Bowser orders closure of nonessential businesses; Metro to temporarily shutter 19 stations

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Tuesday ordered the closure of all nonessential businesses in the District effective 10 p.m. Wednesday as part of continuing efforts to slow the transmission of the novel coronavirus.

The temporary closures will run through April 24 and extend emergency efforts Bowser already applied to the crisis. The new order calls for mandatory closures of gyms, spas, massage parlors, barbershops and salons, retail clothing stores, theaters, nightclubs and restaurants and bars — except those offering delivery and carryout services. It also bars door-to-door solicitations and tour guides and tour services and prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, auto shops, banks, child care facilities, bicycle shops and animal care services are among the business that can remain open.

The new efforts to enforce social distancing come as President Donald Trump said he wants the U.S. “opened up” by Easter — April 12 — a timeline…