Autism Spectrum Disorder: Early Signs Parents Should Know About

Autism spectrum disorder is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects 1 in 59 people. For these people, early identification, which is now possible in children younger than 2 years, and early intervention can have a lasting impact on long-term outcomes and prognosis.

Autism is characterized by difficulties with social communication and restricted and repetitive behaviors, according to the latest edition of the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, DSM-5.

Deficits in social communication include challenges with social reciprocity, such as inconsistent or limited responding to and initiating social interactions; deficits in nonverbal communication, such as abnormalities in eye contact and limited variation of gestures or facial expressions; and challenges developing or maintaining relationships, like a lack of interest in peers or only interacting with others to get one’s wants or needs met but not for social purposes.

Restricted and repetitive behaviors may include repetitive movements with hands or the whole body; ritualized behaviors or resistance to minor changes — i.e. an insistence on sameness; and restricted and sometimes unusual interests; as well as atypical responses to sensory stimuli, such as visually examining objects, looking at things out of the corner of one’s eye, or sensitivity to daily noises, light or particular textures.

However, the way that autism manifests and specific symptoms vary from one child to the next. And language abilities, age and cognitive abilities greatly impact the presentation of autistic symptoms in an individual.

In some infants, early signs of social deficits may include reduced back-and-forth smiling, a limited range in facial expressions, or engagement, like babbling, with others. In other children, while they may appear to be babbling and interacting as a parent would expect, repetitive play behaviors and inflexibility can be concerning. Since some behaviors in toddlers can appear age-appropriate (e.g. liking trains or trucks) or impressive (e.g. their counting and sorting abilities with numbers or letters), they can be particularly challenging to identify and are easily overlooked.

How Caregivers Should Respond to Possible Signs of ASD

Screening for autism is recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics at 18- and 24-month well-child checks. Outside of those visits, caregivers can request additional screening through their pediatrician or reach out to their state’s early intervention program. (These programs differ by state and evaluate and provide treatment for any significant delay in development, not just autism.)

Screening, however, does not diagnose autism, nor does a negative screen mean a child does not have autism. Therefore, if a screen is positive, or if you have any continued concerns about your child’s development, you should follow up with a highly qualified professional who has knowledge and training in autism and early childhood development, such as a child psychologist or pediatric neuropsychologist with a specialty in autism.

Evaluations that result in a diagnosis of autism vary, in regard to the assessment tools used and comprehensiveness of the evaluation. However, at a minimum, the evaluation should include a history of development and information about the child’s behavior in many settings, and direct testing and observation of the child.

The gold-standard diagnostic tools to gather developmental history and observe a child’s behavior, specific to autism symptoms are the Autism Diagnostic Interview- Revised (ADI-R) and the Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule, Second Edition (ADOS-2), respectively. Another commonly used measure for young children is the Childhood Autism Rating Scale (CARS).

In addition to gathering autism-specific symptom information, a comprehensive evaluation provides information for treatment planning and also evaluates a child’s cognitive abilities, language, play, general behavior and daily living skills, such as dressing oneself, purchasing items, and communicating wants and needs effectively. The Mullen Scales of Early Learning (MSEL) and Vineland-3 are examples of measures that can be used to evaluate cognitive abilities and daily living skills.

After the Diagnosis

It can, at first, be overwhelming for parents to have a child diagnosed with autism. But this diagnosis is critical, given that it allows a child to access important services. Early intervention and treatment are critical for children with autism.

There are several treatment options and styles for individuals with autism. The approach that’s best for a particular child is dependent upon the child’s strengths as well as the challenges he or she faces.

Applied behavior analysis, or ABA, is one evidence-based approach that’s often recommended. It’s style of intervention that relies on learning science to incorporate pre-planned learning opportunities, including prompting and reinforcing positive behavior.

Recently, other interventions, such as naturalistic developmental behavioral interventions, that address a child’s language, social communication, play and behavior, have built on the principles of ABA. But these interventions are delivered in interactive social contexts, such as everyday routines and play settings, and vary in regard to how they’re implemented.

Caregiver coaching and involvement is also highly recommended. The right style of intervention, level of structure, targets and goals of treatment depend greatly on a child’s unique strengths and weaknesses in the areas of social communication, language, motor functioning and overall behavior. For example, other supports including speech-language therapy, occupational therapy, and sleep or feeding interventions are often recommended.

Frequently, getting a child re-evaluated during these early years is also essential to monitor progress and inform treatment, such as school placement, as a child prepares to enter preschool and kindergarten.

