Bethesda hospitality REIT ‘reviewing its options’ after would-be buyer misses deadline again

NexPoint Hospitality Trust has missed another deadline to sew up its $318 million deal to acquire Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.

Bethesda’s Condor (NASDAQ: CDOR) said Tuesday it is continuing discussions with NexPoint about closing the deal, but that it is “also reviewing its options.”

Under the terms of the agreement, NexPoint, which is co-headquartered in Dallas and Toronto, will be required to pay Condor $11.93 million if the deal is terminated. Condor is subject to a $9.54 million termination fee if it is responsible for the deal’s termination.

I have reached out to NexPoint and Condor and will update this story when I hear back.

The close of the acquisition has been pushed back five times now. The latest deadline was Monday after the two companies failed to wrap up the deal last week.

No reason has been given for the delays, though both companies acknowledged for the first time last week the holdup is on NexPoint’s end. Condor shareholders signed off on the deal in September.

