Canadian biotech helmed by Peter Greenleaf expands into Rockville

A Canadian pharmaceutical company is expanding into Rockville about a year after an executive with a long history in Maryland’s bioscience industry took the helm.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of Victoria, British Columbia announced plans to open a new office in the city of Rockville Tuesday, bringing about 100 employees to 30,000 square feet. The company could someday expand to employ as many as 500 people and occupy up to 120,000 square feet in Rockville during the next seven years, depending on its success in securing federal approvals for one of its drugs.

The firm’s main focus is on developing Voclosporin, a drug that treats people suffering from lupus nephritis, an inflammation of the kidneys that can cause kidney failure or even death. The company aims to submit the drug for Federal Drug Administration approval sometime this year, setting up a potential green light from regulators in 2021. It would be the first treatment available for the condition.

