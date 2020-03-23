Coronavirus Adds Pressure to Delay Brexit Timetable

LONDON — The novel coronavirus, which is unleashing a health care and economic crisis of biblical proportions on countries worldwide,…

LONDON — The novel coronavirus, which is unleashing a health care and economic crisis of biblical proportions on countries worldwide, will likely force British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to do something he’s vowed he’d never do — delay Britain’s upcoming exit, or Brexit, from the European Union.

To be sure, the United Kingdom formally left the EU on Jan. 31, but it remains a de facto member until Dec. 31 because of an 11-month transition period designed to give the sides the time to negotiate a future trade agreement. And Johnson — whose Conservative Party was elected in a landslide last December on his pledge to “Get Brexit done” after more than three years of Parliamentary gridlock — has been adamant that he won’t agree to an extension of the trade talks, and that continues to be the line coming out of 10 Downing Street.

But as the toll wreaked by the deadly virus mounts, he’s under growing pressure to agree to extend the deadline, and many political observers predict he’ll soon relent.

“It’ll just be a matter of choreography,” says Robert Ford, a professor of political science at the University of Manchester, “but it does seem pretty likely.”

Europe is currently the international epicenter. of the virus. Italy has recorded more deaths than any other country, and the number of cases there and in Spain, Germany, France and the U.K. continue to climb. By March 23 the number of cases in the U.K. was approaching 7,000, with more than 300 lives claimed. On the same day Johnson announced a lockdown of the country to last at least three weeks.

Given the upheaval caused by the shuttering of much of Britain to contain the virus, focusing on Brexit now would almost certainly anger a lot of voters, including many who are pro-Brexit, he says. “You would have to be a pretty hardcore Brexiter to say this isn’t a good enough reason to delay, the worst pandemic in 100 years.”

A YouGov poll published on Saturday found that 55% of Britons favored extending the deadline, while 24% were opposed. The remaining 21% were unsure.

“The mechanics are also difficult,” Ford says, because key people, particularly those who work in the Treasury, are already overwhelmed trying to cope with a disease that has brought the U.K. and much of the rest of the world to standstill, threatens to overload the National Health Service and may kill tens to hundreds of thousands of Britons.

L. Alan Winters, a trade expert at the University of Sussex, agrees. “No serious negotiations can go on right now.” Government officials have said the talks could continue using teleconferencing technologies, but that would still require teams of 10 to 20 people on each side being crammed into a room together, which could help spread the disease. Even if some work could be done remotely, Winters says, “eventually you are going to need eyeball-to-eyeball negotiations.”

Underscoring the virus’ toll on the talks is the fact that each side’s chief negotiator — Britain’s David Frost and the EU’s Michel Barnier — were both sidelined last week by COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Barnier has it; Frost has symptoms. That’s only a short setback, Winter acknowledges, “but it’s a nice irony because they’re the public faces of the negotiations.”

The talks have already been testy and fraught, in large part because of Johnson’s insistence on sticking to the Dec. 31 deadline, despite the EU’s concerns that thetimetable is impossibly short. Typically, complex trade talks like these take years to complete, and aren’t wrapped up in less than 11 months.

“The U.K. has already undermined whatever mutual trust there was,” Winters says. “Attempting to push it through now would certainly be greeted with some hostility,” further jeopardizing any willingness Brussels might have otherwise shown to compromise with London.

Given that other European leaders are coping with an accelerating pandemic that could leave millions dead across the continent, “no other EU country is giving any thought to Brexit right now,” Ford says.

Johnson has indicated that he prefers a bare-boned trade pact with the EU, even though the bloc is the U.K.’s largest trading partner by far. That’s because he doesn’t want Britain to continue to be aligned with Brussels’ regulatory regime so he’ll have greater freedom to strike deals with other countries. Johnson also says he’s willing to leave without an agreement if one cannot be finalized by year’s end. Economists say that both scenarios would badly squeeze Britain’s economy, but a no-deal Brexit would also likely cause disruptions to food and medical supplies.

A global recession that could surpass the Great Recession of 2008 now seems unavoidable, which will leave in its wake widespread unemployment and countless business bankruptcies in Britain. To help mitigate those economic woes, the government is pledging to spend billions of pounds, which will further strain its coffers. Indeed, Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, vowed on March 20 that the Treasury would pay 80% of the wages of workers who are unable to work because of the crisis, but haven’t been laid off.

To add additional stress to an economy battered by the coronavirus with a hard Brexit on Dec. 31 makes little sense, Winters says. Although the distress caused by a COVID-19-fueled downturn could serve to mask the deleterious effects of Brexit, he admits. “It could provide him (Johnson) with some cover.”

