COPT executive steps down ‘to pursue other interests’

Paul Adkins, chief operating officer of Corporate Office Properties Trust, stepped down Monday to “pursue other interests,” effective immediately.

The Columbia, Maryland, commercial real estate investment company’s CEO Stephen E. Budorick made the announcement and said the change would be made at a time when the company recently hit a strong benchmark.

Adkins was appointed COO and executive vice president of COPT in November 2016 after five years as a principal at the JBG Cos., the real estate investment and management group that is now JBG Smith Properties.

“I am grateful for Paul’s contributions in positioning the company to deliver solid growth in 2020, and robust growth in 2021,” Budorick said in a statement. “Paul leaves an operating organization with a highly effective management team to handle this transition. With Paul’s departure to pursue other interests, I believe the transition creates an excellent opportunity to bring in a COO who will continue to advance our operations,…