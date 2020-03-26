Editor’s note: Selection of and interviews with our 2020 Minority Business Leader Awards honorees took place in early 2020, prior…

Editor’s note: Selection of and interviews with our 2020 Minority Business Leader Awards honorees took place in early 2020, prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Their answers may not reflect the current state of business. Our 2020 awards program has been rescheduled.

Bryan Myers became the first member of his family to earn a college degree when he graduated from the University of Virginia in 2009. It was during that time that he received pivotal support from the Ridley Scholarship Fund, which set a strong foundation for his career to grow.

“That not only freed up the financial burden on my parents, but allowed me as a student to be fully invested in my academic experience,” says Myers, who now serves as a board member for the fund that provides high-achieving African American UVa. students with scholarship opportunities. “I think that really allowed me to blossom as a budding professional and expand my leadership even before I got into the workplace.”

Myers landed in the…