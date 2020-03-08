Bodybuilding Supplements: What to Take and What to Avoid

Gaining an edge, but at what cost? Bodybuilding, or working out and following a strict nutritional regimen to achieve the…

Gaining an edge, but at what cost?

Bodybuilding, or working out and following a strict nutritional regimen to achieve the perfect physical form, is both art and science. While lifting heavy weights and engaging in other fat-busting and muscle revealing exercise is an important part of the discipline, eating the right way may be an even bigger piece of the puzzle.

However, in an attempt to achieve bigger gains more quickly, some bodybuilders turn to nutritional supplements for assistance. Rémy Leigh Peters, a registered dietitian nutritionist with Providence Disney Family Cancer Center in Los Angeles, says that some bodybuilders will try to find a shortcut by seeking out “muscle gaining supplements and powders” to achieve these ends. But that might not be the best way to go.

It’s smart to be wary of dietary supplements labeled to assist in bodybuilding. Some can negatively interact with other medicines you may be taking. Some of these have also been found to contain anabolic steroids, which may build muscle rapidly but can have dangerous or unpleasant side effects such as mood disturbances, voice changes, excessive hair growth and acne. Some can damage the liver, the kidneys and cause heart attacks, strokes or pulmonary embolism. And some may just be a waste of money.

Steroid risk

In 2017, the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning regarding the health risks associated with bodybuilding supplements. Though bodybuilding products are usually labeled as dietary supplements, they may in fact contain steroids, which are drugs. The FDA does not regulate dietary supplements, and thus, the unlabeled inclusion of drugs like steroids can put consumers at serious risk.

The FDA recommends that anyone taking bodybuilding products that claim to contain steroids or steroid-like substances should immediately stop taking them and talk to their health care provider about which supplements they’ve been using and any health risks associated with them. If you’ve developed any side effects or symptoms, talk to a health care provider right away. You should also report your experience via the FDA’s MedWatch Online Voluntary Reporting Form.

Multivitamin and mineral supplements

Multivitamin and mineral supplements are commonly used by bodybuilders. Yet most healthy adults who eat a varied diet don’t actually need a multivitamin because a healthy diet should supply an adequate amount of necessary nutrients. Some nutritionists and doctors recommend everyone take a multivitamin, while others say it’s a waste of money as nutrients from whole foods in your diet are far more beneficial than swallowing a pill each day.

However, if you follow a restrictive diet, whether for bodybuilding or because of food allergies, are elderly or have a medical condition, you may want to consider adding a broad spectrum multivitamin to ensure you’re covering all your bases.

To select a good multivitamin, look for USP verification. The USP Verified Mark means the product inside matches the label’s claims on the outside and does not contain contaminants.

Supplements to consider avoiding

The National Institutes of Health notes that several products in particular can be dicey, but are widely available and used by some bodybuilders. You might want to consider pumping the brakes on using these four supplements:

— Creatine.

— Methoxyisoflavone.

— Zinc/magnesium aspartate.

— Chromium.

Creatine

Creatine is an amino acid produced by the body. Evidence suggests that creatine can enhance the effects of exercise on muscle growth and endurance, but it can also lead to water retention, cramping, diarrhea and nausea. The NIH notes that creatine supplements may be safe for short-term use in healthy adults, but the American College of Sports Medicine advises that it should be avoided by those younger than age 18 to enhance athletic performance.

Methoxyisoflavone

Methyoxyisoflavone is an isoflavone marketed for bodybuilding performance enhancement. Isoflavones are naturally occurring substances in soy and other foods that can impact hormonal functions.

Methyoxyisolfavone is marketed as an anabolic steroid, meaning its purpose is to increase muscle mass, but without causing testosterone-like effects. Evidence of the supplement’s effectiveness in boosting strength or muscle size is exceedingly thin.

Zinc/magnesium aspartate

Used to boost energy, ZMA supplements contain zinc, magnesium aspartate and vitamin B6, which support the immune system and muscles. Again, evidence of the supplement’s effectiveness in boosting strength or muscle size is limited.

It’s thought that increasing levels of zinc, magnesium and vitamin B6 can boost testosterone levels, improve sleep quality and aid in recovery from exercise, but studies investigating these claims have led to inconclusive or mixed results. One study that found the supplement improved athletic performance was funded by a company that makes a ZMA supplement.

Chromium

Often marketed as chromium picolinate, this supplement is said to enhance insulin’s effects in the body and improve the uptake of glucose by the muscles, leading to better circulation and a steadier blood sugar level. It’s thought that it can help with weight loss, replacing fat with lean muscle. But, you guessed it, there’s not a whole lot of scientific evidence to back up these claims.

And taking a chromium supplement can lead to side effects. Longer-term use of chromium supplements has been linked to kidney failure, liver damage and anemia, though these effects may be related to negative interactions with other medications the users were also taking and not solely the supplement. Other side effects of chromium may include:

— Itching.

— Flushing.

— Stomach upset.

— Elevated or irregular heart rate.

Because the substance interacts with how insulin works, it’s best to talk with your doctor prior to taking it if you’re diabetic or taking medications to regulate blood sugars.

Humans need to take in trace amount of chromium, a mineral that’s found in meat, whole grains and some vegetables and fruits. If you’re eating a well-balanced diet, you’ll be getting all the chromium you need from food.

Contamination and overdosing

A compound called dimethylamylamine, or DMAA, has also been found in certain bodybuilding supplements. This stimulant can cause blood pressure to increase and could potentially trigger a heart attack.

Overdosing is a real possibility that can have negative consequences. Overdoing it on certain substances such as chromium and zinc could lead to toxicity and symptoms of gastrointestinal distress and damage to or dysfunction of internal organs.

Talk to your doctor first.

If you’re thinking about taking supplements to improve your athletic performance or get the perfect body faster, talk with your doctor about what you’re considering using and how to do so safely. Contaminants, drug interactions and underlying medical conditions can all impact how your body will react to common bodybuilding supplements that you may be tempted to try.

Peters recommends putting in the hard work in training and nutritional planning to achieve real health benefits that can be associated with bodybuilding. “Look at all the macronutrients and choose the healthiest, leanest and most nutrient-dense varieties.” And become more aware of your body, “not only workout-wise, but how much rest and sleep you’re getting, and what, when and how much you’re currently consuming. Logging and journaling are key,” she says, to figuring out which habits are helping and which might need to be improved.

In the end, working hard in the gym, getting enough sleep and eating right will all help you achieve the gains you’re looking for in a safer and less costly way than popping a pill.

Before taking supplements for bodybuilding:

— Consider a good multivitamin.

— Limit creatine, methoxyisoflavone, zinc/magnesium aspartate and chromium.

— Be aware of contamination and overdosing.

— Talk with you doctor about possible interactions or medical conditions that may be impacted.

