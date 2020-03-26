Coronavirus and Asthma

The coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, present a variety of symptoms, the most concerning of which are cough…

The coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, present a variety of symptoms, the most concerning of which are cough and shortness of breath. Like influenza and the common cold, coronavirus can cause an upper respiratory infection, which can make breathing difficult. That puts those who already have respiratory ailments, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, at a higher risk for severe and potentially life-threatening complications.

The disease is also causing concern for those with asthma. To date, there is limited information available to know what type of impact the novel coronavirus will have on people with asthma, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Two studies from China, one comprising 140 patients and a larger study of 1,099 patients, found that none of those with coronavirus had asthma. However, these studies included only hospitalized patients, so the overall risk pattern is not known.

The AAFA says that other types of coronaviruses have been shown to exacerbate asthma, so it is possible that this one will do the same. For instance, asthma has been shown to increase the risk for MERS, or Middle East respiratory syndrome, which is caused by a coronavirus. In fact, one study found that 31% of those with MERS had asthma. That is significant when you consider that 7.5% of children and 7.7% of adults in the U.S. have asthma, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For that reason, “We assume people with asthma are at higher risk of poor outcomes because other respiratory illnesses, including other coronaviruses, can exacerbate asthma,” says Melanie Carver, vice president of community health for the AAFA.

[Read: What to Know About Health Insurance and Coronavirus]

Controlling Asthma Is Key

Dr. J. Allen Meadows, a community-based practitioner at the Alabama Allergy & Asthma Clinic in Montgomery, Alabama, and president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, notes that people with asthma are not at an increased risk to acquire the coronavirus. They are, however, at risk for an asthma attack if they contract the virus — and their asthma is not well controlled.

Asthma experts thus stress the need for asthma patients to take their prevention medicines as directed. “For those with asthma worried about COVID-19, please do not stop taking your controller medications,” says Dr. Mitchell Grayson, a professor of pediatrics and chief of the division of allergy and immunology at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Ohio State University, and chair of the AAFA’s Medical Scientific Council.

“At this time, there is no clear evidence that having asthma or using inhaled or oral steroids to treat your asthma will increase your risk of getting COVID-19 or having a more severe disease. It is important to keep asthma under control to prevent swelling in the airways.”

The last point is worth stressing, Meadows adds. “I have heard some concern from patients because their (controller) medicine is a steroid, and they have heard that steroids hurt the immune system. Actually, the opposite is true,” he says.

Data from previous coronavirus outbreaks show that these steroids reduce airway inflammation caused by the viruses. “If their asthma is well-controlled, they are less likely to have an asthma flare-up if they use their prevention medicines,” Meadows says.

He expects that most people under the age of 60 with well-controlled asthma will not have a major problem with coronavirus. But, he cautions, “If you have poorly controlled asthma and get COVID, you likely will end up in the hospital.”

[SEE: Myths About Coronavirus.]

Focus on Prevention

Those with asthma should also take the same precautions for preventing coronavirus as everyone else, the experts advise. Those precautions, according to the CDC, are:

— Avoid close contact (less than 6 feet) with people who are sick.

— Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

— Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

— Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

— Use tissues to cover coughs and sneezes, then discard tissue in the trash.

— Clean/disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

— If you are sick, stay at home.

In addition, the CDC released guidelines for people at high risk (among whom they include people with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma):

— Stock up on supplies.

— Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.

— Avoid crowds as much as possible.

— Avoid cruise travel and nonessential air travel.

— During a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed.

— Contact your health care provider to ask about obtaining extra necessary medications to have on hand in case you need to stay home for a prolonged period of time.

— If you cannot get extra medications, consider using mail-order for medications.

— Be sure you have over-the-counter medicines and medical supplies (such as tissues) to treat fever and other symptoms. Most people will be able to recover from COVID-19 at home.

— Have enough household items and groceries on hand so that you will be prepared to stay at home for a period of time.

The AAFA recommends that people with asthma have an updated asthma action plan and 30 days’ worth of asthma medicine on hand.

[SEE: What to Do About Routine Doctor Visits During Coronavirus.]

Allergy Sufferers Take Note

Allergies and asthma often go together — and millions of others deal with seasonal allergies without asthma. Meadows recommends that allergy sufferers do what they can to get those under control as well.

“With seasonal allergies, we have a tendency to touch our face a lot, our nose itches, our eyes itch, and this time of year patients are messing with their face a lot,” he says. “It is completely subconscious” — and it is a primary way that the coronavirus gets into your body.

Meadows suggests using an over-the-counter generic nasal spray like fluticasone propionate (Flonase) and triamcinolone acetonide (Nasacort). “About 10 days of that, and allergies are under pretty good control, and you won’t itch so much,” he says.

More from U.S. News

Foods That Can Support Your Immunity

Turning Social Distancing Into a Positive

Coronavirus Prevention Steps That Do or Do Not Work

Coronavirus and Asthma originally appeared on usnews.com