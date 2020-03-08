Community Colleges Offer Google IT Certificate

Fresh out of the U.S. Navy after five years of service, Joseph Lord was looking at what to do next.…

Fresh out of the U.S. Navy after five years of service, Joseph Lord was looking at what to do next. Unlike the conventional image of a college student — still a teenager who recently finished high school — Lord was 24, with only limited higher-ed experience.

Fast forward just over a year later and he’s now an intern at JP Morgan Chase while working toward an associate degree. The quick turnaround is thanks to a new information technology course created by Google that he took at El Centro College, a community college in Dallas.

The certificate prepared Lord for his current Chase internship with the corporate technology team, he says. It taught him “how to interact with customers and talk to them about computers but not sound like I’m talking over their head,” adds Lord, now 25, who says his knowledge of information technology was slim before starting the certificate.

He and more than 2,000 other students are part of a growing effort to better bridge higher education and career-ready training. Roughly 65 community colleges in the U.S. are in some stage of rolling out the Google-designed certificate that on average takes six months to complete. Citing Bureau of Labor Statistics, Google says the certificates can lead to wages of more than $50,000.

The progress, part of an effort to get 100 community colleges on board by the end of 2020, is helping to update the script on how higher education and large employers can address specific labor needs for jobs that require some college education but not necessarily a bachelor’s degree — especially for adult learners.

The certificate’s rollout in community colleges is a “really nice complement” to the role community colleges play in workforce development, says Natalie Van Kleef Conley, product lead for the Google IT Support Professional Certificate. The certificate is offered through Grow with Google, a company outreach and workforce-training program.

Companies offer training regularly, but because it’s open to the public, the Google IT certificate sets it apart from other corporate education initiatives that focus on existing workers, such as Amazon’s announcement last year to spend $700 million on employee training. That’s one reason Jobs for the Future, a nonprofit that received $5.8 million in grants from Google to help community colleges teach the certificate, joined forces with the tech giant.

“There are lots of strategies for companies that are offering internal training to upgrade the skills of their employees,” says Kathy Mannes, vice president at Jobs for the Future. But the nonprofit is much more about “equity and access — that’s why we like to see that bigger play” of opening up the training to workers beyond Google, she says.

According to Google, there are 215,000 unfilled openings for IT support jobs in the U.S. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that the number of jobs in the field will grow by 10 percent in the next decade to nearly 1 million positions. Several dozen companies have promised to consider graduates of the certificate for their open IT support positions, including Intel, The Home Depot, Hulu and Walmart.

Because the certificate is available on Coursera, one of several massive online depositories of courses offered by companies and universities, anyone can earn the Google credential if they pass the courses and pay the $49 a month fee.

The initiative through Google and Jobs for the Future also benefits the participating colleges: Community colleges received about $250 per student to teach the certificate. Colleges also receive a design grant and work with Jobs for the Future to determine the best way to teach the Google IT certificate courses.

Some colleges offer them as non-credit courses. One college, Monroe Community College in New York, is combining the Google certificate with credentials through IBM and Amazon Web Services, according to JFF. Others, such as Eastern Gateway Community College in Ohio, Las Positas College in California and Parkland College in Illinois, embed the certificate into a longer certificate or associate degree program.

That’s what El Centro College did with the Google certificate. The college merged the program’s courses with its site system administrator credential that together make up half the units a student would need to earn an associate degree.

Embedding Google’s certificate into a longer program extends the labor appeal of the student, says Joe May, chancellor of the seven-college Dallas County Community College District, which includes El Centro. Short-term certificates can “time out,” May says. Having a longer-term certificate gives students “an educational base of which you can build” additional training.

Since beginning work on the certificate in 2018-19, El Centro College has graduated more than 170 students in both the Google IT certificate and longer credential. Nearly 100 of those students also began internships through the job-preparation nonprofit Year Up in related work. Depending on the institution’s size, each college or set of colleges in the nationwide initiative has anywhere from 25 to 400 students enrolled in the Google IT certificate. Though students take the classes online through Coursera, a number of colleges include in-person faculty instruction or have created study groups for students to encourage completion.

Data from Google doesn’t break down outcomes by whether students were in community colleges or took the certificate directly through Coursera. Still, a fall 2019 survey from the company shows that students attempting the certificate complete it at 2.5 times the rate compared to students taking comparable content on Coursera. More than half of the certificate’s students overall don’t have a four-year degree, according to the survey; the same is true for a fifth of Coursera’s students. Completers also receive a digital badge for their LinkedIn profiles to help in the job search.

“The Google certification is great for someone like me,” Lord says: “A little older, (who doesn’t) know much about computers.”

