewhat unprecedented public health response to promote social distancing and clouded both the present and the future with uncertainty.

How to Reduce Your Risk

How does this new coronavirus affect people like us, who’ve been diagnosed with diabetes?

First of all, orders from the public health and medical community to practice physical distancing, wash our hands often and self-quarantine if you may have been with others who are infected, holds true for all of us — whether we have diabetes or not.

People with diabetes and other chronic conditions like heart disease are at higher risk of complications if you are infected by COVID-19. It’s not that we’re at higher risk for catching the virus, but we’re at higher risk for poorer outcomes if we do contract the virus. Also important to note, people who have chronic high blood glucose (hyperglycemia) can be immunosuppressed.

If you’ve had a cold or flu, you most likely have witnessed how it plays with your blood glucose readings, making it harder to manage. Colds, flu, infections — all play havoc on blood glucose management.

Effects of Stress

We can’t ignore the added stress that this virus is having on all of us. Again, this is not only for people with diabetes. But added stress does affect our blood glucose management, generally driving blood glucose levels up above target range.

Stress complicates diabetes management, so managing stress should be an important focus. Easier said than done, but I would suggest that just knowing we’re following the precautions laid out by our public health officials can give us some confidence we’ll be protected from infection. These precautions have worked historically to stop the spread of infectious diseases when no vaccine or treatments were available.

Helpful Tips

In addition, ensure the following:

— Make sure you have enough medications and supplies.

— Find a way to destress. This can be from listening to music, working on a puzzle, reading a book, exercising in and around your home, adding a yoga routine to your day, exploring recipes to cook while you’re home or messaging with friends.

— Stay active. Consider taking a solitary walk or in-home exercise instead of watching the pandemic unfurl on television for 12 hours every day. Exercise is not only a stress reliever but also helps with blood glucose management.

— Establish a daily routine.

— Set up a telemedicine backup. Many doctor’s offices have set up guidelines on how to virtually connect with them during this time of lockdown or stay-at-home policies. If you haven’t heard from your doctor’s office, check in to find out their policy set up.

To be clear, there’s no evidence that having diabetes makes us more likely to be infected, and it’s possible that well-managed diabetes doesn’t add to our risk. We do know that those with consistently high average blood glucose levels are at higher risk for most any infection, and we know that even mild illness will have a negative impact on managing blood glucose. The uncertainties convince me to adopt the same habits a person at high risk should.

Many of our routines have been disrupted and routine is an important tool in managing blood glucose. Put a plan together right now on starting a different routine with your new environment. Preparing more meals at home, whether by choice or for lack of options if businesses are closed, is a routine that could be beneficial to our long-term health now and after this crisis passes.

