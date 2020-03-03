Best Sleeping Positions After Open-Heart Surgery

As you recover from open-heart surgery — in the hospital and then at home — sleeping soundly can be a…

As you recover from open-heart surgery — in the hospital and then at home — sleeping soundly can be a challenge. It’s important to find a comfortable sleep position that works for you. Also, knowing how to move in and out of bed safely helps protect you and your healing incision. Below, experts offer advice to patients seeking restorative sleep after heart surgery.

The first challenge is trying to sleep in the hospital. You waken from heart surgery with a fresh incision line running down the middle of your chest. It’s covered by a formidable, sterile surgical dressing that you’re anxious not to disturb. If your heart surgery involved a coronary artery bypass graft, or CABG, which takes a large vein from your leg to act as new conduit to restore blood flow to your heart, that’s another surgical wound to consider.

As anesthesia wears off, discomfort creeps in from the sternotomy procedure in which your breastbone, or sternum, was separated or “cracked.” You may have a chest tube inserted near your sternum to drain excess blood from the surgical site, as well as one or more intravenous lines in your arm. It’s hard to move, you feel groggy and you’re uncomfortably aware of any incisions.

The hospital itself is a less-than-ideal environment for uninterrupted sleep. Sounds of monitors beeping with occasional alarms, bedside clinicians frequently checking your vital signs or drawing blood samples , and the feel of an unaccustomed mattress are all disruptive. It’s hard to fall and stay asleep and all-too-easy to become sleep-deprived.

For health care providers, helping you achieve better sleep while getting you ready for discharge is an important part of postoperative treatment. Preventing or minimizing pain, supporting you through immediate recovery and educating you on good sleep positioning and bed-transfer techniques at home are all part of the plan.

Managing Discomfort

Your surgical incision is sturdy so it’s OK to move around in bed for the most part. But there is one position you should refrain from: sleeping flat on your stomach.

“For most patients, the traditional incision for heart is a sternotomy incision down the middle,” says Dr. Robbin Cohen, a cardiothoracic surgeon and professor of surgery at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. “It’s wired or brought back together with some kind of sutures (stitches). So we really prefer that patients sleep on their back, or sometimes on their side, to avoid putting pressure on their front by sleeping on their stomach. We discourage that for a month or so.”

Dressings or steri-strips (tiny, thin adhesive bandages) on your chest are designed to be durable whether you’re moving about or sleeping. Some patients are discharged without any dressings on their chest whatsoever, Cohen says. Otherwise, dressing material placed at the end of the operation stays on for about 10 days to help protect the wound.

You can’t sleep well when you’re aching, so effective pain management is essential. “One of the major innovations and major progress we have made is in controlling pain better,” Cohen says. Cardiology teams now follow enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) protocols, which proactively address pain by starting patients on nonnarcotic pain medications a few days in advance of surgery and making sure patients are well-hydrated before the operation.

During the operation, patients may receive a local anesthetic around the breastbone with pain-numbing effects that last for up to three days afterward. This reduces how much opioid pain medication patients need. “Many patients go home with no narcotics whatsoever,” Cohen says. “If you’re able to prevent their pain, they recover so much quicker. They’re more mobile and they sleep better at night.”

Prepping for Discharge

Education on sleep techniques is part of your pre-discharge planning, as cardiac nurses guide you on proper body mechanics. Patients learn to get out of bed while using less pressure on their arms, because that puts pressure on the sternum, explains Susan Hooker, a registered nurse and clinical care coordinator at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center.

While you’re still an inpatient, physical and occupational therapists work with you to build strength and endurance. That will help you move with more confidence, get up out of bed more easily and be more active during the day, which in turn improves how you sleep. If you need extra assistance with mobility, like a walker, as you recover, you’ll also learn how to manage that as you get out of bed.

“Sleep does get better over time,” Hooker emphasizes. “A lot of it is: We just want to get patients out of the hospital and home again. It’s more of a familiar environment. They’re in their own bed. It’s much more comfortable than what we provide for them here and then they can get back into a regular sleep cycle.”

In Your Own Bed

One of the best things about coming home after open-heart surgery is sleeping in your own bed. Although there are few restrictions, you should still avoid sleeping on your stomach — even if that’s always been your go-to position. Instead, experts offer the following suggestions:

— Back-sleeping. Sleeping on your back help keeps you head, neck and spine aligned and avoids putting any pressure on your chest.

— Side-lying. You don’t necessarily have to sleep on your back. “It’s pretty much whatever’s comfortable for the patient,” Hooker says. “They can be in a side-lying position with some pillows propped up behind them. We (just) don’t like them sleeping on their stomach from a full side-lying position.”

— Rolling to reposition. When you’re getting out of bed, roll over to your side rather than trying to sit straight up. “Patients position themselves at the side of the bed so they can come from a side-lying position upward,” Hooker says. This is easier on your body than immediately pushing up with your arms.

— Leg healing. If you had a CABG using a blood vessel in your leg, initially sleeping with your legs elevated on pillows helps prevent swelling, while keeping your legs uncrossed avoids impairing your circulation. Remove elastic compression stockings, used to prevent blood clots called deep vein thrombosis from forming, at bedtime if advised to do so in your discharge instructions.

— Less napping. As you regain strength and recover, limiting naps or rests during the day can help create a better sleep routine at night.

— Pillow support. If you tend to roll in your sleep, you can use a bed wedge or regular pillows to help support and maintain a comfortable position.

— Reclining. Resting in a recliner is an option. However, having to rely on a recliner continually may indicate health concerns that should be addressed, Cohen says. It could be that a patient isn’t breathing well or isn’t comfortable lying flat, which might be related to fluid buildup around the heart or lungs. Other patients are simply more comfortable in a recliner, which prevents them from rolling around too much or sleeping flat on their stomach. “But in all honesty, I don’t think that a recliner is a great place to get a good night’s sleep,” he says.

Bedroom location can be an issue if patients must climb stairs to reach it. Depending on a patient’s age, level of activity or any feebleness, it’s sometimes best to use a downstairs bedroom, if available, or put a bed downstairs for the first few days, Cohen advises. “The important thing is that they don’t fall getting up the stairs or going downstairs.”

For more information, the Society of Thoracic Surgeons offers a downloadable guide on what to expect through each phase of open-heart surgery recovery that includes detailed sleep instructions.

