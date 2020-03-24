Coronavirus and Cancer Patients

It’s a dilemma for cancer centers throughout the nation and an unsettling hurdle for patients: Cancer survivors — particularly patients…

It’s a dilemma for cancer centers throughout the nation and an unsettling hurdle for patients: Cancer survivors — particularly patients in active treatment — are facing choices and decisions sometimes beyond their control about continuing with health care as planned in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

If you’re a patient with cancer, it’s already a difficult time. While you’re hoping to forge ahead with treatment and hasten your recovery, delays can provoke anxiety and discouragement. If you’re a cancer survivor who’s recently completed treatment, you now have a new health concern to consider.

One major concern is that those who have battled cancer would be less able to fight off the new coronavirus if they were to become infected. “Cancer patients are often immunocompromised,” says Dr. F. Marc Stewart, medical director of the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. “That would lead to a greater susceptibility to developing a viral infection like COVID-19.”

Doctors treating patients with cancer are grappling with decisions regarding whether continuing treatment uninterrupted is more important than reducing potential exposure to the virus. They’re weighing the consequences of patients missing scheduled surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation treatments and imaging tests against the possibility that they could contract the coronavirus if they’re around other patients and clinicians.

Cancer care teams are doing everything they can to minimize disruption to the treatment they’re providing for patients, says Dr. Len Lichtenfeld, deputy chief medical officer for the American Cancer Society. But such disruptions to care are going to happen, he says.

The ACS, which offers support, resources and information on cancer, is fielding calls from patients throughout the country, particularly in areas most affected by the coronavirus, who are reporting that treatments have been delayed or withheld.

Patients who unquestionably need immediate treatment — such as patients with leukemia or lymphoma who often have significantly weakened immune systems that make them more vulnerable to severe infection complications, or those with sudden life-threatening emergencies — are going to be considered top priority, Lichtenfeld says.

[SEE: Coronavirus Prevention Steps That Do or Do Not Work.]

Public Precautions for COVID-19

Older cancer patients may be the most vulnerable to severe COVID-19 complications, especially when their immune systems are compromised from cancer, cancer treatment, other underlying conditions or simply aging. People who are cancer survivors should act is if everyone they meet may have been exposed to the virus, Lichtenfeld says.

You can take precautions to avoid exposure and limit your risk from COVID-19 during the ongoing pandemic. Some apply to the general public, while others are specific to people with cancer.

These infection-prevention guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention apply to everyone:

— Stay home. “Especially in the case of someone who’s being treated for cancer, you shouldn’t be out and about,” Lichtenfeld says, while noting that some people who can’t work online may have no choice.

— Keep a social distance of at least 6 feet from others outside your home. If home isolation is recommended, keep 6 away from people in your home as well. Make sure if anyone is sick in your home or suspected to have COVID-19 that they stay at least six feet away, sleep in a seperate bedroom and take other measures to self-isolate at home.

— Wash your hands frequently and meticulously with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If that’s unavailable, use 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

— Disinfect household surfaces, especially those that you frequently touch. This doesn’t only mean wiping down countertops and tables; make sure to include other frequently touched surfaces such as light switches, doorknobs and computer keyboards.

— Cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue. Throw the tissue away rather than reusing it.

— Order groceries online and take advantage of home delivery for food items and other staples.

— Older adults with cancer, in particular, should wait until it’s safer to see loved ones — like grandchildren — who could be carrying the virus, even if they seem healthy.

Cancer Patient and Survivor Precautions

Current cancer patients and cancer survivors should take additional steps to protect themselves and adapt to potential unexpected changes in their treatment plans:

— Stock up on treatment medications. Use home delivery or a pharmacy drive-thru if available.

— Check before coming in for scheduled visits at your doctor’s office or cancer center. In response to guidance from the CDC, oncology and other medical practices are restricting non-urgent appointments.

— Ask about telehealth visits as an option. Many health care providers are now turning to telemedicine whenever possible. This is commonly the preferred option for non-emergency care amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to prevent the spread of the virus.

— Discuss whether tests like follow-up CT scans can be delayed. “Maybe right now, having that routinely recommended test or scan is not as important as (avoiding) exposure,” Lichtenfeld says.

— Contact your doctor if you have common COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath.

— Seek immediate medical attention for yourself or a family member for severe symptoms associated with the coronavirus such as chest pain or pressure, ongoing trouble breathing, blue face or lips or worsening confusion.

[See: 8 Ways to Boost Your Metabolism.]

Coronavirus and Chemotherapy

By starting or staying on a standard chemotherapy regimen, some older patients with later-stage cancer may face lower survival chances if stricken with COVID-19, a preliminary study suggests.

The preprint article released March 20 estimates the risks from COVID-19 infection in adult patients who are undergoing traditional chemotherapy. This new medical research has not yet been peer reviewed, so findings should not be taken as a guide to clinical practice, the article cautions. However, it’s new information for clinicians to keep in mind.

The researchers from Imperial College London evaluated coronavirus-related data from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Italian public health authorities and from the COVID-19 outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

They combined this data with studies conducted during flu outbreaks globally that estimated the risks of harms, including death, in patients with cancer or immunosuppression.

In the new study, in scenarios of adults over 65 being given palliative chemo (to relieve symptoms rather than cure later-state cancer), the risk of dying from a COVID-19 infection outweighed the benefit of chemotherapy. However, benefits from chemotherapy outweighed the risk from COVID-19 in some other scenarios when it was being used to cure cancer or slow its progression.

Given that nobody has preexisting immunity from the new coronavirus, and that a vaccine is not available, oncologists must carefully weigh with patients on an individual basis the risks and benefits of starting or continuing chemotherapy during this pandemic, researchers concluded.

Weighing Risk

In general, “It may be that there are somewhat greater risks for treating older patients — for example in those in their 70s and 80s — with chemotherapy as one balances the risk of acquiring a COVID-19 infection,” says Stewart, who was not involved with the Imperial College study.

“A key factor to weigh is the benefit of chemotherapy,” Stewart says. “If the benefit is very small, the risks of taking chemotherapy in a COVID-19 pandemic may not be worth it. Alternatively, if one has a cancer that is highly curable with chemotherapy, the risks may be completely justified.”

When appropriate, using other therapies, such as hormonal therapy for some breast cancer patients, may be less toxic than chemotherapy and associated with lower risk, he adds, particularly when weighed against being treated with chemo while COVID-19 is surging.

Weighing the risks and benefits of starting or delaying chemo is an individual discussion between patients and their cancer care team.

Practical barriers to planned chemotherapy may also arise, Stewart notes. “Keep in mind that it may — or may not — be more difficult to obtain regular chemotherapy and the supportive care during the COVID-19 crisis.”

Once the pandemic recedes, you and your oncologist might discuss resuming chemotherapy, Stewart says, after carefully reassessing the risks and benefits.

[See: 12 Medical Emergencies You Need to Address Right Away.]

Moving Forward

“One of the points we want our patients to understand is that we want them to receive the best care possible for their cancer,” Stewart says. “If their cancer needs to be treated right away, we will do everything we can to accomplish that.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, avoiding potential exposure is one key to safeguarding your health. “I hate to sound draconian, but I can’t help asking people today, given the spread of this virus, to be on heightened alert,” Lichtenfeld says. “And forget just cancer patients, it’s also anyone who has a chronic illness. Frankly, it’s everybody.”

More from U.S. News

10 Seemingly Innocent Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore

Questions to Ask Your Doctor About Prostate Cancer

How Hospitals Are Using Technology to Become More Patient-Centered

Coronavirus and Cancer Patients originally appeared on usnews.com