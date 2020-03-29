Can Germany’s Rickety Internet Handle a Coronavirus Quarantine?

BERLIN — Never have so many needed so much from the internet. With hundreds of millions of Europeans working and…

BERLIN — Never have so many needed so much from the internet. With hundreds of millions of Europeans working and learning at home, watching movies, playing online games and messaging loved ones they can no longer meet in person, online services of all kinds are recording massive spikes in usage.

The Deutsche Commercial Internet Exchange in Frankfurt announced earlier this month a new world record for digital information usage: more than 9 terabits per second. “Never before has so much data been exchanged at peak times,” stated the center, one of the biggest in the world.

At the request of the European Union, Netflix, Amazon and YouTube agreed to slightly downgrade video quality into Europe and the United Kingdom in order to reduce data consumption during the pandemic. Spanish telecommunications companies even wrote a letter asking their customers to be more frugal with the internet during the working day.

All of this particularly worries the Germans. The country has been sent progressively deeper into lockdown since the beginning of the month and locals are already complaining about jumpy movies and dropped teleconferencing calls.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, is well known for its slow, patchy internet service and lack of digital nous. The country that for decades has been a global leader in industrial innovation also trails other countries in areas such as work-at-home policies and moving people toward using digital payments. Only around 4% of German households are connected to broadband internet via modern fiber optic cables. That’s compared to about 20% in France, 62% in Spain and more than 79% in Japan last year.

Instead, most German households are still connected by copper wiring originally installed for landline telephones, material that has limited data transfer rates compared to fiber optic counterparts.

This is making Germans wonder about whether their apparently rickety internet will make it through the coming days, and potentially months, of quarantine.

[PHOTOS: Staying Connected in Times of Coronavirus]

Various experts, the German government and local telecommunications companies are quick to reassure that it will. “We are relatively well equipped when it comes to the backbone technology we use in Germany,” says Bernd Beckert, an expert on broadband at the Fraunhofer Institute for Systems and Innovation Research. He’s referring to the core cables and data transfer points that compose the internet infrastructure in any country. “It’s run really well and there has been a lot of investment in it recently.” In fact, much of the backbone now uses fiber optic cables, he notes.

There have been changes in peak times for usage, says Klaus Landefeld, director of Infrastructure and Networks at Germany’s association of the internet industry, known as ECO. But that shouldn’t pose a problem for users. For example, Landefeld says, in Europe and the United States, most data has always been used between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., with a peak around 9 p.m. — a time when most are home from work, watching movies, playing games or browsing online.

During the day, when residents are at work or school, only about 25% to 30% of the data needed at 9 p.m. is used. So networks are already accustomed to big peaks and lulls, Landefeld says.

Since quarantine began, that daytime data use has more than doubled. However, as Landefeld points out, that is still only about 60% to 75% of what was being used at 9 p.m. on any ordinary day, before the new coronavirus even arrived. “So it’s not a problem,” he reasons. “It is all well within what we have in reserve.”

And yes, he adds, data needs at 9 p.m. have also increased, but only by about 15%, and networks are well equipped to handle this. In fact, on average, the Deutsche Commercial Internet Exchange said, internet use has only increased 10%.

If there are bottlenecks during this crisis, they might turn up in that “last mile” of copper wiring, Beckert says, referring to the lines that connect households to the internet’s “backbone.” “But we wouldn’t expect a collapse because of that,” just some readjustments to connections between servers and households, he says.

Landefeld says it may even be a good thing that German households don’t have a particularly fast “last mile” right now. “If everybody was trying to load one gigabyte per minute, then we would be in trouble,” he argues. “Having moderate transfer rates actually helps in a scenario like this — even if, in the long run, that won’t fly.”

Problems with teleconferencing aren’t tied to Germany’s internet services, Landefeld says, adding that the number of video conferences in Germany via services such as Zoom and Microsoft Team have doubled. “The problems are on the (teleconferencing) companies’ side.” “It takes them a couple of days to scale up. But things are already getting better.”

Beckert says he and his colleagues have been starting their meetings at odd times, rather than on the hour when teleconferencing sites like Zoom are so busy. “Our last morning meeting was at 10:17.”

Some are even seeing a bright side. “This can be seen as a stress test,” Beckert says. “It’s a good opportunity for local telecommunications companies to rethink their scaling plans, something they would have had to do in three-to five years anyway.”

Increased use of the internet will also boost digital innovation, Landefeld says. “(Germans) are learning that you can work at home and you can use all sorts of services online — payments, digital identification, e-learning and electronic medical prescriptions. It’s like our attitudes have changed in just two weeks.”

Germans’ concerns may also lead to more calls for Europe’s digital sovereignty. After all, what would happen if U.S. tech giants such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft or Facebook — companies that offer so many of the services that European users depend on — were overwhelmed by staff illness or social unrest?

Landefeld says it’s a misconception that American tech giants only work out of the U.S. For example, Microsoft’s services for Europe are run out of Europe and Google’s internet safety services for the world are based in Munich, southern Germany, he says.

“It will really depend on the company and the services you’re looking at,” he says. “And when it comes to really important services, I don’t think there would be an impact, even in a potential shutdown in the U.S.”

More from U.S. News

Top 10 Countries for Technological Expertise, Ranked by Perception

The 10 Most Economically Stable Countries, Ranked by Perception

Photos: Doctors, Nurses and Hospital Staff Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

Can Germany’s Rickety Internet Handle a Coronavirus Quarantine? originally appeared on usnews.com