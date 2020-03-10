Avoid 529 Plan Withdrawal Penalty if Your Child Skips College

For a typical family, the tax advantages of a 529 college savings plan outweigh the restrictions on how those funds…

For a typical family, the tax advantages of a 529 college savings plan outweigh the restrictions on how those funds can be spent, some experts say. In cases where a child doesn’t go to college, families still have some flexibility in using the funds without paying a withdrawal penalty.

A 529 college savings plan allows families to save money for their child’s college education in a tax-free investment account. If the money is used for anything outside of the qualified education expenses, the family must pay a tax penalty of 10% on the plan’s earnings.

In recent years, new legislation has expanded the list of qualified expenses to include the costs of a private K-12 education and apprenticeship programs that can serve as alternatives to college, as well as other education expenses. These options are available to parents and grandparents in cases where a child or grandchild listed as the account’s beneficiary does not attend college.

“There’s a lot of flexibility for parents if their child decides not to go to college,” says Garry P. Kohn, president and owner of Kohn Wealth Management Advisors LLC in Cincinnati. “First of all, they own the money. So worst-case scenario, they take the penalty, but they’re still going to be ahead because they had tax-deferred growth for all of those years. The second thing is, they could save it for a grandchild or exchange it to other children tax-free.”

Here are five ways someone can use 529 plan money without a penalty if the beneficiary doesn’t go to college:

— Change the beneficiary to a family member.

— Make themselves the beneficiary.

— Use the funds for apprenticeships.

— Pay off student loan debt.

— Put the funds toward K-12 education.

Change the Beneficiary to a Family Member

A simple solution is to change the beneficiary of the 529 plan to another child or grandchild. Account owners can do this once a calendar year without any tax penalties, Kohn says.

“You can change the beneficiary to another eligible family member,” Brett Tushingham, owner of Tushingham Wealth Strategies in North Carolina, wrote in an email. “This includes the beneficiary’s siblings, children, nieces, nephews, in-laws or parents.”

Make Themselves the Beneficiary

Researchers studying the future of work say current trends indicate workers will need to change jobs and reeducate themselves more frequently in the coming years as technology continues to develop.

As such, it may be useful for a parent to put leftover or unused 529 savings plan funds toward his or her own education.

“529s have increased their flexibility, but also their versatility that it was always a parent saving for a child or a grandparent saving for a child,” says Paul Curley, director of college savings research at Maryland-based ISS Market Intelligence. “They can be used for your own career to accelerate, and we’ve seen more and more families using 529s to pay for things under that broader definition of education.”

A parent can make himself or herself the beneficiary and use funds to attend colleges and programs that meet the typical accreditation requirements.

Use the Funds for Apprenticeships

Children who choose not to attend college may still withdraw 529 funds tax-free to propel their careers forward if they pursue an apprenticeship.

A congressional spending bill known as the SECURE Act, or the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act, was signed into law by President Donald Trump in December 2019 and established an expanded list of qualified 529 expenses that includes apprenticeship programs. These programs are a way to continue education on a nontraditional path, which may include a partnership with a local company or industry professional.

To avoid penalties, the apprenticeship program must be registered with the U.S. Department of Labor.

“Some colleges and some universities do apprenticeships, and there are some qualifications for the apprenticeships but as long as it meets those qualifications, 529 money can be used tax-free,” Kohn says.

Examples of such programs include those in the construction, health care and information technology industries.

Pay Off Student Loan Debt

The SECURE Act also added student loan payments to the list of options a family has for using 529 plan funds in the case of a child who does not attend college.

The spending bill established a lifetime limit of $10,000 per beneficiary and for each sibling that can be withdrawn from a 529 plan to repay student loans, including federal and most private loans. The money can be used without penalties or tax consequences.

Put the Funds Toward K-12 Education

Families who know their child won’t be attending college or who have another child still in grade school can also take advantage of expanded 529 qualified expenses.

A 2017 law allows parents to withdraw up to $10,000 per year tax-free from a 529 plan for primary and secondary education tuition at private schools without incurring the typical penalty. This rule may vary from state to state.

Even in cases where a family does have to pay a penalty, Kohn says it’s often still a financially smart move to open a 529 college savings plan as early as possible. He says it can open up other options for individuals who don’t go to college or in cases where a family has 529 money left over.

After paying the penalty, he notes, a child “can take a nonqualified expense to start a career, start a business, purchase a home. You’re dealing with after-tax dollars, so they can use that for anything.”

