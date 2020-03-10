Best St. Patrick’s Day Deals and Specials for 2020

Whatever you most look forward to when it comes to St. Patrick’s Day (the return of green milkshakes, St. Patrick’s…

Whatever you most look forward to when it comes to St. Patrick’s Day (the return of green milkshakes, St. Patrick’s Day drink specials or festive party supplies and celebratory wear), you’re in luck. Plenty of businesses and eateries are offering St. Patrick’s Day deals in the form of discounts, events and special menu items. Because St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year, some of these specials will be offered the weekend before.

Note that participation may vary by location and franchise (especially the special events and special menu items), so be sure to call ahead before making plans.

St. Patrick’s Day Food Specials

Grab a festive snack or a glass of green beer from these establishments in the days leading up to March 17:

— Bar Louie.

— Bruegger’s Bagels.

— Chili’s.

— Dairy Queen.

— DoorDash.

— Dunkin’.

— Krispy Kreme.

— McDonald’s.

— Mrs. Fields.

— Postmates.

— Raw Generation.

— TGI Fridays.

[Read: Best Time of Year to Buy a TV]

Bar Louie. This chain of bars is a major St. Patrick’s Day player every year. Many of its locations will be throwing parties both on St. Patrick’s Day and during the weekend before. Check your nearest location’s website for all the details, but expect music, green beer, whiskey specials and giveaways.

Bruegger’s Bagels. The chain’s famous green bagels are back from March 14-17. These tend to sell out quickly every year, so preorder yours on the restaurant’s website.

Chili’s. The Chili’s $5 Margarita of the Month is the Lucky Jameson. It features Jameson Irish whiskey, tequila, triple sec and fresh sour.

Dairy Queen. The Blizzard of the Month is the Mint Oreo Blizzard, which is, fittingly, green. Dairy Queen has also brought back another green menu item for the month: the Mint Shake, which features creme de menthe blended with vanilla soft serve.

DoorDash. If you’re avoiding the crowds on St. Patrick’s Day or need sustenance before heading out, take advantage of this deal: DoorDash is offering $5 off when you order from McDonald’s McDelivery service and spend $15 or more. The promotion runs March 17-23.

Dunkin’. For a limited time, make your coffee a wee bit more Irish by adding Irish Creme flavoring. With hints of whiskey and vanilla, this flavoring is available for coffee (iced, hot and frozen) and espresso drinks.

Krispy Kreme. From March 14-17, you can find St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts at participating shops across the country. Options include green frosting, green glaze and rainbow sprinkles. Plus, if you’re lucky, you’ll be able to find a limited-time Irish Kreme-filled doughnut that looks like a pot of gold. Only a few of these will be available each day at any given location.

McDonald’s. The beloved Shamrock Shake is back through St. Patrick’s Day. Plus, new for this year is the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. It has that same green color and flavoring that so many love about the shake, plus Oreos.

Mrs. Fields. Use code LUCKY from March 16-19 to get 17% off all St. Patrick’s Day products. Your options include cookie tins, cookie cakes and green treats galore.

Postmates. If you’ve had too many green beers and milkshakes, don’t forget that healthy foods are also green. On St. Patrick’s Day, Postmates will throw in a free Amazing Greens smoothie when you place a $15 order with Jamba Juice. The deal runs March 16-22.

Raw Generation. The company, which makes healthy drinks and juices, is offering 50% off all its green juices, plus an extra 15% off when you use code LUCKY15 online at checkout.

TGI Fridays. Get Jameson Irish Teas for $5 and Guinness Blondes for $4 the entire month of March.

[See: How to Save Money When Grocery Shopping on a Budget.]

St. Patrick’s Day Retail Deals

Shop these sales to save on green party supplies, decor and attire.

— Michael’s.

— Oriental Trading.

— Party City.

— Spencer’s.

Michael’s. The craft retailer is offering 40% off all St. Patrick’s Day items, including decor, baking and cake-decorating tools, and crafting projects.

Oriental Trading. The retailer is known for its low-cost accessories and party essentials. And the St. Patrick’s day collection is even cheaper now. Hundreds of items, including green beads, leprechaun hats, party decor and craft items, are up to 50% off.

Party City. The party supplies retailer is discounting plenty of items you’ll need for your St. Patricks’ Day soiree. Get 12 St. Patrick’s Day balloons for $15, five table covers for $15, 30% off festive plates and drinkware, and buy one, get one free pricing on green cups.

Spencer’s. The novelty store is offering a buy one, get one 50% off sale on St. Patrick’s Day items. The sale includes hats, accessories, kilts, shamrock suits and more.

Companies and products mentioned in this article may be promoted on www.offers.com.

More from U.S. News

8 Big Budgeting Blunders — and How to Fix Them

12 Shopping Tricks to Keep You Under Budget

12 Useless Fees Draining Your Budget

Best St. Patrick’s Day Deals and Specials for 2020 originally appeared on usnews.com