Beer and Beaches Among First Casualties in Australia’s Coronavirus War

SYDNEY — Two of Australia‘s favorite things — beer and beaches — are among the early casualties in what is shaping up as a protracted battle against the novel coronavirus, after a voluntary social distancing plea from authorities proved inadequate to deal with weekend revellers at venues such as Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

Pubs across the country are now in lockdown, and fences have sprung up along major city beaches in Sydney after Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned the spiralling rate of infections meant it would be at least six months before there was any chance of normality for Australia’s 25.5 million people.

“There is no short-term solution to this,” he told the national parliament in Canberra on Monday. “For many people, young and old, 2020 will be the toughest year of our lives.”

Australia has now recorded eight deaths and more than 2,100 infections since Jan. 25, with health experts warning the infection numbers are likely to double every three to four days after too many people ignored appeals to avoid large gatherings and to practice social distancing. New South Wales state, with 7.5 million people, has by far the largest number of infections, with more than 800 cases.

The scenes at Australia’s beaches were reminiscent of similar scenes at U.S. beaches last week, crowded with university students on spring break and not practicing social distancing.

Morrison said the thousands of people who flocked to Bondi and other city beaches in sunny autumn weather last weekend were “negligent” and showed that too many Australians were not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously enough. Australia’s chief medical officer, professor Brendan Murphy, has repeatedly said the goal must be to slow the spread of the virus and flatten the infection curve.

Along with new restrictions shutting pubs, clubs, churches, gyms, cinemas and other places of indoor entertainment, there is a ban on non-essential travel and on some business activity that falls outside essential services such as food, health, transport and finance. Restaurants and cafes are open only for takeout. Airline services have been scaled back dramatically, with major carriers Qantas and Virgin Australia ending all international flights by the end of this month.

On Tuesday evening, Morrison imposed a ban on overseas travel by Australians, upgrading it from the government’s previous “Do not travel” advice.

To offset what Morrison acknowledges will be a monumental impact on Australian incomes, he and Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on March 22 unveiled a second economic stimulus package worth 66 billion Australian dollars (about $38.5 billion). That takes the value of the financial support announced by the federal government and the central Reserve Bank of Australia in the past two weeks to A$189 billion, or about 10% of national gross domestic product. The measures include money to help people who have lost their jobs as a result of the virus, subsidies to small businesses to retain staff, tax relief, interest-free loans, access to individuals’ savings in pension funds, and one-off payments to welfare recipients.

For the second straight day, tens of thousands of people queued outside offices of the federal government’s social services agency, Centrelink, on Tuesday, and its computer system was overwhelmed with inquiries as an estimated 1 million newly unemployed people sought to register for welfare payments.

State and territory leaders, invited into a National Cabinet by Morrison, echoed the federal leader’s tough stance this week, with Victorian State Premier Daniel Andrews telling the 6.4 million inhabitants of the state that shutting pubs and clubs did not mean it was OK to invite friends home to drink beer. “That’s not appropriate, that’s not essential … all it will do is spread the virus,” Andrews said. Victoria closed all schools beginning Tuesday, as will the Australian Capital Territory. So far, other states have avoided that step.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warned her state’s 5 million people against “packing up the car and going to the beach for a picnic. She said the only way to flatten the infection curve was to “stay in your suburb.”

Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory essentially have closed their borders to non-residents by requiring a 14-day self-isolation period for anyone who wants to enter. Queensland will follow on Wednesday, March 25. The two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria, are keeping their borders open at this stage.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has left schools open, but has told parents they are free to take their children out of school so long as they stay at home. More online lessons are being rushed into service.

The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee, the key health response body that provides advice on various anti-virus options to the National Cabinet, said on Monday that it did not support a full community lockdown “at this time,” arguing that it would result in extreme social disruption and would likely require “strong law enforcement/military presence.”

The committee, comprising the chief medical officer and the chief health officers of the eight Australian states and territories, said more than half of Australia’s coronavirus cases were imported from overseas — mainly from Europe and the Americas — or from their direct contacts.

“We have one of the lowest COVID-19 test positivity rates in the world – 0.9%, compared to U.S. 13%, UK 5% and South Korea 3%,” the committee said in a statement. Of the seven deaths, all were aged 75 or over.

The committee said it did not support closing schools now, arguing that closures would be more effective if enforced for a shorter period at the peak of the epidemic. It said that if schools were to close, it was essential that there be an option for children of health care workers and other essential service providers to attend school or be otherwise cared for.

