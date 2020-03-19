Child Care in the Era of the Coronavirus

Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, with schools shuttered across the country, millions of U.S. parents are struggling to balance work…

Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, with schools shuttered across the country, millions of U.S. parents are struggling to balance work obligations with family life.

Now, and for the foreseeable future, one of the most pressing yet often unaddressed concerns is what to do about child care. There are no easy answers for parents or for child care providers. So it’s important first to recognize why we’re faced with these difficult decisions — and what parents should consider as they move forward.

Why Drastic Measures Are Necessary

From a public health and prevention perspective, history and the principles of viral containment tell us that closing schools is a really valuable strategy in limiting the rapid spread of germs. After all, it is already clear that COVID-19, like so many other respiratory viruses, is spread through close contact (and more specifically, the sharing of respiratory droplets).

The more contact we have with others, such as in large group and classroom settings, the more likely we are to come in contact with someone who is infected (whether they have symptoms or not). In this regard, one would think it would be best to have child care facilities follow the same guidance as schools — if only it were that straightforward.

I’ve assessed this from many angles, as a former owner of an educational child care center, spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics and past spokesperson for a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention campaign focused on washing hands and covering coughs. The reality is that young children and child care warrant some extra consideration.

[READ: Coronavirus Talking Points for Parents: Discussing the Pandemic With Kids.]

It’s definitely worth starting by addressing the widely reported notion that young children are not really at risk, and that for those who do get the infection, it’s likely to have little if any impact. There are two main things all parents should know before embracing this notion:

— Young children infected with COVID-19 may be especially likely to spread it.

It has long been recognized that young children, even with few to no symptoms, are particularly good at sharing, carrying and then spreading viruses. After all, this is the age when kids are only just learning (but can no way be counted on) to cover their coughs, wash their hands and respect others’ personal space.

Whatever they pick up in child care they inevitably bring home to share with family, friends and anyone else with whom they subsequently come in close contact. While young children may be relatively spared with respect to symptoms of concern, those who fall into much higher risk categories may not. Based on age and underlying medical issues, that often includes grandma and grandpa.

— Children aren’t immune to the dangers of the coronavirus, either.

This is an altogether new virus. So it’s still is going to take time to develop a better understanding of the condition and how combat it. We can and should look to and learn from the experiences of countries further ahead in the course of the pandemic than we are.

Based on a recent study published in the journal Pediatrics regarding how children fared in China’s outbreak, kids do seem less likely to become severely ill than older adults. The fact that over 90% of children in the study experienced either no symptoms or symptoms that were mild (similar to other upper respiratory tract infections) to moderate ( pneumonia, more fever and cough) is certainly reassuring. But some children were found to be at increased risk for more significant illness.

Notably, preschool-aged children and infants were more likely to have severe symptoms than older children. In fact, 6% of children under the age of 6 had severe symptoms involving significant progression of respiratory issues related to COVID-19, which for some unfortunately led to respiratory, heart and kidney failure.

[READ: What You Really Need to Know About Coronavirus.]

What Should Parents Do About Child Care?

Based on all we currently know about COVID-19, parents should carefully consider their options.

If you have the ability to have your child stay home, do so. That’s optimal to reduce your family’s potential exposure to the virus — and transmission of it. It also frees up capacity for child care providers to take care of those who need it most. Many health care providers on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus, for example, need to utilize child care.

If you need child care, make sure your provider is following recommendations meant to significantly limit the spread of COVID-19. That includes not only keeping facilities both clean and appropriately disinfected, but making sure kids and staff are frequently washing their hands, and that children and staff stay home when they’re sick.

Similarly, you should also take preventive measures if you have children at home. Frequent washing of hands with soap and water and making sure that everyone is staying home when ill definitely make a difference.

[READ: How to Cope With Coronavirus Anxiety.]

As businesses shutter and even more parents work from home, we must recognize the importance of supporting everyone on the front lines of the pandemic. In addition to those working in health care, that includes child care providers who play a critical role in allowing others to keep society functioning during in these difficult times.

More from U.S. News

Ways to Boost Your Immune System

Signs of a Cold You Shouldn’t Ignore

11 Ways to Recover From a Sore Throat

Child Care in the Era of the Coronavirus originally appeared on usnews.com