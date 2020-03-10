Can You Prevent Spring Allergies?

It’s the time of year to open your windows, get outdoors and breathe fresh air. It’s springtime. Unfortunately, many people…

It’s the time of year to open your windows, get outdoors and breathe fresh air. It’s springtime. Unfortunately, many people who suffer with spring allergies — commonly called hay fever — would rather stay indoors instead of venturing out to where tree and grass pollens flow through the air. There are excellent medications, available both over-the-counter and by prescription, to help reduce the misery of the spring season.

But what can be done to prevent you from sneezing and blowing your nose this time of year?

What’s Available for Allergy Prevention

For more than 100 years, injection with a small needle just under the skin, called subcutaneous immunotherapy or SCIT, has been used to modify the immune system. It works by turning off the immune response of cells in the body related to allergy. It achieves this change as you’re given very small injections of the pollens that make you sneeze, with the dose increased on a regular basis. Once you reach a maintenance dose after several months, the amount is usually decreased. Typically, patients have the injection in their allergist’s office and wait for 30 minutes to watch for possible reactions such as hives and wheezing. These are rare, but as you’re getting injections of what you’re allergic to, it is important to watch for side effects.

[See: How to Survive Ragweed Allergy Season.]

Another therapy approved by the Food and Drug Administration is sublingual (under the tongue) immunotherapy, or SLIT tablets. Presently only tablets for certain grasses are available to treat seasonal allergies, although other countries have a birch pollen tablet that’s also effective in patients with oak pollen allergy. These tablets contain pollen and are placed under the tongue and dissolve rapidly. They are not swallowed. SLIT tablets work like SCIT to modify the allergic immune system. They’re taken at home daily until after the grass season ends and started again several weeks before the following grass season. One of the tablets, which contains timothy grass pollen, can be used year-round for three years to encourage a sustained effect against grass pollen. The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology advises that anyone using SLIT tablets needs an epinephrine autoinjector to address the rare risk of a severe allergic reaction at home. The most common side effect from this treatment is an itchy mouth, which resolves over time.

You may have heard of SLIT drops, in which liquid pollen is placed under the tongue. Though approved for use in many other countries, there are no approved SLIT drops for grass or tree allergies in the U.S. Because allergy drops are not FDA-approved and are off-label in the United States, they aren’t covered by most insurance, Medicare or Medicaid.

[See: 8 Surprising Facts About Asthma and Seasonal Allergies.]

In the future, we may have other modified forms of allergen immunotherapy where the number of injections required is greatly reduced, so that you lose your allergy more quickly. One approach being investigated is injecting the allergen into a lymph node. By injecting directly into the lymph node, you get a more powerful immune response, and the number of injections needed to turn off allergies could be as few as four.

Epicutaneous immunotherapy (applied directly on the skin) is presently being investigated for use in peanut and other food allergies and has been shown to reduce pollen allergy. In this type of immunotherapy, the pollen is put in a patch that is placed on the skin. The pollen is absorbed through the skin with the goal of eventually changing the allergy immune response. The new patch would need to be worn daily. Clinical trials will need to be performed for FDA approval in the U.S. If it becomes available in the future, this would be a very safe treatment for spring pollen allergy.

Numerous biologics have been approved in the treatment of asthma. Biologics can also reduce the symptoms of nasal allergies but have not been shown to continue to work when discontinued. Cost would also make them difficult to afford for use in treating chronic hay fever symptoms. Another approach with biologics would be to administer them with SCIT in order to reduce side effects and allow for a much more rapid and safe buildup of the injections.

[See: 9 Most Common Food Allergies.]

Sometime far in the future, but worth mentioning, is prevention of the development of allergies as an infant. Presently there is a study called Preventing Asthma in High Risk Kids, also known as PARK. The purpose of the study is to see whether certain forms of therapy can prevent high-risk children 2 to 3 years of age from developing asthma. If successful, this treatment might be used earlier in life in order to prevent allergies from ever developing. Many interesting studies are in the works or planned for patients with spring allergies, which makes the future of allergy treatment very exciting.

If your spring allergy symptoms don’t seem to be controlled by OTC medications, current therapies targeting prevention may offer additional relief. Talk with your allergist about whether one or more of these options may work for you.

More from U.S. News

9 Most Common Food Allergies

How to Survive Ragweed Allergy Season

8 Surprising Facts About Asthma and Seasonal Allergies

Can You Prevent Spring Allergies? originally appeared on usnews.com