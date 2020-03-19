Commentary: Italy Offers World a Teaching Moment in Confronting Coronavirus

BOLOGNA, Italy — On March 18, we here in Italy received three pieces of news about the ongoing coronavirus crisis.…

BOLOGNA, Italy — On March 18, we here in Italy received three pieces of news about the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The first two came from the government. One is that the national lockdown will have to extend beyond the original expiration date of March 23 until at least April 3. The other is that public restrictions on personal movement will have to be tightened further — and may remain in place in various forms for many months to come. The third came as powerful images showing the army moving caskets across the country overnight because there were too many victims in some communities for the local crematoria to handle.

All three incidents underscore the magnitude of the challenge Italy and the rest of the world is facing. Italians have never seen anything like this except during wartime. The scale and implications are almost impossible to absorb. And the biggest challenge of all is gaining some sense of perspective.

The Italian experience has been one long and tragic teachable moment. For most Italians, the tragedy was impersonal, at least at the outset, and beyond the vague idea that someone, somewhere was getting very sick.

Viruses tend to attack local communities in a concentrated fashion. As a result, few Italians had personal connections to the first victims. If you asked someone early on whether they knew anyone with the virus, what you were really asking is whether they knew someone who lived in or had been to the town of Lodi, outside Milan, which with 45,000 residents is by far the largest of the three communities that were most affected. Lodi is just a little larger than Waxahachie, Texas, the city outside Dallas where I grew up. I had one friend from Waxahachie. But he was my only personal connection. For most Italians, an epidemic in Lodi is about as remote as an epidemic in Waxahachie would be for most Americans.

The struggle for the Italian government has been to explain that we are all connected by many fewer than six degrees of separation — particularly when the virus is as stealthy and contagious as the coronavirus. The government started by quarantining the communities most affected but soon realized that alone would not address the problem. Then officials widened the lockdown to cover most of the north of the country, only to trigger a sudden flight of Italians from the north of Italy to those regions that were supposedly unaffected.

At that point, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gave an address to the nation to explain that all Italians would have to restrain their movements as much as possible, keeping their children at home, working remotely when they can, and staying indoors and away from public spaces. The message was calm and reassuring. At no point did the prime minister suggest this would end quickly; all he offered was to revisit the situation on a regular basis to see whether the measures would need to be tightened or prolonged.

[MORE: How Pollution in Italy Worsened the Coronavirus Impact]

The government has progressively tightened the restrictions and Italians have learned to live within them. This process has not always been easy. Old habits die hard, and Italians do not have great love for authority. Enforcement has stepped up gradually, as has the size of the fines for violating the restrictions on movement.

But the result has been to create new social norms. Early in the lockdown, a group of my students — many of whom come from outside Italy, including the United States — thought they would organize a birthday party to relieve the isolation.

They would keep it intimate. Only students in the program would be invited. Their neighbors quickly reported the festivities. More than 20 of them were fined by the authorities when the police broke up the party. Now young people are expressly forbidden from gathering, even outdoors. The mayors of many towns such as Bologna have closed the parks. Even jogging is no longer tolerated.

The public reaction goes beyond mere acceptance. The prime minister’s approval rating has soared above 70%, which is higher than pollsters can ever remember seeing. The government’s approval has soared as well. And fully 94% of respondents to a recent poll now agree with or strongly agree with the measures that the government has introduced, including those restricting freedom of movement.

The big debate is whether the parliament should continue to sit together. There is an obvious danger associated with bringing such a large number of people from different parts of the country into the same room. However, where Italians may be willing to sacrifice their personal freedoms, they are not willing to compromise on representative democracy. Parliamentarians are no different from health care workers or grocery store clerks, who obviously stand at the front line in this crisis. Politicians will continue to face great personal risks as a consequence. The leader of the Democratic Party has already been infected by COVID-19 and is now in recovery.

[MORE: Which Countries to Avoid During Spread of Coronavirus]

The strengthening of national pride owes in large measure to the heroic efforts of the country’s public services. This may be hard to understand when you look at the raw numbers. As of March 19, more than 41,000 Italians were infected by the virus and just over 3,400 were dead. But more than 4,400 had been successfully treated. Moreover, the real surge in cases is only just starting. Most of the infections we see today took place either just before the lockdown or just after the restriction on movements took effect. Most important, the epicenter of this crisis lies in the Lombardy region, which is the wealthiest in Italy and one of the wealthiest in Europe. Other parts of the country will struggle to match that region’s efforts. But they are bracing for the struggle and, so long as Italians accept restricting their freedom of movement, they will succeed.

Emilia Romagna, the region where I live, is another rich region with world-class medical facilities. A good friend of mine, Andreas Tartaglia, works as an endocrinologist at the Morgagni-Pierantoni hospital in Forlì. Newsweek recently listed that hospital as among the best in the world. Now the institution are gearing up to confront the crisis. It is located between two outbreaks, one in the northern part of Emilia Romagna and another just south of the regional border in Le Marche. All of the hospital’s physicians are being called into service, including some who have yet to complete their medical training and others who just recently went into retirement.

Their task is not only to handle the surge in cases related to the coronavirus pandemic but also to ensure that other emergency medical services continue to be provided. Public appreciation for the health system has surged alongside these efforts. They do this at great personal risk. One in 10 of those infected with the coronavirus in Italy are health care workers. That percentage is likely to shrink as the contagion spreads, but the absolute number of hospital workers is limited and the personal toll on them as this crisis drags on will be tremendous. Italians not only recognize the sacrifices these health care professionals are making but also the important role that they themselves have to play in slowing the spread of the virus.

The cost of this crisis is devastating for many, despite the commitment of Italians to act. The silent movement of coffins by military vehicles is a stark reminder of how personal this situation is and can be. The fact that family members are not allowed to accompany their loved ones makes matters all the more poignant and painful. Everyone in Italy can feel that.

The teachable moment is over. The lesson is learned. Now the hard work begins as Italians gird themselves for long-lasting restrictions and the rebuilding that will have to follow once the crisis is finally passed.

More from U.S. News

Which Countries to Avoid During Spread of Coronavirus

10 Countries With the Most Well-Developed Public Health Care Systems

The 25 Best Countries in the World

Commentary: Italy Offers World a Teaching Moment in Confronting Coronavirus originally appeared on usnews.com